How This District Is Shrinking Students’ Screen Time—After the School Day Ends
How This District Is Shrinking Students’ Screen Time—After the School Day Ends

By Kaylee Domzalski & Alyson Klein — January 26, 2026 2:34
Natalie Marshall chats with a North Central High School student athlete on a field trip to Glover Middle School on Dec. 4, 2025.
Education Week
Like scores of districts nationwide, the Spokane, Wash., school district banned cellphones during class time at the start of the 2024-25 school year.

But while most districts simply restricted the devices, leaders in the 29,000-student district strived to give students an alternative to all that screen time: extracurriculars.

Thanks in part to a grant from LaunchNW, a local nonprofit, the district has increased the number of school-sponsored clubs, sports teams, and other activities more than sevenfold since the 2022-23 school year. Spokane has dubbed the initiative, which marries the cellphone ban with this investment in extracurriculars, Engage IRL (“in real life” in internet speak).

A key part of implementing this vision: The district’s five engagement navigators. These district employees whose salaries are funded through LaunchNW spread the word about available activities, from pickup basketball to Dungeons & Dragons club, and help highly sought-after clubs get off the ground.

The navigators also reach out to students who aren’t participating in extracurriculars to see if they can help overcome barriers like transportation or finances. And they visit classrooms to connect with students who might not be naturally drawn to extracurriculars, such as English learners. They pore over data to find ways to increase engagement in clubs, sports, and other activities.

One navigator is assigned to each of the district’s five feeder patterns, helping to ensure that extracurricular programs that are successful at, say, a middle school can continue on in high school.

Natalie Marshall, one of the engagement navigators, sees her role as the “glue” that helps hold Engage IRL together.

“I really love seeing kids find meaning and purpose,” Marshall said. “Being a part of seeing them either start a club or find people with similar interests, that is the best feeling in the world.”

See also

Students at Glover Middle School in Spokane, Wash. sing karaoke during Falcon Time on Dec. 3, 2025.
Students at Glover Middle School in Spokane, Wash., sing karaoke during Falcon Time on Dec. 3, 2025. The district has gone all-in on engaging extracurriculars and activities.
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
Student Well-Being & Movement One District's Battle to Curb Cellphones and Get Kids to Engage in Real Life
Alyson Klein, January 26, 2026
12 min read

