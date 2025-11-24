How One District Is Getting Secondary Teachers Up to Speed on Reading Support
Special Report
Special Report
Professional Development Video

How One District Is Getting Secondary Teachers Up to Speed on Reading Support

By Caitlynn Peetz Stephens — November 24, 2025 1 min read
A district invests in improving secondary teachers' knowledge to help students needing reading support.
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Reading intervention isn’t just about K-3. It’s a collective responsibility.

That’s the commitment from Georgia’s Marietta school district, which is now looking beyond the early elementary grades as it works to improve reading achievement.

Nationwide, much of the focus of the “science of reading” movement has focused on foundational skills usually taught in the earliest grades. But older readers who haven’t mastered those foundations are at risk of falling further behind as they attend classes that increasingly rely on complex texts to build their knowledge base.

That’s where the Marietta district’s training comes in. It’s partnering with a PD provider to supply middle and high school educators to learn how to teach basic reading concepts in middle and high school classrooms in age-appropriate ways.

“As educators a key phrase you’ll hear is differentiation—you want every kid to get what they need, and I think that’s what this training provided,” said Amber Morgan, a reading specialist in Marietta. “It wasn’t only practicing. It was then, how does each one of us who does something different take that and make it super meaningful and purposeful in the practice that we do every day?”

View the video to see the district’s approach in depth.

Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.
Related Tags:
Teacher PD Instruction Middle School High School Georgia

Events

Tue., December 02, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar How High Schools Can Prepare Students for College and Career
Explore how schools are reimagining high school with hands-on learning that prepares students for both college and career success.
Register
Wed., December 03, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School Climate & Safety Webinar GoGuardian and Google: Proactive AI Safety in Schools
Learn how to safely adopt innovative AI tools while maintaining support for student well-being. 
Content provided by GoGuardian
Register
Thu., December 11, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy K-12 Essentials Forum Supporting Struggling Readers in Middle and High School
Join this free virtual event to learn more about policy, data, research, and experiences around supporting older students who struggle to read.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Professional Development Opinion Calling Yourself a 'Lead Learner' Doesn't Make It So
As an educator, knowing your job well can dull your desire to grow. There's a way to change that.
Michael Nelson & Peter DeWitt
5 min read
Screenshot 2025 11 20 at 5.50.16 PM
Canva
Professional Development Opinion How Education Leaders Can Build a Better Space for Collaborative Learning
School improvement often falls flat, and initiatives are easily abandoned. That can be changed.
Michael Nelson & Peter DeWitt
5 min read
Screenshot 2025 11 07 at 3.38.08 PM
Canva
Professional Development How Do Teachers Learn Best? Here's What They Say
Teachers are required to do professional development, but too often it falls short of their needs.
Elizabeth Heubeck
5 min read
Master teacher Krysta McGrew, center, leads a 5K cluster meeting at Ford Elementary School in Laurens, S.C., on March 10, 2025.
Master teacher Krysta McGrew, center, leads a professional development session at Ford Elementary School in Laurens, S.C., on March 10, 2025.
Bryant Kirk White for Education Week
Professional Development Opinion Looking for a New Way to Approach Professional Learning? Try This
Instructional leadership collectives build cross-system networks for purposeful, impactful learning.
Peter DeWitt & Michael Nelson
5 min read
ILC's in Alabama discuss a protocol developed by Michael Nelson.
ILC's in Alabama discuss a protocol developed by Michael Nelson.
Peter DeWitt
Load More ▼