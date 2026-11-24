Aspiring teachers appear to be divided about whether artificial intelligence tools should be used for teaching and learning in K-12 classrooms.

About a quarter of teacher education faculty members said the preservice teachers they work with have a “very negative” or “somewhat negative” view of using the technology for instruction, according to an EdWeek Research Center survey of 268 teacher educators conducted in August and September of 2026.

Meanwhile, about 2 in 5 faculty members said the preservice teachers who are their students have a “somewhat positive” or “very positive” view of using AI for teaching and learning.

Sophie Melikitu James, an aspiring elementary education teacher and undergraduate student at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., sees benefits and drawbacks .

Melikitu James, who is taking a general education course on generative AI taught by an education professor, is glad she’s getting background in the technology.

But, for now, she doesn’t see herself turning to the tech for help with instruction.

“I understand why [a teacher] would want to use AI” to write a lesson plan or create a quiz, particularly during a very busy time, James said.

But, in her mind, outsourcing tasks to AI “can still take away from your students because you didn’t put your own critical thinking into [questions like]: ‘What do I want my students to understand? What do I want them to really focus on?’”

See Also Follow AI Raises Big Questions for the Future of Teacher Education Unfollow Open image caption Close image caption Students at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., learn about the role of artificial intelligence in K-12 education on Oct. 20, 2026. The class, taught by education professor Jered Borup, is part of a growing number of classes in schools of education across the country that examine the benefits and drawbacks of using AI in instruction. Sarah Voisin for Education Week Teacher Preparation From Our Research Center AI Raises Big Questions for the Future of Teacher Education Remove Save to favorites

Another GMU student, Elaina Fseisi, had similarly mixed feelings.

“For [lesson] ideas, I would definitely use it,” said Fseisi, who also wants to work at the elementary level.

She wants to create most of the learning materials for her future classroom on her own. That “just allows my brain to be creative instead of having something else think for me,” Fseisi said.

Many education professors recognize that some of their students have ethical or environmental concerns about using AI—and don’t force them to use the tech for assignments.

For instance, Holly Niedermeyer’s course on special education for aspiring teachers (not just those focused specifically on special education) at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte encourages students to use AI to gauge whether a lesson plan worked for a range of student learning needs. But Niedermeyer’s lesson provides a non-AI option: Asking a classmate to offer similar feedback.

Future teachers who don’t get hands-on experience with the technology may be at a disadvantage, some teacher educators argue.

Jennifer Kidd, a master lecturer in the department of teaching and learning at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va., believes that even prospective educators who don’t plan to use AI to create materials or plan lessons should experiment with the tools in their coursework.

“If you haven’t used AI tools yourself,” Kidd said, “then you’re even less able to look at [student work] and guess how much of that content is AI-generated.”