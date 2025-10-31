To the Editor:

In response to the opinion piece, “Healthy Work-Life Boundaries: 4 Tips for Teachers ” (Aug. 15, 2025), it seems a dialogue is needed to assist teachers learning together. I remember Day 10 of a new school year many years ago striking me as similar to Day 110: At that point, it felt like the cultural issues of the institution took over from the creative freedom that is inherent in learning. I asked many colleagues if they felt the same, and they agreed without exception. I am now retired and suggest the following tips gleaned from my career:



Do your best to get sufficient rest despite getting up at 4 a.m. to do lesson plans and individualized education plans.

Meet weekly with a trusted friend to discuss your teaching. I had a 35-year friendship with a famous Yale psychologist and attended monthly seminars two hours away with a world-distinguished educator.

Eat well.

Keep in touch with your family and loved ones.

Take time to let insights surface.

Keep well, love, and learn. Sometimes, the teaching job situation is insane. Be careful.

Robert Echter

Retired Teacher

Guilford, Conn.