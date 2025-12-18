What Happens When Middle and High Schoolers Still Struggle to Read?
Reading & Literacy Video

What Happens When Middle and High Schoolers Still Struggle to Read?

By Sarah Schwartz & Kaylee Domzalski — December 18, 2025 1 min read
When it comes to reading, teachers and experts alike say that many older students still struggle with the basics.
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

There’s an old adage in literacy education: First students learn to read, then they read to learn.

In theory, children master foundational reading skills in the early grades, and then apply them to increasingly complex text. But it’s often not so simple in practice.

Teachers and experts alike say that many older students still struggle with the basics. They have trouble breaking down multisyllabic words, for instance, or can’t read with fluency. But by the time teenagers reach middle and high school, reading-support services have often dried up. Many secondary schools don’t have the specialized staff, materials, or dedicated time necessary to help older children who would benefit from more intensive intervention.

See Also

Photo illustration of a female teen hanging from the very top of a tall stack of books. The background is a sky with clouds.
iStock/Getty
Reading & Literacy 4 Tips for Supporting Older Struggling Readers, From Researchers and Experts
Sarah Schwartz, November 24, 2025
5 min read

In a new series of stories, Education Week reporters spotlighted schools and districts that are at the forefront of a movement to bring this kind of reading support to the middle and high schoolers who need it. The special report examines burgeoning professional development programs, offers a scan of state policies, and profiles one school that’s developed entirely new reading classes to address this challenge.

Watch the video to learn more.

Sarah Schwartz
Staff Writer Education Week
Sarah Schwartz is a reporter for Education Week who covers curriculum and instruction.
Kaylee Domzalski
Video Producer Education Week
Kaylee Domzalski is a video producer for Education Week.

Events

Thu., January 08, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Webinar Supporting Older Struggling Readers: Tips From Research and Practice
Reading problems are widespread among adolescent learners. Find out how to help students with gaps in foundational reading skills.
Register
Thu., January 15, 2026, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Improve Reading Comprehension: Three Tools for Working Memory Challenges
Discover three working memory workarounds to help your students improve reading comprehension and empower them on their reading journey.
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
Wed., January 21, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Webinar EdRecruiter 2026 Survey Results: How School Districts are Finding and Keeping Talent
Discover the latest K-12 hiring trends from EdWeek’s nationwide survey of job seekers and district HR professionals.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Reading & Literacy How to Build a Reading Block: Two Teachers Share Their Approaches
Studies don't prescribe how best to knit together components of reading—leaving it up to teachers to devise.
Sarah Schwartz
7 min read
Students in Anjanette McNeely's class work on their letters during a reading block at Windridge Elementary School in Kaysville, Utah, on Dec. 4, 2025.
What's the best way to attend to all the elements of the 'science of reading' in a literacy block? Research doesn't specify a specific answer, but kindergarten teacher Anjanette McNeely has designed hers to incorporate foundational skills, content, and writing. McNeely's class works on their letters at Windridge Elementary School in Kaysville, Utah, on Dec. 4, 2025.
Niki Chan Wylie for Education Week
Reading & Literacy Many Teens Lack Basic Reading Skills. These Teachers Are Trying to Change That
Schools are building programs to provide sustained reading support to older students.
Sarah Schwartz
6 min read
Loralyn LaBombard, a reading specialist, reads “Among the Hidden” by Margaret Peterson Haddix with a group of students in a 7th grading reading class at Bow Memorial School in Bow, N.H., on Oct. 29, 2025.
Loralyn LaBombard, a reading specialist, reads <i>Among the Hidden</i> by Margaret Peterson Haddix with a group of students in a 7th grade reading class at Bow Memorial School in Bow, N.H., on Oct. 29, 2025. Nationally, experts say there is a lack of resources available to help middle and high school students learn basic reading skills.
Sophie Park for Education Week
Reading & Literacy When Older Students Can't Read: How This Middle School Is Tackling Literacy
Structured literacy classes at a New Hampshire middle school have helped some students crack the code.
Sarah Schwartz
14 min read
A student shows their spelling of the word “knew” during an exercise in a fifth grade structured literacy class at Bow Memorial School in Bow, N.H. on Oct. 29, 2025. Bow Memorial School is a middle school that has developed a systematic approach to addressing foundational reading gaps in middle school students.
Bow Memorial School has developed a systematic approach to addressing foundational reading gaps among middle schoolers, integrating sound-letter skills with a rich diet of reading materials. A student shows their spelling during an exercise in a 5th grade class at the school in Bow, N.H. on Oct. 29, 2025.
Sophie Park for Education Week
Reading & Literacy Secondary Students Are Struggling With Reading, Too. A Look at the Landscape
Exclusive survey findings outline how educators perceive the obstacles affecting older students' reading.
Stephen Sawchuk
5 min read
Students attend Bow Memorial School in Bow, N.H. on Oct. 29, 2025. Bow Memorial School is a middle school that has developed a systematic approach to addressing foundational reading gaps in middle school students.
New data show that many educators report that middle and high school students struggle with aspects of foundational literacy. At Bow Memorial School in Bow, N.H., pictured on Oct. 29, 2025, students work with reading specialist Loralyn LaBombard, who has helped pioneer a systematic approach to addressing foundational reading gaps in grades 5 to 8.
Sophie Park for Education Week
Load More ▼