Cellphones
Learn more about cellphones in K-12 schools—whether they are being banned, used as instructional tools, or something in between
Teaching Student Apathy Is a Big Classroom Challenge, Teachers Say. Cellphones Aren’t Helping
The distractions of cellphones compound a general lack of interest in learning, a new national survey of teachers shows.
Student Well-Being Can SEL Help Students Curb Their Own Cellphone Use?
Experts say that a combination of SEL skills and better school policies would help curb student cellphone use.
Teaching Opinion Should Cellphones Be Permitted in Classrooms? Teachers Offer These Strategies
Teachers can play a role in helping students figure out appropriate times for using their phones.
School Climate & Safety Managing Cellphones in Classrooms: Tips From Teachers
There's a growing movement to ban student cellphones at school, but many teachers still must manage the problem on their own.
School Climate & Safety Do Cellphone Bans Work? Educators Share Their Experiences
Educators describe how policies banning cellphones at school are affecting students and learning.
Ed-Tech Policy Should More Schools Ban Cellphones? It's a Question U.S. Lawmakers Want Answered
A bipartisan push to study the impacts on student mental health and academics comes as more schools restrict their use.
School Climate & Safety From Our Research Center Where Should Students Be Allowed to Use Cellphones? Here’s What Educators Say
There’s a yawning gap between what's permitted and what educators feel should be allowed.
School Climate & Safety Why These Parents Want Cellphones Banned in Schools
Educators say parents are often quick to push back on cellphone bans in schools, but this parent group is leading the charge.
International England Pushes for Cellphone Bans in Schools. Could the U.S. Be Next?
England is the latest country seeking to keep cellphones out of class.
Student Well-Being Cellphone Bans Can Ease Students' Stress and Anxiety, Educators Say
Minimizing distractions has been a common motivation for schools to limit phone use, but improving students’ mental health has been another.
School Climate & Safety Some Students Welcome Cellphone Restrictions. Here's Why
To curb distractions in class, an increasing number of schools are implementing stricter cellphone policies.
Classroom Technology Students Get Hundreds of Notifications on Their Phones Every Day. Even at School
Nearly a quarter of the cellphone notifications students receive each day come during school hours, new report shows.
Families & the Community District Leaders Are Walking a Fine Line on Cellphone Policies. What That Looks Like
Administrators point to strategic ways to design student cellphone policies that parents won't oppose.
Teaching Opinion Classroom Cellphone Use Is Fraught. It Doesn't Have to Be
Before you confront students or assume the worst about their phone use, ask them why they are using it. You might be surprised.