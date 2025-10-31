To the Editor:

I am deeply concerned by the editorial team’s decision to accompany an essay on Kentucky’s new law banning teacher interactions with students outside of school district-adopted platforms with an image of a woman of color (“A New Law Claims to Curb Teacher Sexual Misconduct. What Does It Really Do? ”, Aug. 21, 2025). As a Black woman and former classroom teacher, I cannot overstate the harm of this choice to use an image of a person who resembles a Black woman.

According to the 2017-18 National Teacher and Principal Survey by the National Center for Education Services, 79.4% of teachers were white and female and only 6.8% were Black and female. If misconduct occurs across the profession, the overwhelming likelihood is that perpetrators would be white women by sheer demographics. Yet, that is not who you chose to depict. This is especially troubling given that the article highlights laws in Kentucky and Missouri, states where more than 90% of teachers are white women. To discuss those contexts while placing a woman of color, with Black-woman features, as the visual “face” of the piece is not only inaccurate but reinforces harmful stereotypes that Black educators must constantly work against.

Editorial responsibility requires that images align with the demographics of the context. Otherwise, your coverage risks unfairly stigmatizing underrepresented groups while shielding those who make up the majority of the profession.

Using this image is irresponsible and further entrenches ideas about Black people as criminals. While I am certain this was not your intent, the impact is unmistakable, the article is already published, the message has been sent, and the harm done.

A publication of your magnitude should know the importance of messaging. It appears your staff could use some professional development on the issues of representational balance and accuracy.

Tanji Reed Marshall

CEO & Principal Consultant

Liaison Educational Partners

Ashburn, Va.