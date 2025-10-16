How Schools Can Use AI in Smart, Responsible Ways
Artificial Intelligence Video

How Schools Can Use AI in Smart, Responsible Ways

By Kevin Bushweller & CJ Riculan — October 16, 2025 1 min read
Schools are in a tough spot when it comes to using AI. The technology has the potential to improve teaching and learning when used thoughtfully. But it also brings considerable risks to student learning and data privacy.

Here’s a look at how educators can navigate those challenges to find a productive middle ground, including some examples of effective ways educators are already using the technology.

See Also

Humans and AI work together to design curriculum.
Islenia Mil for Education Week
Artificial Intelligence Reported Essay Is There a Healthy Middle Ground on AI in Schools? Try Skeptical Optimism
Kevin Bushweller, September 8, 2025
13 min read

Kevin Bushweller
Deputy Managing Editor Education Week
Kevin Bushweller oversees coverage of educational technology and learning environments for Education Week.
CJ Riculan
Video Producer Education Week
CJ Riculan is a video producer for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Digital/AI Literacy Digital Learning

Coverage of whole-child approaches to learning is supported in part by a grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, at www.chanzuckerberg.com. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

