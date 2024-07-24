How to Manage Cellphones in Schools: 6 Tips From Teens (Download)
How to Manage Cellphones in Schools: 6 Tips From Teens (Download)

By Arianna Prothero & Kevin Bushweller — July 24, 2024 1 min read
Sets of hands holding phones. Scrolling smartphones, apps mail, applications, photos. cellphone camera.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + iStock/Getty Images
A rising number of school districts and states are putting in place more restrictive policies to curb the use of cellphones in schools. The policy trend is a direct response to concerns that the devices are hurting students’ abilities to concentrate in school and build meaningful relationships with peers and adults in their lives.

But in many cases, policies are being put in place before the people most affected by such measures—the students themselves—are asked what they think would work best.

To give educators a teenage perspective about the benefits and drawbacks of cellphones in schools, Education Week published interviews with three teenagers:

Young man and woman without energy on giant phone screen with speech and heart icons above them. Addiction. Contemporary art collage. Concept of social media, influence, online communication
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + iStock
Student Well-Being Q&A Why Educators Need to Better Understand What Drives Kids' Cellphone Addictions
Arianna Prothero, July 12, 2024
3 min read
Photo collage of hands holding phones with communication symbols superimposed. Learning phone etiquette.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + iStock/Getty Images
Student Well-Being Q&A ‘It’s OK to Not Be on Your Phone’: An 18-Year-Old on Teaching Cellphone Etiquette
Arianna Prothero, July 12, 2024
3 min read
Young girl looking on mobile phone screen with multicolored social media icons. Finding community, belonging. Contemporary art collage. Concept of social media, influence, online communication and connection.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + iStock
Student Well-Being Q&A When Social Media and Cellphones Are Lifelines to Kids Who Feel Different
Arianna Prothero, July 12, 2024
4 min read

Those stories were used to create this downloadable resource with six tips from teens on how to manage cellphones in schools.

Download the Guide (PDF)

Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.
Kevin Bushweller
Deputy Managing Editor Education Week
Kevin Bushweller oversees coverage of educational technology and learning environments for Education Week.

Vanessa Solis, Associate Design Director contributed to this article.

