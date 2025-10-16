How Schools Can Use AI in Smart, Responsible Ways

Schools are in a tough spot when it comes to using AI. The technology has the potential to improve teaching and learning when used thoughtfully. But it also brings considerable risks to student learning and data privacy.
Here’s a look at how educators can navigate those challenges to find a productive middle ground, including some examples of effective ways educators are already using the technology.
