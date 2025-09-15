Is AI Good for Students? Here’s Why Many Educators Doubt It

Even as their personal use of AI has increased, educators have mixed feelings about drawing on the technology in their classrooms. AI chatbots can drastically ease teachers’ workloads in some areas, but they also allow students to essentially bypass learning by turning their assignments over to a robot.
Those mixed feelings about the technology are illustrated in an EdWeek Research Center survey conducted this summer. It found that about a third of teachers, principals, and district administrators believe platforms like ChatGPT would have a “somewhat negative” effect on education while another third said they would have a “somewhat positive” effect. Everyone else was split fairly evenly among feeling neutral, very negative, or very positive about the technology.
The EdWeek Research Center regularly surveys educators on AI to get a pulse on where they stand on this disruptive technology. For this survey conducted in June and July, 559 educators weighed in, and many of them voiced concerns in open-ended responses that AI is undermining students’ learning.
Their views, a sample of which have been collected below, illustrate the tension of this moment: Some AI-powered tools have been embraced by students, but educators remain uncertain that the benefits outweigh the potential harms of using the technology.
Even with that uncertainty, some educators say it is their responsibility to teach students how to use AI, and they’re calling for more official guidance—and training—to achieve that goal.
The following 16 responses—which have been edited for length and clarity—show the wide range of views about AI among educators.
AI is causing students’ critical-thinking skills and creativity to atrophy
—Math/computer science teacher (high school) | Maryland
—Math/computer science teacher (high school) | Ohio
—Elementary teacher | Nevada
—Fine arts teacher (high school) | Texas
—Fine arts teacher (elementary school) | Utah
—District-level administrator (Title I and equity) | North Carolina
—Science teacher (high school) | Florida
—English-language arts teacher (high school) | New York
Educators acknowledge they need to prepare students for an AI-powered future
—Principal (high school) | Tennessee
—District-level administrator (technology) | Minnesota
—Assistant superintendent | New York
—English-language arts teacher (elementary school) | Louisiana
—Science teacher (elementary school) | Connecticut
—Career-technical education teacher (middle school) | Virginia
—Principal (elementary school) | California
—Principal | Mississippi
Data analysis for this article was provided by the EdWeek Research Center. Learn more about the center’s work.
This story draws on findings from a research study supported by the Carnegie Corporation of New York. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.