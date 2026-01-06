School Funding: The 3 Big Questions to Watch in 2026

School districts are bracing for another turbulent financial year, with disruption and uncertainty poised to remain the status quo.

The Trump administration has shown few signs of pulling back its efforts to reshape K-12 education by canceling grants and changing policies, often without Congress weighing in.

States, meanwhile, are facing budget pressures of their own, which could strain their education investments.

And on the local level, fluctuating enrollment and increasingly complex choice programs are playing out in complex ways that could put many districts on high alert for financial challenges in the coming months and years.

Here’s a look at some of the key funding issues school district leaders will be watching.