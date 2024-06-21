Ed-Tech Policy Video

Los Angeles Unified Is Banning Cellphones: A Board Member Explains Why and How

By Arianna Prothero & Kaylee Domzalski — June 21, 2024 3:28
Los Angeles schools gave a major boost to the movement to ban cellphones in schools when the board of the second largest district in the country voted to do just that.

But passing a resolution is only the first step for the Los Angeles Unified School District—the hard part of implementation comes next. Like other districts that have taken this step, the school district must figure out how to address everything from parent pushback to the finer details of enforcing the policy.

To learn how the district plans to address these and other challenges, Education Week spoke with Los Angeles school board member Nick Melvoin, who wrote the resolution to ban cellphones that was passed on June 18.

Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.
Kaylee Domzalski
Video Producer Education Week
Kaylee Domzalski is a video producer for Education Week, telling meaningful stories that impact the field.
Cellphones California

Video

