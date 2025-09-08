Long before the federal government intruded on the already wavering trust in science, the field of K-12 science education was in trouble. Proper teacher training, the deprofessionalization of educators, and a lack of support for implementation have been hollowing out the discipline for years. There is a way forward, but it will depend on rebuilding relationships with the public.

Since at least the early 2000s, both the work of science and institutions of higher learning have become increasingly politicized. Scientific findings are often distorted to support ideological agendas, turning critical issues like climate change, technology, and public health into political battlegrounds rather than debates grounded in evidence.

To rebuild trust in science, we need to recognize the importance of worldview—the personal lens shaped by culture, identity, and experience. People interpret information through these deeply held notions. Our goal shouldn’t be to replace those perspectives but to enrich them with scientific literacy. Trust is built through understanding, empathy, and dialogue—by connecting with people where they are and inviting them into the conversation, not demanding conformity.

Take, for example, a young woman reared in a small town in rural Appalachia. Growing up on a farm is a science experience all its own, even in a family deeply rooted in the Southern Baptist religious tradition. The underpinning worldview there embraces nature and curiosity as God-given blessings, while also elevating the value of family, church community, and friends and neighbors who share in that devotion.

Despite growing up as a Young Earth Creationist, that young woman—me—would become an evolutionary scientist and science educator. You might ask how such a thing happens. It is all about the worldview. When my science worldview and my home-centered worldview came into conflict, it was the curiosity and nature pieces that led me to dig deeper, both into science and my faith.

The resistance to vaccination is not just about the science of immunology, just as the resistance to climate-change reality is not just a misunderstanding of atmospheric sciences.

K-12 schools play a vital role in shaping how people engage with science. In my own experience, it was the chapter about evolution in a biology textbook—material that, incidentally, my teacher refused to address—that set me on my professional path. My observations as a girl on a farm reflected the textbook’s framework, and as a result of years of exploring and finding trusted others with whom I could communicate, I arrived where I am today: a believer in both scientific and religious truths.

Can schools play the role we need?

A strong science teacher, versed in a mindset of “scientist teacher” (and prepared to help students understand science as a way of knowing), a set of skills, and a unique approach to explaining our world, can move mountains. Students must learn to think critically, evaluate data, and understand science as a tool with its own rules of engagement. In those ways, science makes for better individual lives and better citizenship. Adults need to interpret scientific information in the media and on their way to the ballot box to make good decisions. However, the same forces that have fueled public mistrust of science are compromising the ability of schools to perform their important educational role.

The epidemic of scientific distrust we face is incredibly complex, as it is shaped by information, disinformation, and varying levels of understanding, while also being grounded in socio-cultural dynamics. We live in echo chambers, disconnected from other human beings while swimming in a sea of social and other media that reflect our own views back to us. We have seen this play out recently in relation to the pandemic and climate change. Despite scientific agreement about the origin of the pandemic virus and the most significant source of climate change, many members of the public regard these matters as controversial. Lack of evidence isn’t the cause, but conflict with existing and reinforced worldviews is.

What we—lovers of science, scientists, science educators—often fail to consider are the ways science has been at times married to racism, sexism, medical injustices, elitism, and government overreach. Fear and distrust generated by scientific and social blunders and reinforced by a clash of worldviews cannot be met and overcome by an approach that focuses only on addressing the facts. The resistance to vaccination is not just about the science of immunology, just as the resistance to climate-change reality is not just a misunderstanding of atmospheric sciences. We respond by arguing but neglect to build rapport and learn from those we wish to teach.

A different approach

In many ways, as stated eloquently by my friend and atmospheric scientist Marshall Shepherd, it is our own hubris in the sciences that has led us to this place of public suspicion and mistrust. The image of the ivory tower looms large, and, as experts in our fields, we often seek to be heard as authorities on the sole basis of the letters that follow our names or the institutions we attended. The problem is made worse by rewarding only the work that we do to contribute to the knowledge base rather than for the clear communication of that work to the public, especially those who have been the victims of science-related injustice, such as those who have been part of experiments without full knowledge of potential outcomes.

Overcoming conflict in worldviews is not impossible, but it does require a different approach. Key is radical empathy, a concept made popular by political scientist and author Terri Givens. While we all know what “radical” and “empathy” mean, when put together, they express a form of engagement that can be outside our own worldview and comfort zone. It is easy to empathize with like-minded people but far more difficult to appreciate the thoughts, experiences, and feelings of those who are not just different but radically so.

Radical empathy is not about abandoning our best idea of what is true but creating a space for dialogue so we can understand the worldviews of others. Practicing radical empathy means avoiding the mistake of assuming that those with whom you disagree are ignorant or that hitting them over the head with evidence will change their minds. Instead of arguing, we need to adhere to the cardinal rule of communication—know your audience.

Science is one of many approaches that we use to explain the world around us. It is a human creation, as such, shaped by culture, social factors, creativity, and bias. Science, by definition, is self-correcting; it strives to reduce bias and other errors through processes of review and reflection—and therein lies its power. This is a good starting point for understanding the nature of science for both the public and students.

Science education on the decline

In the 21st century, science education from elementary through secondary levels has undergone significant shifts, often to its detriment. The emphasis on standardized testing in reading and mathematics has led to a sharp reduction in elementary science instruction. Time for science is inconsistently allocated across states and districts, often resulting in minimal, sporadic exposure to core scientific concepts. This deprives young learners—naturally curious at this stage—of meaningful inquiry experiences and foundational knowledge. By middle school, students encounter their first formal science classes but are often unprepared if they’ve had limited early exposure. This gap, combined with the cognitive transition to abstract thinking during adolescence, leads to frustration and a declining interest in science. Without early engagement, students are much less likely to thrive in increasingly specialized secondary science courses.

Even traditionally trained educators at the elementary level may take as few as two science courses in college, despite teaching multiple scientific disciplines.

Compounding the issue is the long-standing teacher shortage, especially in science and math. Deprofessionalization—where educators bear the brunt of public displeasure with student progress, often confront low salaries yet are faced with high expectations—has discouraged people from entering or staying in teaching. Declining enrollments in teacher-preparation programs have forced schools to hire underqualified teachers. Even traditionally trained educators at the elementary level may take as few as two science courses in college, despite teaching multiple scientific disciplines, including biology, chemistry, and geology. While secondary teachers take more science coursework, it’s often misaligned with state standards, requiring them to seek out-of-pocket professional development on their own or rely only on local learning opportunities. Altogether, these systemic issues compromise the long-term effectiveness of science education in this country, including our ability to produce future scientists.

Looking ahead, we must rely on what we have learned to revitalize science education and rebuild the public trust in science. Teachers must be recognized as professionals, supported through strong preparation and ongoing standards-aligned training. They should be empowered to bring scientific inquiry into their classrooms. Students need consistent, hands-on science experiences starting in early childhood to ensure that every young person, regardless of postsecondary plans, develops a scientific worldview. Equally important is strengthening the connection between the scientific community and the public. Scientists must be trained and supported in communicating with nonscientists. All of us who value science need bridges that foster dialogue, trust, and mutual understanding while upholding the importance of the field.

Ultimately, failure to rebuild our nation’s scientific foundations, feed the future through accurate and robust science education, and foster critical thinking is a threat to our society and our species.