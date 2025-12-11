The Enemy of Smart, Strategic Spending Decisions in K-12 Districts: Leadership Churn

Many school districts struggle to think beyond immediate needs—the latest batch of test scores, the ongoing budget crunch—when crafting spending plans. A new EdWeek Research Center survey and reporting project, supported by the Gates Foundation, looks at the factors that undermine long-term goal-setting and execution .

In this video, EdWeek Managing Editor Sean Cavanagh talks about how turnover in district leadership—not just superintendents but also members of their administrative cabinets—can compromise the purchasing process. When influential leaders leave districts, their institutional knowledge and strategic thinking often go with them.