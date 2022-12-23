What Principals Were Reading This Year: Top 10 Stories
School & District Management

What Principals Were Reading This Year: Top 10 Stories

By Stacey Decker — December 22, 2022 4 min read
2022 top stories principals
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

A look at the top Education Week stories read and shared by school leaders this year is a reminder of the slew of challenges they wrestled with.

There are stories on improving reading instruction, helping students “catch up” academically, and keeping schools safe.

The full ranking of stories is below. It’s based on a combination of how many school leaders read the story, how much time they spent reading it, and the engagement it generated on social media.

See Also

2022 top stories teachers
Teaching Profession What Teachers Were Reading This Year: Top 10 Stories
Stacey Decker, December 21, 2022
5 min read

The story that leads the list is about retaining valuable school staff. The author, Education Week’s Elizabeth Heubeck, says many school leaders were in “panic mode” this year trying to fill vacant positions and keep others from opening up.

Her story discusses a practical, no-cost, and rarely used strategy for retaining top talent: the stay interview. (Think of it like the alter ego of the exit interview.)

“You’re getting a bang for no bucks,” joked Heubeck.

The stay interview can also be used to recruit talent, she explained. “The same things that people who want to stay are looking for are the same things that people want if they are looking for a job.”

Many schools were trying to stand out to job candidates in 2022, and will be in 2023. So it’s a great time to revisit Heubeck’s article or any of the following stories that were popular with school leaders.

1. The Stay Interview: How It Can Help Schools Hold Onto Valued Staff

Illustration of magnifying glass and happy face.
Dilok Klaisataporn//iStock/Getty

You don’t want to wait for people to resign before finding out what could have kept them from leaving. That’s the idea behind stay interviews, which are conducted during the year with employees considered “enthusiastic stayers.”

Here’s how they’re done and why they can be a powerful tool for school leaders.

Read the Story

2. Why Can’t We Talk to Each Other Anymore?

conceptual Illustration
Adolfo Valle for Education Week

In an essay that resonated with school leaders, Education Week’s Kevin Bushweller examined “binary thinking,” the black and white way of looking at issues that he argues is dividing the K-12 world.

“It’s time to resist the worst impulses of our brains and dedicate ourselves to full-spectrum thinking,” wrote Bushweller.

Read the Story

3. How to Build Better Small-Group Reading Instruction

Latasha Johnson teaches reading skills to a kindergarten classroom at Walnut Creek Elementary School in Raleigh, N.C. on May 25, 2022.
Latasha Johnson teaches reading skills to a kindergarten classroom at Walnut Creek Elementary School in Raleigh, N.C. on May 25, 2022.
Kate Medley for Education Week

At the start of the 2022 school year, students’ reading skills were at a 20-year low. How could schools help them regain ground?

One research-backed strategy is refining traditional classroom reading groups. Education Week’s Sarah D. Sparks wrote about how to get them right.

Read the Story

4. Four Protocols That Can Shift Your Teacher-Leadership Meetings From Drab to Fab

Group of diverse adults sitting in a circle for a discussion.
iStock/Getty Images Plus

“Too often, educators have had the experience of showing up to professional learning and development and are talked at instead of talked with,” writes Opinion blogger Peter DeWitt.

That sentiment clearly resonated with school leaders, who ate up the protocols DeWitt offers to make meetings more productive and engaging.

Read the Essay

5. What a Researcher Learned From One School’s Underground Snack Market

Hand reaching into a potato chip snack foil bag for chips
iStock/Getty Images Plus

A researcher studying student engagement at an unnamed school in the suburbs of Chicago stumbled upon something she wasn’t expecting: a vibrant underground snack economy.

Karlyn Gorski examined the school’s snack market and shared her fascinating findings with Education Week. One key takeaway for school leaders: consider the underlying needs that might be driving rule-breaking.

Read the Story

6. Advice for New Assistant Principals: Take Chances, Build Networks, Find Joy

Photo of principal talking with students.
Getty

How can new assistant principals get the most out of the position, prepare for the next step, and maximize their impact? Education Week’s Denisa R. Superville took that question to assistant principals and new principals.

Among the tips they shared: spend time listening, observing, and learning before changing anything.

Read the Story

7. How to Give Students the Confidence to Take on Rigorous Work

Zachary Chan helps Robyn Pinnix, 9, with an activity in his third grade class at Young Women’s Leadership Academy in San Antonio, Texas on February 7, 2022.
Zachary Chan helps Robyn Pinnix, 9, with an activity in his third grade class at Young Women’s Leadership Academy in San Antonio, Texas on February 7, 2022.
Montinique Monroe for Education Week

In many ways, 2022 was a “catch up” year for students. But so much time without traditional school routines had shaken their confidence in their ability to take on demanding assignments. So how were schools finding ways to deepen rigor without adding to student stress?

Education Week’s Sarah Schwartz tackled that question.

Read the Story

8. The Uvalde School Shooting: 4 Key Takeaways for Educators From the First Inquiry

Rachel Martinez carries her son and a protest sign as she attends a city council meeting, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. A Texas lawmaker says surveillance video from the school hallway at Robb Elementary School where police waited as a gunman opened fire in a fourth-grade classroom will be shown this weekend to residents of Uvalde.
Rachel Martinez carries her son and a protest sign as she attends a city council meeting, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.
Eric Gay/AP

An investigation into the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, found problems with school security procedures that were very familiar to educators across the country. Among the findings: Teachers frequently struggled to lock doors in the aging building.

Education Week’s Evie Blad’s roundup of similar takeaways provided cautionary advice to school leaders desperate to keep kids safe.

Read the Story

9. Why Putting the ‘Science of Reading’ Into Practice Is So Challenging

Staci Pollock teaches reading comprehension to her second grade class at Lacy Elementary in Raleigh, N.C., on May 25, 2022.
Staci Pollock teaches reading comprehension to her second grade class at Lacy Elementary in Raleigh, N.C., on May 25, 2022.
Kate Medley for Education Week

There’s a national movement to radically transform how reading is taught. The goal is to bring instruction in line with the decades of research on how young children learn to read. It’s proving to be a monumental challenge.

In a sweeping story, Sarah Schwartz explains why.

Read the Story

10. Hour by Busy Hour: What a Principal’s Day Actually Looks Like

Left, Principal Michael C. Brown talks on a radio at Winters Mill High School in Westminster, Md., on May 17, 2022. Right, Boone Elementary School principal Manuela Haberer directs students and parents in the pick-up line at the conclusion of the school day on May 19, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas.
Left, Principal Michael C. Brown talks in Westminster, Md., on May 17, 2022. Right, Principal Manuela Haberer on May 19, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas.
From left, Steve Ruark and Lisa Krantz for Education Week

“We never know when our schedule will be completely followed to a T, or we should have just shredded it.”

That’s how Manuela Haberer, a Texas principal, described her day. Haberer is one of two principals that shared a log of their daily schedule with Education Week, hour-by-hour, to paint a picture of the principal’s day. The story includes audio clips from each. And it shows just how crucial principals are.

Read the Story

Stacey Decker
Deputy Managing Editor for Digital Education Week
Stacey Decker is the deputy managing editor for digital at Education Week.

Events

Thu., January 12, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar K-12 Cybersecurity in the Real World: Lessons Learned & How to Protect Your School
Gain an expert understanding of how school districts can improve their cyber resilience and get ahead of cybersecurity challenges and threats.
Content provided by Microsoft
Register
Tue., January 17, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar How Social-Emotional Learning Assessments Strengthen Tier 1 MTSS
Learn how districts can integrate effective multi-tiered support systems (MTSS) by using data from high-quality, strengths-based universal SEL assessments.
Register
Thu., January 19, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Equity & Diversity K-12 Essentials Forum Education Equity: Where We Go From Here
Join us for this event with educators and experts on the current state of equity and what comes next.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management What These School Leaders Will Change in 2023
Taking lessons from 2022, two principals look ahead to deepening relationships, teamwork, and student voice.
Denisa R. Superville
5 min read
Illustration of turning page with 2022 and 2023
iStock / Getty Images Plus
School & District Management Making Time for Academic Recovery in the School Day: Ideas From 3 Principals
Creative uses of lunch hours, advisory periods, and after-school time can help students regain ground.
Denisa R. Superville
7 min read
Planning process for the week, scheduling
Natalya Kanishcheva/iStock/Getty
School & District Management How to Reset School District Priorities After a Long First Semester
Consistency about the big-picture focus can be grounding, superintendents say.
Caitlynn Peetz
3 min read
Image of date planner.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
School & District Management As Illnesses Increase, Some Districts Turn Back to Masking
It’s a proactive move intended to keep kids healthy and in school, leaders say. But it's also likely to be controversial.
Caitlynn Peetz
3 min read
Photo of child holding mask.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼