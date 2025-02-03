Leadership
Back
Leadership
Budget & Finance
Equity & Diversity
Families & the Community
Professional Development
Recruitment & Retention
School & District Management
School Climate & Safety
Student Achievement
Student Well-Being
Policy & Politics
Back
Policy & Politics
Politics K-12
Education Funding
Every Student Succeeds Act
Federal
Law & Courts
School Choice & Charters
States
Teaching & Learning
Back
Teaching & Learning
Assessment
College & Workforce Readiness
Curriculum
Early Childhood
English Learners
Mathematics
Reading & Literacy
Science
Social Studies
Special Education
Standards & Accountability
Teaching
Teacher Preparation
Teaching Profession
Technology
Back
Technology
Classroom Technology
Ed-Tech Policy
IT Infrastructure & Management
Personalized Learning
Privacy & Security
All Topics
Jobs
Back
Jobs
Search for Jobs
Sign up for Job Alerts
Virtual Career Fairs
Post a Job
Career Advice
Careers at EdWeek
Opinion
Back
Opinion
Opinion Blogs
Submit an Essay
Submit a Letter to the Editor
About Us
Advertising & Marketing Solutions
Group Subscriptions
Recruitment Advertising
Events and Webinars
The State of Teaching
Leaders to Learn From
Current Issue
Special Reports
Newsletters
Resources
Trackers
Video
EdWeek Research Center
EdWeek Top School Jobs
EdWeek Market Brief
Menu
Search
Sign In
Subscribe
Subscribe
Reset
Search
Leadership
Policy & Politics
Teaching & Learning
Technology
Opinion
Jobs
Market Brief
Artificial Intelligence
Video
How have you approached conversations with parents around school AI policies?
By
Alyson Klein
— February 3, 2025
4:59
Education Week
Share article
Print
Email
Facebook
LinkedIn
Twitter
Copy URL
Alyson Klein
Follow
Unfollow
Assistant Editor
,
Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.
twitter
email
Sign Up for EdWeek Tech Leader
Get the latest strategies and solutions for ed-tech leaders.
Email
*
Sign up
Thank you for subscribing.
Video
Artificial Intelligence
Video
How are you managing cheating as it pertains to AI?
How are you managing cheating as it pertains to AI?
Alyson Klein
•
7:30
Open image caption
Close image caption
A student returns a tablet computer to a charging cabinet.
Allison Shelley for All4Ed
Student Achievement
Video
What the Dismal Nation's Report Card Means for Reading and Math
The latest results of the National Assessment of Educational Progress show declines in students’ reading with some modest progress in math.
Stephen Sawchuk
&
Lauren Santucci
•
5:05
Open image caption
Close image caption
Point Roberts Elementary School teacher Jessie Hettinga works with a group of first, second and third graders on reading at the school in Point Roberts, Wa., on Sept. 28, 2017.
Philip A. Dwyer/The Bellingham Herald via AP
Student Well-Being
Video
Teachers, Try This: Combine Movement and Academics in the Classroom
A P.E. teacher shares some ideas for incorporating movement into the classroom for greater student engagement and more effective lessons.
Jaclyn Borowski
&
Kaylee Domzalski
•
3:02
Open image caption
Close image caption
Students in Melissa Haggett’s first grade class start the day dancing along with Snoop Dogg’s affirmations video at Vergennes Union Elementary School in Vergennes, Vt., on Nov. 18, 2024.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Student Well-Being
Video
This School Keeps Kids Moving All Day. See How It Works
Inside a school where movement is woven into academics throughout the day.
Jaclyn Borowski
•
4:11
Open image caption
Close image caption
Assistant Principal Beth Bearor and kindergartener Rhys Gallup practice letters and letter sounds while walking through a rope ladder during P.E. teacher Robyn Newton’s action-based learning class at Vergennes Union Elementary School in Vergennes, Vt., on Nov. 18, 2024.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
See More Multimedia