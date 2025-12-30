How Reading Instruction Evolved in 2025, and What’s Ahead

The “science of reading” movement isn’t slowing down.

Throughout 2025, Education Week has covered how states and districts are continuing to put new instructional methods and materials into practice, with the goal of better aligning reading instruction to the approaches research has found are most effective.

And increasingly, the field is debating what best practice looks like beyond shoring up foundational skills instruction for early elementary school students—with educators asking which curricula are best for teaching reading comprehension, and how to support older readers who are struggling, too.

Education Week followed these stories and others in reading this year.