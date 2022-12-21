What Teachers Were Reading This Year: Top 10 Stories
Teaching Profession

What Teachers Were Reading This Year: Top 10 Stories

By Stacey Decker — December 21, 2022 5 min read
2022 top stories teachers
Teachers faced some of the most daunting challenges of their careers in 2022. They had to help students catch up on “unfinished learning” from the pandemic, find ways to cope with shortages of critical staff, and address the rising mental health challenges of students.

But the challenge that was really top of mind for teachers was reading instruction, which dominated a list of 10 Education Week stories that resonated the most with teachers. (The ranking of the list is based on a combination of how many people read the story, how much time they spent reading it, and the engagement it generated on social media.)

See Also

LéAnn Cassidy, 57, sits in her classroom at Memorial Middle School in Middlebury, Conn. The 2018 Connecticut History Teacher of the Year and 2018 finalist for Connecticut Teacher of the Year, has been a classroom teacher for 34 years, but is considering retiring early.
Christopher Capozziello for Education Week
Teaching Profession 5 Popular Teacher Stories You May Have Missed in 2022
Madeline Will, December 15, 2022
4 min read

Six of the 10 stories are about reading. Three have to do specifically with the “science of reading” movement and the debate surrounding it. The #1 story is all about why implementing “science of reading” is so challenging. (More than two dozen states are attempting it.)

Sarah Schwartz is Education Week’s resident expert on reading instruction and the author of that #1 story. When asked why it was so popular, she offered two reasons:

  • The lack of practical guidance about how to translate “science of reading” into the classroom
  • Teachers’ natural interest in education policies and systems

“There’s this perception that teachers are most interested in the classroom-level stuff and they’re not as interested in policy [or implementation guidance], when in reality they really are,” said Schwartz. “Because they know it’s something that affects them. It’s also something teachers want more of a voice in.”

Schwartz expects interest in the topic to continue rising. She also predicts there will be more attention to other parts of reading instruction that go beyond the foundational. “One thing we’re going to hear more about going into 2023 is: What should reading comprehension instruction look like?”

Schwartz will have a fuller retrospective next week on edweek.org about the reading hubbub of 2022, so stay tuned for that.

In the meantime, settle in and check out the full list of teachers’ favorite stories of the year.

1. Why Putting the ‘Science of Reading’ Into Practice Is So Challenging

Staci Pollock teaches reading comprehension to her second grade class at Lacy Elementary in Raleigh, N.C., on May 25, 2022.
Staci Pollock teaches reading comprehension to her second grade class at Lacy Elementary in Raleigh, N.C., on May 25, 2022.
Kate Medley for Education Week

There’s a national movement to radically transform how reading is taught. The goal is to bring instruction in line with the decades of research on how young children learn to read. The question is: will it work?

North Carolina is one of the states that’s making a “science of reading” shift—an effort that’s turning out to be messy and hard. Sarah Schwartz visited classrooms and talked to teachers in the state to see why.

Read the Story

2. As Revised Lucy Calkins Curriculum Launches, Educators Debate If Changes Are Sufficient

Letters and a magnifying glass.
busracavus/iStock/Getty

Lucy Calkins is one of the biggest names in literacy instruction. So it’s no wonder teachers wanted to learn more about the large-scale changes to her curriculum program, Units of Study for Teaching Reading. In this popular piece, reading researchers and educators offered mixed reviews on the revisions and their potential to shift classroom instruction.

Read the Story

3. The First 5 Years in the Classroom Are Tough. This Teacher Has Ideas to Lessen the Burden

Patrick Harris
Patrick Harris wanted to share his unique journey into the classroom and all the challenges, joys, and lessons learned along the way. So he wrote a book, The First Five: A Love Letter to Teachers. At the end of every chapter, he interviews other teachers about their reasons for staying and their vision for the future of education.

Harris shared his takeaways from the book and what he learned from the experience of writing it in a popular interview with Education Week’s Madeline Will.

Read the Story

4. Students’ Math and Reading Plummet, Erasing Years of Gains, National Assessment Finds

Image of declining scores in reading and math NAEP.
Illustration by Gina Tomko/Education Week and iStock/Getty

In September 2022, student scores on “the nation’s report card” were released. They painted the clearest picture yet of the impact of the pandemic on student learning and validated what teachers were seeing in their students’ academic performance. They showed historic declines in students’ math and reading performance. And students who were already the furthest behind before COVID lost the most ground.

Read the Story

5. Why Can’t We Talk to Each Other Anymore?

conceptual Illustration
Adolfo Valle for Education Week

As part of a 2022 special report on big ideas in education, Education Week’s Kevin Bushweller tackled the binary, dichotomous, either-or thinking playing out in K-12 education. He explored why we do it and how we can move past it.

“It’s time to resist the worst impulses of our brains and dedicate ourselves to full-spectrum thinking,” wrote Bushweller, whose insightful essay was a hit with teachers. “If we want students to embrace a wide array of ideas and complex thinking, we owe it to them to lead the way.”

Read the Story

6. The Gap Between Teacher Pay and Other Professions Hits a New High. How Bad Is It?

A sinking U.S. dollar as George Washington from the one dollar bill sinks into a hole with wide, fearful eyes.
iStock/Getty Images Plus

It might not come as a shock that teachers are paid less than their college-educated peers in other professions. But a new report released this year showed the gap is getting worse.

The Economic Policy Institute has been tracking the “teacher pay penalty” for 18 years, and in 2021, it reached a new high: Teachers earn 23.5 percent less than comparable college graduates.

Read the Story

7. States Are Desperate for Special Ed. Teachers. But They Can’t Cut Corners to Get Them

Special education teacher assisting a diverse group of elementary students in art class.
E+/Getty

In the face of teacher shortages, many states lowered licensing standards to get teachers in classrooms as quickly as possible. But due to federal law, they couldn’t do that with special education teachers.

Instead, states and districts were feeling the strain and getting creative to fill positions.

Read the Story

8. What Is LETRS? Why One Training Is Dominating ‘Science of Reading’ Efforts

Raul Olivares Jr. is the kindergarten grade level chair at Eastern Elementary School in Washington, N.C. Olivares is in the middle of a two-year training program called LETRS (Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling) to become more knowledgeable about the science of reading.
Raul Olivares Jr., a North Carolina teacher, is in the middle of the a training program to become more knowledgeable about the science of reading.
Kate Medley for Education Week

As states and districts overhaul the way their schools teach reading, many are banking on one specific professional-learning program to propel this transformation: Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling, commonly known as LETRS.

How did this one training become so ubiquitous? And most importantly: Does it work?

Read the Story

9. Classroom Reading Groups: 5 Lessons From Recent Studies

reading main landing image social
Sevans/Education Week

In 2022, after years of pandemic disruptions to students’ reading progress, schools were scrambling for ways to help them progress faster. Small-group instruction in reading is a commonly used approach to do just that. But as Education Week’s Sarah D. Sparks points out: they don’t always work.

Districts looking to use small reading groups should take a look at recent studies, she writes.

Read the Story

10. What Teachers Can Do to Help Struggling Readers Who Feel Ashamed

17 literacy sr 01 05 22 shafer 3
Stephanie Shafer for Education Week

For the millions of students who struggle to read at grade level, every school day can bring feelings of anxiety, frustration, and embarrassment. That’s why it’s critical to support students’ social-emotional needs alongside their reading instruction, experts say, especially in later years.

How can teachers help mitigate feelings of shame? This popular guide to supporting struggling readers provides some useful answers.

Read the Story

Stacey Decker
Deputy Managing Editor for Digital Education Week
Stacey Decker is the deputy managing editor for digital at Education Week.
