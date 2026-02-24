Private School Choice Is Growing. What Comes Next?

More than 1 million K-12 students nationwide are receiving public funds for private education this school year—and as states and the federal government continue to expand eligibility for these subsidies, that number is likely to continue growing.

The details of these programs vary considerably. Some are open to any student who applies, while others cap eligibility based on funding availability, household income levels, or previous enrollment in public school. Some supply direct tax credits or funds from state accounts, while others reward taxpayers who donate to scholarship-granting organizations.

As the private school choice landscape continues to expand, we’ll continue tracking new and ongoing programs. This video highlights three key things to know about this evolving landscape.