These Students are Learning the Math That Makes AI Tick
Artificial Intelligence Video

These Students are Learning the Math That Makes AI Tick

By Alyson Klein & Kaylee Domzalski — October 30, 2025 1 min read
Rather than study how to use AI, students in this machine learning class work with the math that makes the AI work.
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

When most educators teach about artificial intelligence, the goal is to help students use an existing technology, like ChatGPT or a bot integrated into an online program. But Clayton Dagler wants his students to create tailored AI tools.

In Dagler’s machine-learning class at Franklin High School in Elk Grove, Calif., students develop their own AI-powered models that can tackle real world problems, such as determining whether a mushroom is poisonous or safe to eat, or discerning a cancerous cell from a typical one.

“I am actually teaching the students how to build their own machine-learning AI models, as opposed to just simply using one that’s created by these huge companies,” Dagler said.

See Also

Pratham Rangwala, 17, left, helps Khloe Nguyen, 17, right, with a project examining the Titanic passenger dataset in Clay Dagler's machine learning class at Franklin High School in Elk Grove, Calif., on March 7, 2025.
Pratham Rangwala, 17, left, helps Khloe Nguyen, 17, right, with a project examining the Titanic passenger dataset in Clay Dagler's machine learning class at Franklin High School in Elk Grove, Calif., on March 7, 2025.
Max Whittaker for Education Week
Artificial Intelligence Why Understanding AI Starts With Math
Alyson Klein, March 24, 2025
9 min read

Dagler, who is certified to teach both computer science and math, requires students to take precalculus before enrolling in his machine-learning class, one of the only of its kind in the country. Many of his students also concurrently take or have previously taken Advanced Placement Statistics. Some have already tackled calculus.

As part of his instruction, Dagler reviews statistical topics such as regression analysis and naive Bayes, a construct related to probability.

Dagler doesn’t expect all of his students to become AI-focused computer scientists. But, he believes having a grounding in the math that undergirds AI systems will help them better understand a technology that’s set to transform a range of industries, from medicine to agriculture to business.

“Some students will [have] careers in this and other students will have more of an understanding of how their world works, at a deeper level than everyone else,” Dagler said.

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.
Kaylee Domzalski
Video Producer Education Week
Kaylee Domzalski is a video producer for Education Week.

Coverage of education technology is supported in part by a grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, at www.chanzuckerberg.com. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

Events

Wed., November 05, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar AI, Inquiry, and Imagination: Designing Student-Centered Learning Quests
Ready to harness AI for student-centered learning? Gain strategies to build curiosity, ethics, and imagination in your classroom.
Content provided by Corwin
Register
Thu., November 06, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Scaling Reading Intervention at High-Need Districts
Learn how to scale research-driven reading interventions to support every student, even in high-need districts with limited resources.
Content provided by EPS Learning
Register
Wed., November 12, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Special Education Bringing Dyslexia Screening into the Future
Explore the latest research shaping dyslexia screening and learn how schools can identify and support students more effectively.
Content provided by Renaissance
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Artificial Intelligence 5 Best Practices for Crafting a School or District AI Policy
Nearly half of educators say their school or district does not have an AI policy.
Jennifer Vilcarino & Arianna Prothero
4 min read
Illustration of woman teacher vetting artificial intelligence for classroom.
Weiyi Zhu/iStock/Getty
Artificial Intelligence Teachers Worry AI Will Impede Students' Critical Thinking Skills. Many Teens Aren't So Sure
A majority of educators fear students may become dependent on generative AI tools for basic tasks.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Conceptual image of dice with question marks on them with A.I. faded in background.
Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock/Getty
Artificial Intelligence 'Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow' Is Now Here: How a Teacher Used AI to Teach 'Macbeth'
An English teacher paired lessons on Shakespeare's classic play with instruction about AI.
Alyson Klein
3 min read
Floating data particles with an image of Shakespeare's face ascend from an open book, symbolizing technology-driven education, artificial intelligence, and information exchange.
iStock/Getty Images + Education Week
Artificial Intelligence 'AI Helped Us Understand Itself': What Happened When AI Wrote a Course About AI
Careful AI prompting helped a computer science leader design a course about the technology.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
3d rendered image of an AI presence facing itself
iStock/Getty Images + Education Week
Load More ▼