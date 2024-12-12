Linda McMahon
Read our coverage on President-elect Donald Trump's choice for education secretary
Federal Opinion 'Education Is Not Entertainment': What This Educator Wants Linda McMahon to Know
Her experience leading a pro wrestling organization could be both an asset and a liability
Federal Here's How Much Linda McMahon's Foundation Has Donated to Education Causes
The president-elect's pick for education secretary has long given to education causes through her family foundation.
Federal What's in the Lawsuit That Alleges Linda McMahon Failed to Protect Children
The lawsuit filed by former World Wrestling Entertainment workers alleges a culture of acceptance of sexual misconduct.
School & District Management Opinion How My Experience With Linda McMahon Can Help You Navigate the Trump Ed. Agenda
I have a lesson for district leaders from my (limited) interactions with Trump’s pick for ed. secretary, writes a former superintendent.
Federal Video Linda McMahon: 5 Things to Know About Trump's Choice for Education Secretary
President-elect Donald Trump plans to nominate former pro-wrestling CEO Linda McMahon to lead the education department.
Federal The K-12 World Reacts to Linda McMahon, Trump's Choice for Education Secretary
Some question her lack of experience in education, while supporters say her business background is a major asset.
Federal 5 Things to Know About Linda McMahon, Trump's Pick for Education Secretary
President-elect Donald Trump’s selection, the former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment has long spoken favorably about school choice.
Federal Trump's Education Secretary Pick Is Linda McMahon, Former WWE CEO
McMahon led the Small Business Administration in Trump's first term and is co-chair of the president-elect's transition team.
Federal AG Who Opposed NCLB is Projected Senate Winner in Conn.
Richard Blumenthal, the Democratic attorney general, sued the federal government over the No Child Left Behind Act.
School & District Management News in Brief Wrestling Executive on Conn. Board
The chief executive of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has garnered a spot on the Connecticut board of education. Linda McMahon was nominated by Republican Gov. M. Jodi Rell to a seat on the 11-member board and approved last month by state lawmakers.