Is Owning a Smartphone Before High School a Health Risk? What to Know
Student Well-Being & Movement

Is Owning a Smartphone Before High School a Health Risk? What to Know

By Arianna Prothero — December 16, 2025 3 min read
Close-up of mobile phones in children's hands
E+/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

New research suggests that smartphone ownership among preteens can hurt their mental and physical health in significant ways.

Kids who own a smartphone by age 12 have higher rates of depression, obesity, and poor sleep when compared with their peers who don’t have a smartphone. That’s the conclusion of a new study published in the journal Pediatrics, which focuses specifically on smartphone use, not the effects of general screen time.

Depression and poor sleep can hurt adolescents’ ability to learn in school, said Ran Barzilay, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the study’s lead author. The study emphasized that even modest increases in obesity, symptoms of depression, and sleep problems among adolescents can have long-term negative health effects.

“A kid who experiences mental health problems is less likely to be free to learn and study to their maximum potential at school because it affects their attention and concentration,” he said. “Lack of sleep, similarly, affects [their] ability to concentrate and to focus in class the following day.”

This research adds more support for the argument made by an increasing number of educators and policymakers that cellphone ownership is corrosive to students’ wellbeing and learning.

But those rising concerns are happening at the same time that smartphone ownership is growing among younger and younger kids. At least 43 percent of 8- to 12-year-olds have their own smartphone, according to a 2023 report from Common Sense Media.

As smartphone ownership has increased among elementary school kids and teens, policymakers and educators have focused a considerable amount of energy on student phone use in schools the past few years. At least 32 states and the District of Columbia now require school districts to ban or restrict students’ use of cellphones in schools, according to an Education Week tally.

Barzilay and his colleagues—researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, Columbia University, and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia—analyzed data from a sample of 10,588 kids in the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study, a national research consortium that is tracking a cohort of children—and the effects of common experiences on their development—into adulthood. The data on 9- to 16-year-olds was collected between 2016 and 2022.

Barzilay, who is also an assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Pennsylvania, and his coauthors found that kids who own smartphones by age 12 are more likely to suffer from poor health outcomes than their peers who don’t.

The earlier kids got smartphones, the greater their risk of obesity and insufficient sleep by age 12, the researchers found.

The researchers also looked at kids who got smartphones between age 12 and 13 and saw similar patterns, Barzilay said.

“When we followed these kids for a year, by the end of that year when the kids were around 13, just more than half of them had gotten a smartphone,” he said. “And these kids, compared to kids who remained without a smartphone, had more mental health problems and worse sleep.”

Why educators should evaluate both the benefits and drawbacks of smartphone use

The study didn’t examine why smartphone use might lead to more symptoms of depression, obesity, and inadequate sleep. But as a child psychiatrist, Barzilay has some theories.

Kids who own smartphones are likely staying up late playing on their phones instead of sleeping; and they are spending less time engaging in physical activities, which are good for physical and mental health.

Plus, some of the harmful content preteens and teens interact with on social media and apps on their smartphones could also contribute to poor mental health, Barzilay said.

Despite all those concerns, Barzilay cautioned that conversations around the downsides of youth smartphone use need to remain nuanced and data driven. Smartphones have benefits too, he said. They facilitate connection and communication. They help students access information and parents keep tabs on their kids.

“Smartphones are not just bad, the same way that they’re not just good,” Barzilay said. “It’s part of life and we need a society to learn how to live with them and to use them in a health-promoting manner. I think for educators as well, if we give the impression that smartphones are bad, they are the mother of all evil, it’s maybe counterproductive.”

Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.

Events

Thu., January 15, 2026, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Improve Reading Comprehension: Three Tools for Working Memory Challenges
Discover three working memory workarounds to help your students improve reading comprehension and empower them on their reading journey.
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
Wed., January 21, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Webinar EdRecruiter 2026 Survey Results: How School Districts are Finding and Keeping Talent
Discover the latest K-12 hiring trends from EdWeek’s nationwide survey of job seekers and district HR professionals.
Register
Tue., January 27, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Recalibrating PLCs for Student Growth in the New Year
Get advice from K-12 leaders on resetting your PLCs for spring by utilizing winter assessment data and aligning PLC work with MTSS cycles.
Content provided by Otus
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being & Movement Spotlight Spotlight on Creating Safe Havens: Confronting Digital Threats and Supporting Student Well-Being
This Spotlight explores how creating safe havens and confronting digital threats supports student and staff well-being.
Student Well-Being & Movement Letter to the Editor Charlie Kirk’s Real Legacy
A teacher shares her concerns about the subject of an opinion blog post.
1 min read
Education Week opinion letters submissions
Gwen Keraval for Education Week
Student Well-Being & Movement What the Research Says Don't 86 the Six-Seven: Those Annoying Kid Trends Actually Have a Purpose
Children's culture can seem bizarre, but these fads can boost their social development.
Sarah D. Sparks
5 min read
Middle school girl student playing a hand game with her friend on a school bus.
E+
Student Well-Being & Movement From Our Research Center Do Students Get Enough Recess? What Teachers Think
The EdWeek Research Center surveyed teachers about how much recess their students need, and get.
Elizabeth Heubeck
5 min read
A kindergarten student uses the balance beam during recess at Kingsford Heights Elementary in La Porte, Ind., on Oct. 27, 2025.
A kindergarten student uses the balance beam during recess at Kingsford Heights Elementary in La Porte, Ind., on Oct. 27, 2025. Elementary teachers generally believe recess is important, but there's no consensus on how much per day is ideal, new survey data show.
Elizabeth Bunton/La Porte County Herald-Dispatch via AP
Load More ▼