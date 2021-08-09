Q&A Collections: Entering the Teaching Profession
Opinion Blog

Classroom Q&A

With Larry Ferlazzo

In this EdWeek blog, an experiment in knowledge-gathering, Ferlazzo will address readers’ questions on classroom management, ELL instruction, lesson planning, and other issues facing teachers. Send your questions to lferlazzo@epe.org. Read more from this blog.

Teaching Opinion

Q&A Collections: Entering the Teaching Profession

By Larry Ferlazzo — August 09, 2021 2 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Larry Ferlazzo
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Larry Ferlazzo is an English and social studies teacher at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif.

During the summer, I am sharing thematic posts bringing together responses on similar topics from the past 10 years. You can see all those collections from the first nine years here.

Here are the ones I’ve published so far:

The 11 Most Popular Classroom Q&A Posts of the Year

Race & Racism in Schools

School Closures & the Coronavirus Crisis

Classroom-Management Advice

Best Ways to Begin the School Year

Best Ways to End the School Year

Student Motivation & Social-Emotional Learning

Implementing the Common Core

Challenging Normative Gender Culture in Education

Teaching Social Studies

Cooperative & Collaborative Learning

Using Tech With Students

Student Voices

Parent Engagement in Schools

Teaching English-Language Learners

Reading Instruction

Writing Instruction

Education Policy Issues

Assessment

Differentiating Instruction

Math Instruction

Science Instruction

Advice for New Teachers

Author Interviews

Today’s theme is entering the teaching profession. You can see the list of posts following this excerpt from one of them:

anyonewhowants

* Advice on Getting Your First Teaching Job

Alex Kajitani, Brianna Burnette, Dawn Mitchell, Tina H. Boogren, Ann Traynor, Carol Pelletier Radford, Ron Nash, and Melissa Jackson contribute their ideas on how to get a new teaching job.

* ‘Be Authentic’ in Teacher Job Interviews

Beth Gotcher, Jen Schwanke, Tamera Musiowsky, Richard Gerver, Otis Kriegel, Elaine Miles, and Cindy Terebush share their job-search suggestions for new teachers.

* ‘Tips to Land Your First Teaching Job’

Marquitta Mitchell, Luis Javier Pentón Herrera, Susan Lafond, Julia Thompson, Joe Mullikin, and Sean Ruday offer ideas on how people can obtain their first teaching job.

*‘Applying for a Teaching Position Is a Job in Itself’

Valerie Ruckes, Sanée Bell, PJ Caposey, Candace Hines, Mary Cathryn D. Ricker, and Rinard Pugh share recommendations on how to get your first teaching job.

* Advice on Making a Midcareer Change to Teaching

Gladis Kersaint, Denisse R. Thompson, Jeri Asaro, Val Brown, Pia Wong, Megan Allen, and Anne Jenks share their advice with those considering a midcareer change into the teaching profession.

* Career-Changers Are ‘Attractive Teaching Candidates’

Jenny Grant Rankin, Marcy Webb, Otis Kriegel, Peter P. Leibman, and Karla St. John contribute their thoughts on people considering making a midcareer change into the teaching profession. I’ve also included several comments from readers.

* Seven Strategies for Working With Student-Teachers

This final post in the series features what I think is a particularly interesting combination—a guest response from Ted Appel, the principal of the inner-city school where I teach, who describes the innovative requirements he insisted upon if a university was interested in placing student-teachers with us; followed by a commentary from Pia Lindquist Wong, the director of a university teaching-credentials program, who found that her ideas dovetailed with those of Ted’s. The two then developed a partnership.

* Student-Teachers ‘Should Be Colleagues’ Emily Geltz, Linda Rief, Carol Ann Tomlinson, Jessica Bennett, and Jane Fung contribute to this post.

* Letting Student-Teachers ‘Sink or Swim’ Is ‘Not Permissible’

Michael Opitz and Michael Ford; PJ Caposey; Patty O’Grady; and Sally Zepeda all share their advice for student-teachers and their supervisors.

* What Principals Look for in a Prospective Teacher

High school Principal Eric Sheninger, middle school Principal Pete Hall, and Superintendent Pamela Moran share their advice.

The opinions expressed in Classroom Q&A With Larry Ferlazzo are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Tue., August 10, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Webinar Making Big Technology Decisions: Advice for District Leaders, Principals, and Teachers
Educators at all levels make decisions that can have a huge impact on students. That’s especially true when it comes to the use of technology, which was activated like never before to help students learn
Register
Thu., August 12, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Professional Development Webinar Expand Digital Learning by Expanding Teacher Training
This discussion will examine how things have changed and offer guidance on smart, cost-effective ways to expand digital learning efforts and train teachers to maximize the use of new technologies for learning.
Register
Wed., August 18, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar The Social-Emotional Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic on American Schoolchildren
Hear new findings from an analysis of our 300 million student survey responses along with district leaders on new trends in student SEL.
Content provided by Panorama
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Opinion 11 Strategies for Facing This Year's Classroom Challenges
Four educators share suggestions on facing pandemic-related challenges this coming school year, including implementing consistent routines.
Larry Ferlazzo
12 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Teaching Opinion Q&A Collections: Differentiating Instruction
Posts and videos from the past 10 years offering practical suggestions on differentiating instruction.
Larry Ferlazzo
4 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Teaching Opinion Q&A Collections: Student Voices
Links to 10 years of posts in which students share their thoughts about education.
Larry Ferlazzo
2 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Teaching Opinion Q&A Collections: Cooperative & Collaborative Learning
Ten years of links containing advice from 50 teachers on how to incorporate cooperative and collaborative learning in the classroom.
Larry Ferlazzo
2 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼