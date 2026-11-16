Teachers Pinpoint What’s Missing in Professional Development About AI

The expanding use of AI in education is driving demand for more training on how to use the technology in teaching and learning. Many schools have responded to that demand. The problem now is that much of that PD is missing key ingredients.

About two-thirds of teachers, school administrators, and district leaders reported having at least one single professional development session or more on using AI in their work, according to a nationally representative survey of 852 educators conducted between Aug. 26 and Oct. 6 by the EdWeek Research Center. That’s an 11-percentage-point increase from last year, when 56% of educators said the same .

The jump shows the progress school districts and education organizations have made in ensuring educators are knowledgeable about this fast-evolving technology.

Generative AI is becoming more embedded into the many tools that students and teachers use daily. That’s why experts say it’s important for teachers to learn about the technology so they can use it responsibly in their work and model appropriate use for students.

The Trump administration has made training teachers on AI one of its top educational priorities . Some major technology companies have also partnered with education organizations to provide free teacher training and resources.

Are these professional development opportunities hitting the mark? Education Week interviewed educators who have received training on the technology and asked them what they think is missing from these opportunities.

1. Training on how to use AI in education is not a priority in many places

Lance Barasch is an “AI champion” in the Dallas district where he works as a high school math teacher. It means he’s the teacher in his building who receives AI training from the district and then he is supposed to train his peers.

The problem, he said, is that “when I get back to the campus, I have to scrape and claw to get that time in front of my colleagues.”

On top of that challenge, the turnout for training opportunities he leads is low because they aren’t mandatory, Barasch said.

Even though the Dallas school district provides a lot of AI training resources for educators, the employees getting the most training are the ones who are seeking it out, Barasch said. Those people are also more likely to already know a little bit about AI or are more open to using it, while those who are skeptical or are against the technology are not participating in AI PD opportunities.

What’s missing, Barasch said, is that many districts aren’t encouraging or mandating educators to attend these professional learning opportunities.

Teachers should, at the very least, understand what AI is, Barasch said.

“Students are way ahead of us,” he said. “If we’re not aware of these tools and the way that they’re being used—even if we’re not using them—then we won’t be able to be proactive about teaching [to use it] responsibly, which is the mandate as a public educator.”

2. Educators want more hands-on learning

Jaime Moss, a high school science teacher in West Virginia, is working on a doctorate degree in curriculum and instruction, with an emphasis on AI. In her research on professional development, she found that teachers want more time to explore and talk to their peers about what is and isn’t working.

“Teachers don’t want another demonstration of what AI can do,” Moss said. “They just need time to figure out what it can do for them and how to make it applicable to their students in their classrooms.”

In the classroom, teachers don’t introduce a new topic, talk about it once with students, and then move on, Moss said. In the same way, in teacher professional development, discussions about new topics shouldn’t be a “one-and-done” training, she said.

Group learning is also important. Students, for instance, are put in groups because they can learn from their peers, Moss said. But with teachers, “we don’t give them opportunities to do that.”

Teachers are “learners just like our students,” she said.

Along with more hands-on learning and collaboration, Rita Mortenson, an instructional coach at Verona Area High School in Verona, Wis., said training opportunities need to go beyond simply teaching how to write initial AI prompts.

In AI PD, educators get “all these fancy prompts,” but implementing them once you’re in the classroom can be challenging, Mortenson said. “They don’t work the way you want them to work for you.”

The trainings should include all the steps it takes to get to a final product, including how the initial result was modified to get there, she said.

They should also include ready-made resources for educators to practice on in the moment, as well, she said. For instance, if the training is about how to use AI tools for spreadsheets, instead of just giving out prompts for educators to try when they get in the classroom, trainers should provide a fake spreadsheet to practice on in the moment, she said.

Barasch, from the Dallas school district, said teachers are also missing direct, instant feedback about the ways they’re experimenting with AI.

In the AI training sessions he’s attended, “there are people circulating in the room to give feedback” on how he’s using AI tools, “which is just like you’re in a classroom,” Barasch said. But when he trains teachers in his building, he doesn’t have that opportunity to give them instant feedback because there might not be time built-in for hands-on learning; sometimes his trainings are in the form of email blasts, with suggestions for how to use AI.

3. Educators want more opportunities to discuss the technology’s drawbacks

One of teachers’ most-asked questions is how to deal with students using AI to cheat, but it’s a question not really answered by many AI professional development experiences available to teachers, educators said.

Mortenson and Barasch, who lead AI training in their respective districts, said teachers want guidance on how to detect if students are cheating with AI and how to prevent students from doing so.

Barasch has also heard educators ask about AI’s effects on the environment, jobs, and critical-thinking skills.

These concerns are “not really touched on,” he said. Sometimes, the questions are even sidestepped, he said.

These are questions and concerns that teachers hear from students, too, so without guidance from school or district leaders and experts, it’s difficult to respond to students, educators said.

“These trainings are all-in on the new stuff,” Barasch said. It’s all about learning how to use the stuff. It’s not about the drawbacks as much.”