5 Big Ideas That Will Define the Future of Education
5 Big Ideas That Will Define the Future of Education

It’s a moment for recalibration
By Elizabeth Rich — October 03, 2025 1 min read
A tangle of wires and missed connections among institutions.
Islenia Mil for Education Week
We know this year has been anything but typical for educators. It’s been marked by uncertainty, from massive changes at the federal level to economic disruptions to looming questions about artificial intelligence and instruction. With schools sitting at the nexus of all this, we also think it’s an important moment for recalibration. What might we be able to learn collectively from the upheaval? And how can these lessons drive education’s future?

The contributors to the 2025 Big Ideas special report offer both reported essays and opinion pieces detailing how political mechanisms might affect what happens in the classroom, key instructional considerations for AI, opportunities for immediate academic wins, the future of science education, and more. Many of the questions they raise are new, some perennial—but they all speak to the specific moment we are in.

We hope you’ll find this coverage helpful as you approach the challenges of a new school year and plan for the future.

1 How Trump Is Changing the Federal Government’s Role in Schools

The Department of Education logo with the central tree split open revealing infinity.
Islenia Mil for Education Week

When Donald Trump waded into the fight over a high school mascot, it revealed a lot about his true education agenda.

Read this reported essay →

2 Science Is Losing the Battle for America’s Trust. How Schools Can Help (Opinion)

A diverse group of people building a hall of science using scientific tools, blocks, and symbols.
Islenia Mil for Education Week

Amanda L. Townley grew up a creationist and became a science educator. Here’s what she knows about building trust in science.

Read this opinion essay →

3 Is There a Healthy Middle Ground on AI in Schools? Try Skeptical Optimism

Humans and AI work together to design curriculum.
Islenia Mil for Education Week

How students and teachers can learn to put a human touch on everything AI produces.

Read this reported essay →

4 High-Quality Research Rarely Informs Classroom Practice. Why? (Opinion)

A tangle of wires and missed connections among institutions.
Islenia Mil for Education Week

The connection between education research, policy, and practice is broken. Contributing researcher Thomas S. Dee shares what it would take to fix it.

Read this opinion essay →

5 Students Have Questions About Our Democracy. Is Civics Class Up to the Task?

The outside world seeps into a civics classroom.
Islenia Mil for Education Week

How today’s messy political realities are crashing against traditional civics education.

Read this reported essay →

Elizabeth Rich
Assistant Managing Editor, Opinion Education Week
Elizabeth Rich is the assistant managing editor, opinion for Education Week.

Reported essays in Big Ideas 2025 draw on findings from a research study supported by the Carnegie Corporation of New York, which underwrites coverage of post-high school pathways and overcoming polarization. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

