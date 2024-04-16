Cellphones

Photo of distracted high school students in class.
Teaching Student Apathy Is a Big Classroom Challenge, Teachers Say. Cellphones Aren’t Helping
The distractions of cellphones compound a general lack of interest in learning, a new national survey of teachers shows.
Madeline Will, April 4, 2024
6 min read
Close up of elementary or middle school white girl using a mobile phone in the classroom.
Student Well-Being Can SEL Help Students Curb Their Own Cellphone Use?
Experts say that a combination of SEL skills and better school policies would help curb student cellphone use.
Lauraine Langreo & Arianna Prothero, April 1, 2024
7 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
Teaching Opinion Should Cellphones Be Permitted in Classrooms? Teachers Offer These Strategies
Teachers can play a role in helping students figure out appropriate times for using their phones.
Larry Ferlazzo, February 7, 2024
10 min read
Bored teen girl using cell phone in a class at school.
School Climate & Safety Managing Cellphones in Classrooms: Tips From Teachers
There's a growing movement to ban student cellphones at school, but many teachers still must manage the problem on their own.
Arianna Prothero, January 3, 2024
4 min read
Photo illustration of cell phone with red circle and slash.
School Climate & Safety Do Cellphone Bans Work? Educators Share Their Experiences
Educators describe how policies banning cellphones at school are affecting students and learning.
Arianna Prothero, November 21, 2023
6 min read
Image of cellphones.
Ed-Tech Policy Should More Schools Ban Cellphones? It's a Question U.S. Lawmakers Want Answered
A bipartisan push to study the impacts on student mental health and academics comes as more schools restrict their use.
Lauraine Langreo, November 20, 2023
3 min read
Tight crop photo of a student looking at their cellphone during class. The background is blurred, but shows students wearing uniforms.
E+
School Climate & Safety From Our Research Center Where Should Students Be Allowed to Use Cellphones? Here’s What Educators Say
There’s a yawning gap between what's permitted and what educators feel should be allowed.
Arianna Prothero, November 16, 2023
2 min read
Students' cell phones are collected by school administration before the start of spring break at California City Middle School in California City, Calif., on March 11, 2022.
School Climate & Safety Why These Parents Want Cellphones Banned in Schools
Educators say parents are often quick to push back on cellphone bans in schools, but this parent group is leading the charge.
Elizabeth Heubeck, November 2, 2023
3 min read
Tight crop photo of a student looking at their cellphone during class. The background is blurred, but shows students wearing uniforms.
International England Pushes for Cellphone Bans in Schools. Could the U.S. Be Next?
England is the latest country seeking to keep cellphones out of class.
Elizabeth Heubeck, October 16, 2023
3 min read
Anthony Bruno, a student at Washington Junior High School, uses the unlocking mechanism as he leaves classes for the day to open the bag that his cell phone was sealed in during the school day on Oct. 27, 2022, in Washington, Pa. Citing mental health, behavior and engagement as the impetus, many educators are updating cellphone policies, with a number turning to magnetically sealing pouches.
Student Well-Being Cellphone Bans Can Ease Students' Stress and Anxiety, Educators Say
Minimizing distractions has been a common motivation for schools to limit phone use, but improving students’ mental health has been another.
Lauraine Langreo, October 16, 2023
7 min read
A member of the Jim Hill High School Choir uses her cellphone to take a photograph on Jan. 3, 2023.
An increasing number of schools are putting policies in place to restrict student cellphone use on campus.
School Climate & Safety Some Students Welcome Cellphone Restrictions. Here's Why
To curb distractions in class, an increasing number of schools are implementing stricter cellphone policies.
Elizabeth Heubeck, September 29, 2023
3 min read
Group of diverse 8-10-year-olds sitting in a window sill looking at their cellphones.
Classroom Technology Students Get Hundreds of Notifications on Their Phones Every Day. Even at School
Nearly a quarter of the cellphone notifications students receive each day come during school hours, new report shows.
Alyson Klein, September 26, 2023
2 min read
Photo illustration of cell phone with red circle and slash.
Families & the Community District Leaders Are Walking a Fine Line on Cellphone Policies. What That Looks Like
Administrators point to strategic ways to design student cellphone policies that parents won't oppose.
Elizabeth Heubeck, September 25, 2023
5 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
Teaching Opinion Classroom Cellphone Use Is Fraught. It Doesn't Have to Be
Before you confront students or assume the worst about their phone use, ask them why they are using it. You might be surprised.

Larry Ferlazzo, January 16, 2023
14 min read
