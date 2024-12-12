Linda McMahon

A group of students reacting to a spectacle inside a ring.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Getty Images
Federal Opinion 'Education Is Not Entertainment': What This Educator Wants Linda McMahon to Know
Her experience leading a pro wrestling organization could be both an asset and a liability
Robert Barnett, December 11, 2024
4 min read
Linda McMahon, former Administrator of Small Business Administration, speaks during the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. McMahon, Trump's choice to lead the U.S. Department of Education in his second term, has a long history of giving to education causes through her family foundation.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Federal Here's How Much Linda McMahon's Foundation Has Donated to Education Causes
The president-elect's pick for education secretary has long given to education causes through her family foundation.
Brooke Schultz, December 5, 2024
5 min read
Linda McMahon attends a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on Aug. 16, 2018, in Washington. McMahon, then head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, is President-elect Donald Trump's choice to lead the Education Department in his new administration.
Andrew Harnik/AP
Federal What's in the Lawsuit That Alleges Linda McMahon Failed to Protect Children
The lawsuit filed by former World Wrestling Entertainment workers alleges a culture of acceptance of sexual misconduct.
Mark Walsh, December 2, 2024
8 min read
Vector illustration of people walking on upward arrows, symbolizing growth, progress, and teamwork towards success.
iStock/Getty Images
School & District Management Opinion How My Experience With Linda McMahon Can Help You Navigate the Trump Ed. Agenda
I have a lesson for district leaders from my (limited) interactions with Trump’s pick for ed. secretary, writes a former superintendent.
Joshua P. Starr, November 21, 2024
4 min read
112124 Linda McMahon AP BS
Federal Video Linda McMahon: 5 Things to Know About Trump's Choice for Education Secretary
President-elect Donald Trump plans to nominate former pro-wrestling CEO Linda McMahon to lead the education department.
Evie Blad & Lauren Santucci, November 21, 2024
1 min read
Linda McMahon speaks during the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee. McMahon has been selected by President-elect Trump to serve as as the next secretary of education.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Federal The K-12 World Reacts to Linda McMahon, Trump's Choice for Education Secretary
Some question her lack of experience in education, while supporters say her business background is a major asset.
Brooke Schultz, November 20, 2024
7 min read
Linda McMahon speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington on Oct. 3, 2018, when she was serving as head of the Small Business Administration during President Trump's first administration. McMahon is now President-elect Trump's choice for U.S. secretary of education.
Susan Walsh/AP
Federal 5 Things to Know About Linda McMahon, Trump's Pick for Education Secretary
President-elect Donald Trump’s selection, the former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment has long spoken favorably about school choice.
Brooke Schultz, November 20, 2024
7 min read
Then-SBA Administrator Linda McMahon speaks during a news conference with President Donald Trump at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Friday, March 29, 2019. Trump has tapped McMahon to serve as education secretary in his second term.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Federal Trump's Education Secretary Pick Is Linda McMahon, Former WWE CEO
McMahon led the Small Business Administration in Trump's first term and is co-chair of the president-elect's transition team.
Brooke Schultz, November 19, 2024
6 min read
Federal AG Who Opposed NCLB is Projected Senate Winner in Conn.
Richard Blumenthal, the Democratic attorney general, sued the federal government over the No Child Left Behind Act.
Alyson Klein, November 2, 2010
1 min read
School & District Management News in Brief Wrestling Executive on Conn. Board
The chief executive of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has garnered a spot on the Connecticut board of education. Linda McMahon was nominated by Republican Gov. M. Jodi Rell to a seat on the 11-member board and approved last month by state lawmakers.
The Associated Press, March 2, 2009
1 min read