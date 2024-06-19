School Cellphone Bans Gain Steam as Los Angeles Unified Signs On
Student Well-Being

School Cellphone Bans Gain Steam as Los Angeles Unified Signs On

California Gov. Gavin Newsom supports a statewide ban during school hours
By Arianna Prothero — June 19, 2024 4 min read
Anthony Bruno, a student at Washington Junior High School, uses the unlocking mechanism as he leaves classes for the day to open the bag that his cell phone was sealed in during the school day on Oct. 27, 2022, in Washington, Pa. Citing mental health, behavior and engagement as the impetus, many educators are updating cellphone policies, with a number turning to magnetically sealing pouches.
Anthony Bruno, a student at Washington Junior High School, uses the unlocking mechanism as he leaves classes for the day to open the bag that his cell phone was sealed in during the school day on Oct. 27, 2022, in Washington, Pa. In California, the Los Angeles Unified School District has banned students from using cellphones during the school day.
Keith Srakocic/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The nation’s second largest school district has had enough of cellphones. The Los Angeles Unified School District board of education voted on Tuesday to ban students from using smartphones—a move that will take the devices out of the hands of tens of thousands of students during the school day.

The news comes as California’s governor signals support for statewide restrictions on smartphones in schools, and the U.S. surgeon general has called on Congress to require a warning label on social media, similar to what appears on tobacco and alcohol products.

While the movement to restrict cellphones in classrooms has been gaining steam in both districts and statehouses, Los Angeles Unified, with 429,000 students who comprise one of most ethnically, racially, and linguistically diverse school systems, becomes the largest district to adopt a full-fledged ban on phones during the school day in an effort to improve students’ learning and well-being.

“When coupled with social media, phones are a harmful vehicle that negatively impacts young people,” said Alberto Carvalho, the superintendent of LAUSD, in a statement.

The resolution passed by the school board requires the district to implement the policy by January 2025. The exact details of the ban are yet to be determined by the district.

The ban will cover the entire school day. District leaders see the devices as having a corrosive effect on more than just students’ learning.

“When I visit campuses during lunchtime, my heart breaks to see students sitting alone, isolated on their phones instead of engaging and learning with their peers,” said board member Tanya Ortiz Franklin in a statement. The resolution, she said, “marks a significant step towards fostering a culture of face-to-face interactions and building a stronger, more connected, and positive school community.”

Cellphones have emerged as among the most animating issues in K-12 education as schools struggle to find their footing as personal devices have proliferated.

About half of U.S. children get their first cellphone by age 11, and around 9-in-10 teenagers have their own cellphone, according to a 2023 report from Common Sense Media, a nonprofit that focuses on the impacts of technology on young people.

Many educators believe that cellphones, and the near constant access they provide to social media and messaging services, are a major—if not the driving—force behind students’ academic, behavioral, and mental health problems. However, research on the issue is still emerging and decidedly mixed.

See also

Close up of elementary or middle school white girl using a mobile phone in the classroom.
E+
Student Well-Being Can SEL Help Students Curb Their Own Cellphone Use?
Lauraine Langreo & Arianna Prothero, April 1, 2024
7 min read

A nationally representative survey of educators last fall by the EdWeek Research Center found that teachers were more likely to support cellphone bans than principals and district leaders. Twenty-four percent of teachers said that cellphones should be banned on campus compared with 21 percent of principals and 14 percent of district leaders.

Nine percent of teachers, principals, and district leaders said that cellphones were banned on high school campuses.

California is among several states considering school cellphone restrictions

There are a lot of nuances education leaders should be aware of when crafting cellphone policies, said Merve Lapus, the vice president of education outreach and engagement at Common Sense Media.

For example, students in schools with aging devices may be relying on their personal cellphones to access important educational tools, Lapus said, and all-out bans can raise tricky issues around equity.

“I think it’s being able to recognize what are the needs of your community and what are you really able to really provide, those are fundamental questions that should be asked before just throwing the ban down,” he said. “I think it’s coming from a good place, we want our kids to focus and really be fully present in the learning experience, not just for the academic needs but for the social importance. But there are some things that need to be considered.”

While cellphone bans will eliminate distractions while students are in school—research by Common Sense Media has found that teens receive a median of 273 notifications on their phones a day—it’s not going to solve all problems, Lapus said.

“Just cutting off the phones doesn’t really change what kids are going to go through when they are back at home—it just delays it for a bit,” he said. “If we want to really make changes, we need to look at legislation that holds these platforms more accountable.”

Schools also need to continue to teach students healthy tech habits to help them manage their cellphone and social media use, even if they no longer have access to their devices during school hours, Lapus said.

If California were to pass some statewide restrictions on cellphones in schools, which Gov. Gavin Newsom has called for, it would join a small but growing number of states to do so.

Florida became the first state to ban cellphones last year in classrooms, and Indiana followed suit in April. Ohio passed a law in May that doesn’t outright ban cellphones but does require districts in the state to create cellphone policies that will minimize students’ use of the devices. As many as eight other state legislatures have considered bills this past spring that would have prohibited students from using cellphones in class.

Utah’s governor has also expressed support for a school cellphone ban in his state.

Even though cellphones have become a major headache for educators, there are still educators who are hesitant to embrace outright bans, especially at the state level.

One prominent argument is that students must learn to manage their devices and the distractions they cause so they’re prepared for college and work. Others—in particular district leaders—would prefer the decision to ban cellphones be left to schools.

In a statement to the Associated Press, the California School Boards Association said that these decisions should be made at the local level, reflecting individual community concerns.

Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Cellphones California

Events

Thu., June 20, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Special Education K-12 Essentials Forum Innovative Approaches to Special Education
Join this free virtual event to explore innovations in the evolving landscape of special education.
Register
Thu., June 20, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Curriculum Webinar STEM Fusion: Empowering K-12 Education through Interdisciplinary Integration
Join our webinar to learn how integrating STEM with other subjects can revolutionize K-12 education & prepare students for the future.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Fri., June 21, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar How Pensions Work: Why It Matters for K-12 Education
Panelists explain the fundamentals of teacher pension finances — how they are paid for, what drives their costs, and their impact on K-12 education.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being What the Research Says How Teacher Stress Management Is Crucial for Handling Student Mental Health
A Chicago program helps teachers learn how to manage their own stress in classes with more easily triggered students.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Notes from students expressing support and sharing coping strategies paper a wall, as members of the Miami Arts Studio mental health club raise awareness on World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10, 2023, at Miami Arts Studio, a public 6th-12th grade magnet school, in Miami.
Notes from students express support and share coping strategies at Miami Arts Studio, a public magnet school for grades 6-12, on Oct. 10, 2023. Studies find teachers need training to navigate their own stress while managing classes with high-need students.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Student Well-Being By Some Measures, Students' Well-Being Has Been Stable for a Decade, Study Shows
A Stanford report examined high school students’ well-being, sense of belonging, and engagement over more than a decade.
Lauraine Langreo
5 min read
Tired schoolboy fell asleep on a class at elementary school.
iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being Opinion What Should Students Do Over the Summer?
Educators share tips for keeping kids off their screens and mentally engaged over the long break.
Mary Hendrie
3 min read
Young girl reads a book with cat in the garden. Summer holidays illustration.
iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being Opinion What's Behind the Explosion in Student Absenteeism?
Kids aren’t returning to school after COVID. What are the implications for policy and practice?
Rick Hess
8 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Load More ▼