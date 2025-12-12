How Schools Can Help Students Moderate Their Social Media Use (DOWNLOADABLE)

Schools are dealing with record-high rates of depression and anxiety in students, along with declining academic performance.

Recent studies have linked high levels of social media use during adolescence with lower cognitive performance and poorer mental health outcomes.

Hundreds of school districts have sued major social media companies, claiming their products are eroding students’ mental health and ability to learn, as well as forcing schools to devote significant resources to managing the academic and behavioral fallout.

More schools and districts are also curtailing students’ access to cellphones during the school day—a policy that educators and lawmakers argue will benefit students’ mental health and academic achievement. At least 32 states and the District of Columbia now require school districts to ban or restrict students’ use of cellphones in schools, according to an Education Week tally .

Following is a downloadable tip sheet featuring five steps experts recommend schools take to help students build healthy digital habits.

Download the Guide (PDF)