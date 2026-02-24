Is AI Good or Bad for Schools?

Schools often get hung up on trying to balance strict compliance with the use of AI tools against the curiosity about how those tools actually work. In that situation, teachers are more concerned about monitoring or catching students using AI—say, to write an essay—rather than teaching them how to use those technologies appropriately to tackle class assignments.

But things are changing. A growing number of educators are experimenting with the technology in a variety of ways and learning important lessons. The challenge now is to share those lessons learned and begin to build best practices for how to use artificial intelligence smartly and responsibly in schools.