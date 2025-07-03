These Students Are Using AI to Visualize Their Reading Comprehension

Moving beyond using artificial intelligence to write lesson plans and crafts emails to parents, educators are seeking out opportunities to use AI in ways that move learning forward.

In this middle school classroom, students are doing just that.

Jessica Pack, a 6th grade language arts teacher at James Workman Middle School in Riverside County, Calif., has her students use AI to demonstrate their reading comprehension.

After reading a passage, they use Adobe Express to write prompts that generate images reflective of what they’ve read. Pack finds it particularly helpful for English-learner students who benefit from non-text representations of what they’re reading, but has found it’s also beneficial for the range of reading levels present within her class.