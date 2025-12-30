Reading & Literacy Video

How Reading Instruction Evolved in 2025, and What’s Ahead

By Sarah Schwartz & Kaylee Domzalski — December 30, 2025 2:13
Anjanette McNeely teaches a reading block with her kindergarten students at Windridge Elementary School in Kaysville, Utah, on Dec. 4, 2025.
The “science of reading” movement isn’t slowing down.

Throughout 2025, Education Week has covered how states and districts are continuing to put new instructional methods and materials into practice, with the goal of better aligning reading instruction to the approaches research has found are most effective.

And increasingly, the field is debating what best practice looks like beyond shoring up foundational skills instruction for early elementary school students—with educators asking which curricula are best for teaching reading comprehension, and how to support older readers who are struggling, too.

Education Week followed these stories and others in reading this year.

Sarah Schwartz
Staff Writer Education Week
Sarah Schwartz is a reporter for Education Week who covers curriculum and instruction.
Kaylee Domzalski
Video Producer Education Week
Kaylee Domzalski is a video producer for Education Week.

Reading & Literacy Video What Happens When Middle and High Schoolers Still Struggle to Read?
When it comes to reading, teachers and experts alike say that many older students still struggle with the basics.
Sarah Schwartz & Kaylee Domzalski
1 min read
Students attend Bow Memorial School in Bow, N.H. on Oct. 29, 2025. Bow Memorial School is a middle school that has developed a systematic approach to addressing foundational reading gaps in middle school students.
Sophie Park for Education Week
Special Education Video How This District Teaches Bilingual Students With Dyslexia
Students with dyslexia receive instruction in Spanish or English, depending on their dominant spoken language.
Jaclyn Borowski
2:28
The dyslexia program in Brownsville ISD.
School & District Management Video The Enemy of Smart, Strategic Spending Decisions in K-12 Districts: Leadership Churn
The EdWeek Research Center surveyed district leaders on the barriers to long-term thinking.
Sean Cavanagh & CJ Riculan
2:58
The Enemy of Smart, Strategic Spending Decisions in K-12 Districts: Leadership Churn
Professional Development Video How One District Is Getting Secondary Teachers Up to Speed on Reading Support
A district invests in improving secondary teachers' knowledge to help students needing reading support.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
1 min read
High school teachers learn how to teach reading to struggling older readers during an AIM training at Marietta High School in Marietta, Ga., on Nov. 10, 2025.
Jason Drakeford for Education Week
