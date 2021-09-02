Masks
Education news, analysis, and opinion about research and policy on students and staff wearing face masks in school to combat the spread of the coronavirus
Which States Ban Mask Mandates in Schools, and Which Require Masks?
To better understand where schools districts can and can't require masks, Education Week is tracking state-level school mask mandates.
Student Well-Being What the Research Says Higher Rates of Delta Infection Projected in Schools With No Mask Mandate or COVID Testing
Models project higher rates of infection among students without careful adherence to masking, testing, and other strategies.
School & District Management Florida Withholds School Board Salaries Over Mask Mandates
The state is withholding money to penalize districts that defy the ban on mask mandates, despite a ruling deeming that ban unconstitutional.
Federal Education Department Opens Civil Rights Probes in 5 States That Ban School Mask Mandates
The move on behalf of students with disabilities deepens the fight over masks between the Biden administration and GOP governors.
School & District Management Interactive Masks, Vaccines & Testing: How the Biggest City School Districts Are Operating This Year
This tracker follows key operating protocols and requirements for some of America’s largest school districts.
Law & Courts Mask Mandate Lawsuits Reflect Bigger Battle: Do States or Local Districts Control Schools?
Some legal clarity is forming over whether governors may restrict school districts from enacting mask mandates to fight COVID-19.
School & District Management Unmasked and Masked Students Separated at Texas School District
The measure is one part of a new “mask enforcement” policy in Eanes Independent School District in Austin.
States New York Will Require Masks for Everyone in Schools, Says Gov. Kathy Hochul
“None of us want a rerun of last year’s horrors with COVID-19," said New York's newly sworn-in governor.
Student Well-Being Q&A Do Masks Stunt Students’ Social and Emotional Development? An Expert Weighs In
An argument against requiring masks in school is that they stunt kids' ability to read emotions and build relationships. Is that true?
States Federal COVID Aid a Flash Point as Tensions Escalate Over School Mask Policies
The Biden administration reassures schools they can use federal aid to make up for penalties for defying state bans on mask mandates.
Student Well-Being Masks Won't Slow Language for Kids If There's Plenty of Face Time at Home, Expert Says
While masks may decrease facial cues, it's too early to know for sure how wearing masks might affect speech and language, an expert says.
States Texas Not Enforcing Ban on School Mask Mandates Amid Ongoing Legal Battles
Texas is not enforcing Gov. Abbott's executive orders banning mask requirements in schools, the Texas Education Agency said.
Budget & Finance Why Failing to Require Masks Could Cost Districts Millions Later
Some insurance providers are threatening to cancel districts' coverage this school year—particularly if they break statewide mask mandates.
School & District Management Amid Pressure, S.C. District That Closed Due to a COVID Outbreak to Reopen, Without Masks
The Pickens County School District will reopen after a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases forced schools to close and shift to remote learning.
Student Well-Being What the Research Says Face Masks and Kids: Separating Fact From Fiction
As debates over face masks in school heat up, here are the facts educators need to know.