How Teachers Can Take Care of Themselves 
Opinion
Teaching Profession Letter to the Editor

How Teachers Can Take Care of Themselves 

October 31, 2025 1 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

To the Editor:

In response to the opinion piece, “Healthy Work-Life Boundaries: 4 Tips for Teachers” (Aug. 15, 2025), it seems a dialogue is needed to assist teachers learning together. I remember Day 10 of a new school year many years ago striking me as similar to Day 110: At that point, it felt like the cultural issues of the institution took over from the creative freedom that is inherent in learning. I asked many colleagues if they felt the same, and they agreed without exception. I am now retired and suggest the following tips gleaned from my career:

  • Do your best to get sufficient rest despite getting up at 4 a.m. to do lesson plans and individualized education plans.
  • Meet weekly with a trusted friend to discuss your teaching. I had a 35-year friendship with a famous Yale psychologist and attended monthly seminars two hours away with a world-distinguished educator.
  • Eat well.
  • Keep in touch with your family and loved ones.
  • Take time to let insights surface.
  • Keep well, love, and learn. Sometimes, the teaching job situation is insane. Be careful.

Robert Echter
Retired Teacher
Guilford, Conn.

read the opinion essay mentioned in the letter

Woman on the boat rowing through a calm natural landscape. Concept art of way, journey, success, hope, life, dream and freedom.
Jorm Sangsorn/iStock
Teaching Profession Opinion Healthy Work-Life Boundaries: 4 Tips for Teachers
Robyn Neilsen, August 15, 2025
3 min read

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

Events

Wed., November 05, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar AI, Inquiry, and Imagination: Designing Student-Centered Learning Quests
Ready to harness AI for student-centered learning? Gain strategies to build curiosity, ethics, and imagination in your classroom.
Content provided by Corwin
Register
Thu., November 06, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Scaling Reading Intervention at High-Need Districts
Learn how to scale research-driven reading interventions to support every student, even in high-need districts with limited resources.
Content provided by EPS Learning
Register
Wed., November 12, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Bringing Dyslexia Screening into the Future
Explore the latest research shaping dyslexia screening and learn how schools can identify and support students more effectively.
Content provided by Renaissance
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession Should It Be Normal for Teachers to Have a Second Job? Educators Weigh In
Research has shown that most educators work multiple jobs. Teachers shared their reactions in an Education Week Facebook post.
Jennifer Vilcarino
1 min read
Monique Cox helps her co-worker, Chanda Carvalho, stretch after leading her in a physical training session at the Epiphany School in Boston, Mass., on Oct. 7, 2025. Cox, who is a teacher at the Epiphany School, supplements her income by working as a personal trainer and DoorDashing food after her teaching shifts.
Monique Cox helps her co-worker, Chanda Carvalho, stretch after leading her in a physical training session at the Epiphany School in Boston, Mass., on Oct. 7, 2025. Cox, who is a teacher at the Epiphany School, supplements her income by working as a personal trainer and DoorDashing food after her teaching shifts.
Sophie Park for Education Week
Teaching Profession Opinion How a Middle School Teacher Became a Viral Sensation
A science educator explains how he balances being an influencer with his classroom practice.
Rick Hess
7 min read
The United States Capitol building as a bookcase filled with red, white, and blue policy books in a Washington DC landscape.
Luca D'Urbino for Education Week
Teaching Profession How Uncertified Teachers Went From a Stopgap to an Escalating Crisis
Using uncertified teachers to fill shortages may further destabilize the educator pipeline.
Sarah D. Sparks
10 min read
Human icon print screen on wooden cube block with space for Human Resource Management and Recruitment hiring concept.
Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock/Getty
Teaching Profession For Teachers, Work-Life Boundaries Are Harder to Keep Than Ever
New surveys find teachers have less flexibility, more intrusive jobs than peers in other jobs.
Sarah D. Sparks
5 min read
Monique Cox walks her dog, Kobe, during a short break between jobs.
Monique Cox walks her dog, Kobe, during a short break between jobs. Teachers like Cox who also parent young children have the most difficulty with work-life balance, a new RAND survey finds.
Sophie Park for Education Week
Load More ▼