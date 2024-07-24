How to Manage Cellphones in Schools: 6 Tips From Teens (Download)

A rising number of school districts and states are putting in place more restrictive policies to curb the use of cellphones in schools. The policy trend is a direct response to concerns that the devices are hurting students’ abilities to concentrate in school and build meaningful relationships with peers and adults in their lives.

But in many cases, policies are being put in place before the people most affected by such measures—the students themselves—are asked what they think would work best.

To give educators a teenage perspective about the benefits and drawbacks of cellphones in schools, Education Week published interviews with three teenagers:

Those stories were used to create this downloadable resource with six tips from teens on how to manage cellphones in schools.

Download the Guide (PDF)