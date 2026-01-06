Federal Video

School Funding: The 3 Big Questions to Watch in 2026

By Mark Lieberman & Yi-Jo Shen — January 6, 2026 2:13
Illustration in blue of huge hands holding money as silhouette people run towards it.
Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

School districts are bracing for another turbulent financial year, with disruption and uncertainty poised to remain the status quo.

The Trump administration has shown few signs of pulling back its efforts to reshape K-12 education by canceling grants and changing policies, often without Congress weighing in.

States, meanwhile, are facing budget pressures of their own, which could strain their education investments.

And on the local level, fluctuating enrollment and increasingly complex choice programs are playing out in complex ways that could put many districts on high alert for financial challenges in the coming months and years.

Here’s a look at some of the key funding issues school district leaders will be watching.

Mark Lieberman
Reporter Education Week
Mark Lieberman is a reporter for Education Week who covers school finance.
Yi-Jo Shen
Contributing Video Producer Education Week
Yi-Jo Shen is a contributing video producer for Education Week.

Coverage of strategic resourcing to support teaching and learning goals for Education Week and EdWeek Market Brief is supported in part by a grant from the Gates Foundation, at www.gatesfoundation.org. Our editors retain sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

Video

Reading & Literacy Video How Reading Instruction Evolved in 2025, and What’s Ahead
Throughout 2025, Education Week has covered how states and districts are continuing to incorporate new instructional methods and materials.
Sarah Schwartz & Kaylee Domzalski
2:13
Anjanette McNeely teaches a reading block with her kindergarten students at Windridge Elementary School in Kaysville, Utah, on Dec. 4, 2025.
Anjanette McNeely teaches a reading block with her kindergarten students at Windridge Elementary School in Kaysville, Utah, on Dec. 4, 2025.
Niki Chan Wylie for Education Week
Reading & Literacy Video What Happens When Middle and High Schoolers Still Struggle to Read?
When it comes to reading, teachers and experts alike say that many older students still struggle with the basics.
Sarah Schwartz & Kaylee Domzalski
1 min read
Students attend Bow Memorial School in Bow, N.H. on Oct. 29, 2025. Bow Memorial School is a middle school that has developed a systematic approach to addressing foundational reading gaps in middle school students.
Students attend Bow Memorial School in Bow, N.H. on Oct. 29, 2025. Bow Memorial School is a middle school that has developed a systematic approach to addressing foundational reading gaps in middle school students.
Sophie Park for Education Week
Special Education Video How This District Teaches Bilingual Students With Dyslexia
Students with dyslexia receive instruction in Spanish or English, depending on their dominant spoken language.
Jaclyn Borowski
2:28
The dyslexia program in Brownsville ISD.
School & District Management Video The Enemy of Smart, Strategic Spending Decisions in K-12 Districts: Leadership Churn
The EdWeek Research Center surveyed district leaders on the barriers to long-term thinking.
Sean Cavanagh & CJ Riculan
2:58
The Enemy of Smart, Strategic Spending Decisions in K-12 Districts: Leadership Churn
See More Multimedia