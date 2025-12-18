What Happens When Middle and High Schoolers Still Struggle to Read?

There’s an old adage in literacy education: First students learn to read, then they read to learn.

In theory, children master foundational reading skills in the early grades, and then apply them to increasingly complex text. But it’s often not so simple in practice.

Teachers and experts alike say that many older students still struggle with the basics. They have trouble breaking down multisyllabic words, for instance, or can’t read with fluency. But by the time teenagers reach middle and high school, reading-support services have often dried up. Many secondary schools don’t have the specialized staff, materials, or dedicated time necessary to help older children who would benefit from more intensive intervention.

In a new series of stories , Education Week reporters spotlighted schools and districts that are at the forefront of a movement to bring this kind of reading support to the middle and high schoolers who need it. The special report examines burgeoning professional development programs , offers a scan of state policies , and profiles one school that’s developed entirely new reading classes to address this challenge.

Watch the video to learn more.