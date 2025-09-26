Educators’ Political Preferences Don’t Always Reveal Their K-12 Positions (in Charts)
Special Report
Special Report
Teaching Profession From Our Research Center

Educators’ Political Preferences Don’t Always Reveal Their K-12 Positions (in Charts)

Teachers and school and district leaders offer their opinions on AI, civics education, and more
By Elizabeth Rich & Sterling C. Lloyd — September 26, 2025 4 min read
Modern landscape design with abstract graphs and textures showing different experiences through data.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Educators are embarking on new territory. The role of the federal government has shifted, raising new considerations for teachers and school and district leaders. Federal education funding has changed dramatically, and a murky economic forecast presents new budgeting challenges for states and districts. Artificial intelligence appears to dominate nearly every K-12 discussion: Some are bullish on technology advances for education; others believe it could end education as we now know it for better or for worse. And even as educators consistently think that civics instruction is mission critical, they don’t see eye to eye on what that should look like. Amid all the turmoil, where educators stand on these issues isn’t always predictable.

This summer, the EdWeek Research Center surveyed 559 educators—teachers and school and district leaders—to get a read on their sentiments. Reflecting a nationally representative sample of the educator workforce, respondents hailed from rural, suburban, and urban districts and from every region of the country, and the majority were white, female, and from Generation X.

We asked educators which presidential candidate they voted for in the 2024 election. Their responses reflect national survey data from Pew on how educators self-identify: Just over 60% voted for Kamala Harris, and about a quarter voted for Donald Trump. The remaining respondents either voted for a third-party candidate or didn’t vote.

🔎 About This Project

This project is part of a special report called Big Ideas in which EdWeek reporters, the EdWeek Research Center, and contributing researchers ask hard questions about K-12 education’s biggest challenges and offer insights based on their extensive coverage and expertise.

Explore Big Ideas >

How educators feel about the secretary of education

Educators often have mixed feelings about the incumbent U.S. secretary of education—some have fared better in the court of public opinion than others. When we asked educators to share their favorability rating of the current secretary, Linda McMahon, who had only been in her role for about five months at the time of the survey, we found sharply divided responses, depending on voter preference. Trump supporters seemed far more willing to withhold judgment than those of Harris, perhaps because the educators who voted for Trump felt it was too early to make a call.

Educators also had mixed feelings about the 2025-26 school year: They felt “uncertain,” “worried,” and “overwhelmed” but also “hopeful” and “optimistic” as they looked ahead. Viewing their sentiments through the lens of how they voted, it appears Harris voters were much more likely to say they felt “uncertain” and “worried” than Trump voters. Roughly one-fifth, regardless of their political beliefs, felt burnt out. But that’s one of the only areas where views were aligned.

The role of the federal government reflects a divide

What role should the federal government play in K-12 education is perhaps one of the most enduring debates in public education, even preceding the formation of the Department of Education. Where educators agree, regardless of politics: The federal government should not mandate curricula or standards. When it comes to school choice, surveyed educators of both major political parties agreed that funding to support school choice isn’t necessarily a priority: Only 13% of Trump and 9% of Harris voters indicated that the feds should play that role. Educators’ disagreements otherwise tend to fall along party lines.

Artificial intelligence is ‘coming fast and furious’

For operations, like class and busing scheduling, educators believe in the power of AI: Nearly 80% said schools should increase its use by a little or a lot for such tasks. Educators have mixed feelings, though, about AI’s impact on student learning. They are evenly divided when it comes to the impact that AI platforms, such as ChatGPT, will have on teaching and learning over the next five years: Almost half said it would be somewhat negative or very negative, and nearly the same said it would be somewhat positive or very positive. In their comments, educators recognize that AI is a “vital tool” but that it allows students to “cheat more efficiently” and can have an adverse effect on learning and the formation of critical-thinking skills. And, even as they recognize that students need to be prepared for the use of AI in the workforce and that schools must embrace generative AI, as one educator shared, “AI is coming at us fast and furious, and schools are not keeping up.”

When educators were asked whether their districts or schools had established “meaningful guardrails,” almost 40% said they had, but 45% said they “don’t have an AI policy.” A larger share of Trump than Harris voters, however, said their schools had established “meaningful guardrails.”

Civics instruction is a bipartisan issue … mostly

In addition to reading and math instruction, civics learning frequently surfaces as playing a critical role in K-12 education. According to the survey, 92% of both Trump and Harris voters believe that the purpose of K-12 civics instruction is to prepare students to understand how governments function in our country.

Regardless of who educators voted for, roughly 70% also believe that civics instruction should teach students to “understand and follow laws” and “serve their communities.”

But a divide reveals itself when it comes to questioning, critiquing, or holding government officials accountable.

education week logo subbrand logo RC RGB

Data analysis for this article was provided by the EdWeek Research Center. Learn more about the center’s work.

Elizabeth Rich
Assistant Managing Editor, Opinion Education Week
Elizabeth Rich is the assistant managing editor, opinion for Education Week.
Sterling C. Lloyd
Assistant Director EdWeek Research Center
Sterling Lloyd manages the development of surveys and data analyses for the Education Week Research Center.
Related Tags:
Teachers Secretary of Education Linda McMahon Civics Research

Holly Kurtz, Director; Alex Harwin, Research Analyst; and Vanessa Solis, Associate Design Director contributed to this article.
Coverage of post-high school pathways and overcoming polarization is supported in part by a grant from the Carnegie Corporation of New York, at www.carnegie.org. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

Events

Tue., September 30, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Beyond the Hire: Building a Culture Where Teachers Stay
Retention starts before day one. Learn how to build a culture that keeps great educators engaged & committed long-term.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
Thu., October 02, 2025, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Making Alternative Grading Work: Lessons Learned from One Journey
Curious about alternative grading? Join to get an inspiring, practical look into one California school’s shift toward alternative grading.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Wed., October 08, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Reframe Relationships, Transform Student Outcomes
Explore easy neuroscience-based tools that strengthen relationships, reduce burnout, and drive student success
Content provided by Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI)
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession Explainer Free-Speech Lines Blur for Teachers in Wake of Charlie Kirk's Killing
Fallout from teacher reactions to the activist's death led some state officials to threaten to revoke educators' licenses.
Sarah D. Sparks
9 min read
Illustration of a teacher's desk and speech bubbles with the colors of the US flag with stars and stripes.
Illustration with Getty and DigitalVision Vectors.
Teaching Profession Teachers Across the U.S. Get Suspended or Fired Over Posts Linked to Charlie Kirk
Teachers face discipline for social media posts following the conservative speaker's assassination.
Sarah D. Sparks
6 min read
Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10, 2025.
Charlie Kirk speaks before he is shot during Turning Point USA's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10, 2025. Teachers across the country have been fired or put on leave for their inflammatory social media posts about the shooting.
Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP
Teaching Profession Opinion A New Law Claims to Curb Teacher Sexual Misconduct. What Does It Really Do?
In one state, teachers now face strict limits on how they can communicate with students outside the classroom.
Lora Bartlett
6 min read
Woman with cross on her mouth, unable to speak, concept of silence.
Getty
Teaching Profession Some Teachers Could Lose Out on Loan Forgiveness Under Trump Admin. Proposal
Districts and other employers face proposed restrictions on student loan forgiveness for employees.
Sarah D. Sparks
7 min read
Image of a female with a graduation cap on and money coming off the top. On the cap is an emblem of the USA flag.
Collage via DigitalVision Vectors + Getty
Load More ▼