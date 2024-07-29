Teaching is inherently a challenging job, and technology can make it more effective and less stressful or more difficult and less fulfilling.

How can we make it more of the former and less of the latter?

Here are some resources that might be helpful.

Good luck to us all!

1. Let’s Not Oversimplify Students’ Cellphone Use

Vilifying the technology, including social media, is easier than digging into the societal issues that contribute to mental health issues. Read more .

2. Should Cellphones Be Permitted in Classrooms? Teachers Offer These Strategies

Teachers can play a role in helping students figure out appropriate times for using their phones. Read more .

3. AI Do’s and Don’ts for Teachers (Downloadable)

Larry Ferlazzo and Katie Hull Sypnieski share some AI best practices for teachers. Read more .

4. Using AI in the Classroom: Tips and Tricks From Two Teachers

AI is here to stay. How educators can maximize it in the classroom for the benefit of all. Read more .

5. AI Has Downsides. How Teachers Can Manage Them

AI’s challenges offer opportunities to prepare students for the world they will graduate into, one where the technology will be commonplace. Read more .

