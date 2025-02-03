Artificial Intelligence Video

How are you managing cheating as it pertains to AI?

By Alyson Klein — February 3, 2025 7:30
A student returns a tablet computer to a charging cabinet.
Education Week
Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Video

How have you approached conversations with parents around school AI policies?
Alyson Klein
4:59
The school principal addresses parents during a monthly meeting.
Allison Shelley for All4Ed
The latest results of the National Assessment of Educational Progress show declines in students’ reading with some modest progress in math.
Stephen Sawchuk & Lauren Santucci
5:05
Point Roberts Elementary School teacher Jessie Hettinga works with a group of first, second and third graders on reading at the school in Point Roberts, Wa., on Sept. 28, 2017.
Philip A. Dwyer/The Bellingham Herald via AP
A P.E. teacher shares some ideas for incorporating movement into the classroom for greater student engagement and more effective lessons.
Jaclyn Borowski & Kaylee Domzalski
3:02
Students in Melissa Haggett’s first grade class start the day dancing along with Snoop Dogg’s affirmations video at Vergennes Union Elementary School in Vergennes, Vt., on Nov. 18, 2024.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
Inside a school where movement is woven into academics throughout the day.
Jaclyn Borowski
4:11
Assistant Principal Beth Bearor and kindergartener Rhys Gallup practice letters and letter sounds while walking through a rope ladder during P.E. teacher Robyn Newton’s action-based learning class at Vergennes Union Elementary School in Vergennes, Vt., on Nov. 18, 2024.
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
