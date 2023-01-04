What’s In, What’s Out for Student and Educator Wellness
Student Well-Being

What’s In, What’s Out for Student and Educator Wellness

By Alyson Klein & Arianna Prothero — January 04, 2023 1 min read
Image of a student holding a mask and a backpack near the entrance of a classroom.
E+
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Schools have spent the past few years dealing with a global viral pandemic, what experts have called a “parallel” pandemic for teen mental health, and the teacher and principal burnout that have stemmed in part from the burdens both these crises have placed on educators.

What will 2023—and beyond—have in store? Here’s a look at what’s “in” (hot and relevant) and “out” (becoming less relevant or falling out of favor) when it comes to taking care of the physical and social and emotional needs of students and educators.

1. Supporting teacher mental health

2. Why is everyone sick?

  • OUT ❌

    The COVID pandemic: We know, COVID is still here and will likely stay. And child COVID vaccination rates vary widely by state, from 17 percent in Alabama to 77 percent in the District of Columbia. But COVID-19 isn’t the only major illness around anymore.

    IN ✔️

    The “tripledemic": COVID isn’t the only virus to worry about. Annual peaks for RSV—respiratory syncytial virus—and the flu hit earlier than anticipated. Part of the problem: Immunity may be down after years of mask-wearing and isolation. “All kids of all ages are getting sick right now with so many circulating viruses. It’s really taking a toll on schools as kids are missing days sick and sharing germs with friends even before they show symptoms,” said Tanya Altmann, a California-based pediatrician and spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics. Teachers are also getting sick more frequently, which places an additional burden on the schools, she added.

3. Coping with student trauma related to the pandemic

  • OUT ❌

    Adjusting to in-person learning: When schools returned to in-person learning after months or even an entire year of mostly virtual classes, many students spent the year remembering how to behave around other kids their age, follow school rules, and cope with having less autonomy over their schedule than they may have had at home. This school year, that hasn’t been as much of a concern, educators say. “I think there’s a thirst for structure,” said Ashley Wright, a school counselor at Gordon-Reed Elementary School near Houston in a recent interview. “They just haven’t had it firmly, consistently.

    IN ✔️

    The long-term impact on students: It’s becoming increasingly clear that the pandemic may have a lasting impact on the mental health of an entire generation of students. Case-in-point: Compared to teenagers coming of age before the pandemic, those who experienced 10 months of lockdowns in 2020 showed three to four years of premature aging, according to new research. At this point, it’s too early to tell whether the shift is temporary or permanent, but either way, schools should be paying close attention to anxiety, depression, and stress in teens, researchers say.

4. COVID mitigation policies

  • OUT ❌

    Universal mask mandates: In spring 2022, schools started to shed their masking mandates. By October, the school policy tracking website, Burbio, reported that no schools had masking mandates and that it would no longer track the issue.

    IN ✔️

    Targeted masking: But masks aren’t entirely gone. With a surge in RSV and flu infections combined with COVID-19, some districts and schools have recently reinstated temporary masking requirements to help prevent student and staff absences. And in Virginia, parents of immunocompromised children with disabilities won a court case to require that their children’s classmates and teachers be required to wear masks.

5. Social-emotional learning

  • OUT ❌

    SEL jargon: This one is a bit of a bold prediction. A recent Education Week poll found that most educators view social-emotional learning favorably and the biggest barrier to incorporating it into the classroom is time, not parental or community pushback. But over the past two years, social-emotional learning has gotten caught up in larger political battles over education, and a 2021 poll by the Fordham Foundation found that while social-emotional skills are popular with parents, the phrase social-emotional learning is not. So, with the term SEL becoming more politized, while many of the skills that SEL fosters remain popular with parents, educators, and business leaders, maybe SEL is in for a rebranding in 2023? Life skills, anyone?

    IN ✔️

    Social-emotional skills: Eighty-six percent of educators in a recent EdWeek Research Center poll said that their school or district teaches social-emotional learning. Combined with the heightened emotional needs of students coming out of the pandemic, it’s safe to say that teaching skills like managing emotions and setting goals will remain important in 2023.

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.
Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.

Events

Wed., February 01, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar Academic Integrity in the Age of Artificial Intelligence
As AI writing tools rapidly evolve, learn how to set standards and expectations for your students on their use.
Content provided by Turnitin
Register
Wed., January 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Equity & Diversity Live Online Discussion A Seat at the Table: Equity & the Shifting Policy Landscape: What You Need to Know
As newly elected officials take their seats, the EdWeek newsroom has been examining the policy horizon. Join the discussion with Peter DeWitt. 
Register
Thu., January 12, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar K-12 Cybersecurity in the Real World: Lessons Learned & How to Protect Your School
Gain an expert understanding of how school districts can improve their cyber resilience and get ahead of cybersecurity challenges and threats.
Content provided by Microsoft
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Most LGBTQ Youth Can’t Access Mental Health Care. How Schools Can Help
Systemic barriers prevent many LGBTQ students from accessing critical mental health care.
Lauraine Langreo
3 min read
People wave pride flags and hold signs during a rally in support of LGBTQ students at Ridgeline High School, April 14, 2021, in Millville, Utah.
People wave pride flags and hold signs during a rally in support of LGBTQ students in the spring of 2021 at Ridgeline High School in Millville, Utah. Students and school district officials in Utah were outraged after a Ridgeline student ripped down a pride flag to the cheers of other students during diversity week.
Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP
Student Well-Being More School Districts Are Informing Parents of Firearm Storage Responsibilities
Districts across the country are pledging to distribute information about gun safety.
Caitlynn Peetz
3 min read
Guns safes sit against a wall at a gun shop in Lynnwood, Wash.
Guns safes sit against a wall at a gun shop in Lynnwood, Wash.<br/>
Elaine Thompson/AP Photo
Student Well-Being A Pandemic Pause, Then an Advocacy Renaissance for Teen Climate Change Activists
The nature of student activism has changed since the pandemic. But teens are still pushing for climate change solutions.
Arianna Prothero
11 min read
Denver East High School students Mariah Rosensweig and Gabriel Nagel pose for portraits at City Park on Dec. 19. They have successfully advocated for Denver Public Schools to adopt a set of sustainability goals aimed at reducing the district's greenhouse emissions.
Denver East High School students Mariah Rosensweig and Gabriel Nagel pose for portraits at City Park on Dec. 19. They have successfully advocated for Denver Public Schools to adopt a set of sustainability goals aimed at reducing the district's greenhouse emissions.
AAron Ontiveroz for Education Week
Student Well-Being 'Future Selves' and Helping Others: What Motivates Students to Engage in School
Getting middle schoolers invested in their academic futures is a perennial challenge for educators. But it’s more complex now.
Sarah Schwartz
6 min read
Stephanie Miller-Henderson, 42, looks at 11-year-old Christopher Lockhart’s laptop while teaching a sixth grade class how their grades are calculated during a Success Bound lesson at John M. Smyth School on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022 in Chicago, Ill. Success Bound aims to teach middle school students skills they will need in high school and beyond.
School counselor Stephanie Miller-Henderson looks at 11-year-old Christopher Lockhart’s laptop while teaching a 6th grade lesson on calculating grades at John M. Smyth School on Dec. 12 in Chicago.
Taylor Glascock for Education Week
Load More ▼