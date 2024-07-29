What Teachers Need to Know About Classroom Technology
Opinion Blog

Classroom Q&A

With Larry Ferlazzo

In this EdWeek blog, an experiment in knowledge-gathering, Ferlazzo will address readers’ questions on classroom management, ELL instruction, lesson planning, and other issues facing teachers. Send your questions to lferlazzo@epe.org. Read more from this blog.

Classroom Technology Opinion

What Teachers Need to Know About Classroom Technology

By Larry Ferlazzo — July 29, 2024 1 min read
0724 opinion summer posts tech bander fs
F. Sheehan/Education Week + iStock + TarikVision
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Larry Ferlazzo
Opinion Contributor Education Week
Larry Ferlazzo is an English and social studies teacher at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif.

Teaching is inherently a challenging job, and technology can make it more effective and less stressful or more difficult and less fulfilling.

How can we make it more of the former and less of the latter?

Here are some resources that might be helpful.

Good luck to us all!

vilifying

1. Let’s Not Oversimplify Students’ Cellphone Use

Vilifying the technology, including social media, is easier than digging into the societal issues that contribute to mental health issues. Read more.

2. Should Cellphones Be Permitted in Classrooms? Teachers Offer These Strategies

Teachers can play a role in helping students figure out appropriate times for using their phones. Read more.

3. AI Do’s and Don’ts for Teachers (Downloadable)

Larry Ferlazzo and Katie Hull Sypnieski share some AI best practices for teachers. Read more.

4. Using AI in the Classroom: Tips and Tricks From Two Teachers

AI is here to stay. How educators can maximize it in the classroom for the benefit of all. Read more.

5. AI Has Downsides. How Teachers Can Manage Them

AI’s challenges offer opportunities to prepare students for the world they will graduate into, one where the technology will be commonplace. Read more.

Similar topics from Classroom Q&A:

Related Tags:
Cellphones Artificial Intelligence Teaching Strategies

The opinions expressed in Classroom Q&A With Larry Ferlazzo are strictly those of the author(s) and do not reflect the opinions or endorsement of Editorial Projects in Education, or any of its publications.

Events

Wed., August 07, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Attend to the Whole Child: Non-Academic Factors within MTSS
Learn strategies for proactively identifying and addressing non-academic barriers to student success within an MTSS framework.
Content provided by Renaissance
Register
Thu., September 19, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum How to Teach Digital & Media Literacy in the Age of AI
Join this free event to dig into crucial questions about how to help students build a foundation of digital literacy.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Classroom Technology Opinion Why I Changed My Mind About Cellphones in the Classroom
A decade ago, I championed smartphones as a powerful learning tool—but a lot has changed since then.
Jody Passanisi
4 min read
Illustration of cellphone with cracked screen.
iStock
Classroom Technology 1 in 3 College Applicants Used AI for Essay Help. Did They Cheat?
Generative AI tools like ChatGPT have put a high-tech twist on decades-old questions of fairness in the college admissions process.
Alyson Klein
8 min read
Photo collage of robotic hand using computer keyboard.
iStock
Classroom Technology Spotlight Spotlight on Academic Integrity & AI
This Spotlight will help you examine how teachers are combatting AI cheating, discover how to structure lessons in AI literacy, and more.
Classroom Technology Opinion The Promise and Peril of AI for Education
As GPS did for our sense of direction, AI could erode students’ connection to knowledge.
Rick Hess
8 min read
Image shows a multi-tailed arrow hitting the bullseye of a target.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Load More ▼