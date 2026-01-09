Is the ‘AI Glow’ Starting to Wear Off? What to Expect in 2026
Artificial Intelligence Video

Is the ‘AI Glow’ Starting to Wear Off? What to Expect in 2026

By Arianna Prothero & Yi-Jo Shen — January 09, 2026 1 min read
Artificial intelligence is now integrated into a wide variety of products and services that K-12 schools use, making it almost inescapable.
Artificial intelligence is now integrated into a wide variety of products and services that K-12 schools use, making it almost inescapable. That’s why a growing number of school districts and states are establishing policies or guidelines for how to use the technology responsibly and why schools are beginning to offer professional development on its application for teaching and school management.

But at the same time, rising pushback from critics of AI in K-12 education asserts that the downsides of the technology far outweigh the upsides.

That tension will likely continue in 2026; here’s a look at the evolving landscape.

Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.
Yi-Jo Shen
Contributing Video Producer Education Week
Yi-Jo Shen is a contributing video producer for Education Week.

