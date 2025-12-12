How Schools Can Help Students Moderate Their Social Media Use (DOWNLOADABLE)
Student Well-Being & Movement Download

How Schools Can Help Students Moderate Their Social Media Use (DOWNLOADABLE)

By Lauraine Langreo & Vanessa Solis — December 12, 2025 1 min read
Close up of a young woman holding a smartphone with like and love icons floating around the phone in her hands.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Schools are dealing with record-high rates of depression and anxiety in students, along with declining academic performance.

Recent studies have linked high levels of social media use during adolescence with lower cognitive performance and poorer mental health outcomes.

Hundreds of school districts have sued major social media companies, claiming their products are eroding students’ mental health and ability to learn, as well as forcing schools to devote significant resources to managing the academic and behavioral fallout.

More schools and districts are also curtailing students’ access to cellphones during the school day—a policy that educators and lawmakers argue will benefit students’ mental health and academic achievement. At least 32 states and the District of Columbia now require school districts to ban or restrict students’ use of cellphones in schools, according to an Education Week tally.

Following is a downloadable tip sheet featuring five steps experts recommend schools take to help students build healthy digital habits.

Download the Guide (PDF)

Lauraine Langreo
Staff Writer Education Week
Lauraine Langreo is an Education Week staff writer, covering education technology and learning environments.
Vanessa Solis
Associate Design Director Education Week
Vanessa Solis is the Associate Design Director for Education Week and leads the design of the opinion section.

Events

Tue., December 16, 2025, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar Squeeze More Learning Time Out of the School Day
Learn how to increase learning time for your students by identifying and minimizing classroom disruptions.
Register
Thu., January 15, 2026, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Improve Reading Comprehension: Three Tools for Working Memory Challenges
Discover three working memory workarounds to help your students improve reading comprehension and empower them on their reading journey.
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
Wed., January 21, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Webinar EdRecruiter 2026 Survey Results: How School Districts are Finding and Keeping Talent
Discover the latest K-12 hiring trends from EdWeek’s nationwide survey of job seekers and district HR professionals.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being & Movement Spotlight Spotlight on Creating Safe Havens: Confronting Digital Threats and Supporting Student Well-Being
This Spotlight explores how creating safe havens and confronting digital threats supports student and staff well-being.
Student Well-Being & Movement What the Research Says Don't 86 the Six-Seven: Those Annoying Kid Trends Actually Have a Purpose
Children's culture can seem bizarre, but these fads can boost their social development.
Sarah D. Sparks
5 min read
Middle school girl student playing a hand game with her friend on a school bus.
E+
Student Well-Being & Movement From Our Research Center Do Students Get Enough Recess? What Teachers Think
The EdWeek Research Center surveyed teachers about how much recess their students need, and get.
Elizabeth Heubeck
5 min read
A kindergarten student uses the balance beam during recess at Kingsford Heights Elementary in La Porte, Ind., on Oct. 27, 2025.
A kindergarten student uses the balance beam during recess at Kingsford Heights Elementary in La Porte, Ind., on Oct. 27, 2025. Elementary teachers generally believe recess is important, but there's no consensus on how much per day is ideal, new survey data show.
Elizabeth Bunton/La Porte County Herald-Dispatch via AP
Student Well-Being & Movement Opinion SEL Doesn't Need a Rebrand. It Needs Something Else
Everyone in K-12 plays a role in ensuring social-emotional learning prospers, says Marc Brackett.
Marc Brackett
6 min read
Digital drawing of person meditating. Concept of busy life, busy mind and finding peace in all of that. SEL education emotional regulation.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Load More ▼