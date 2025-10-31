To the Editor:
In response to the opinion piece, “Healthy Work-Life Boundaries: 4 Tips for Teachers” (Aug. 15, 2025), it seems a dialogue is needed to assist teachers learning together. I remember Day 10 of a new school year many years ago striking me as similar to Day 110: At that point, it felt like the cultural issues of the institution took over from the creative freedom that is inherent in learning. I asked many colleagues if they felt the same, and they agreed without exception. I am now retired and suggest the following tips gleaned from my career:
- Do your best to get sufficient rest despite getting up at 4 a.m. to do lesson plans and individualized education plans.
- Meet weekly with a trusted friend to discuss your teaching. I had a 35-year friendship with a famous Yale psychologist and attended monthly seminars two hours away with a world-distinguished educator.
- Eat well.
- Keep in touch with your family and loved ones.
- Take time to let insights surface.
- Keep well, love, and learn. Sometimes, the teaching job situation is insane. Be careful.
Robert Echter
Retired Teacher
Guilford, Conn.
