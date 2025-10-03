5 Big Ideas That Will Define the Future of Education

We know this year has been anything but typical for educators. It’s been marked by uncertainty, from massive changes at the federal level to economic disruptions to looming questions about artificial intelligence and instruction. With schools sitting at the nexus of all this, we also think it’s an important moment for recalibration. What might we be able to learn collectively from the upheaval? And how can these lessons drive education’s future?
The contributors to the 2025 Big Ideas special report offer both reported essays and opinion pieces detailing how political mechanisms might affect what happens in the classroom, key instructional considerations for AI, opportunities for immediate academic wins, the future of science education, and more. Many of the questions they raise are new, some perennial—but they all speak to the specific moment we are in.
We hope you’ll find this coverage helpful as you approach the challenges of a new school year and plan for the future.
This project is part of a special report called Big Ideas in which EdWeek reporters, the EdWeek Research Center, and contributing researchers ask hard questions about K-12 education’s biggest challenges and offer insights based on their extensive coverage and expertise.
When Donald Trump waded into the fight over a high school mascot, it revealed a lot about his true education agenda.
Amanda L. Townley grew up a creationist and became a science educator. Here’s what she knows about building trust in science.
How students and teachers can learn to put a human touch on everything AI produces.
The connection between education research, policy, and practice is broken. Contributing researcher Thomas S. Dee shares what it would take to fix it.
How today’s messy political realities are crashing against traditional civics education.
Reported essays in Big Ideas 2025 draw on findings from a research study supported by the Carnegie Corporation of New York, which underwrites coverage of post-high school pathways and overcoming polarization. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.