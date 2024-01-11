Using AI in the Classroom: Tips and Tricks From Two Teachers

In recent months, AI has become a sticky topic of conversation (and consternation) for educators as they consider how to prepare for its inevitability: What do they need to know? What do their students need to know? How can teachers educate their students about the dangers AI poses? How can students—and teachers—maximize AI to their benefit?

In this animated video, high school ELA teachers Larry Ferlazzo (who also hosts an EdWeek Opinion blog) and Katie Hull Sypnieski offer their best-practice advice for any educator who is either intrigued by, intimated by, or deeply comfortable with the use of AI. Whether it’s how to refresh a lesson plan, differentiate instruction, create high-interest reading materials, or leverage assistive technology—Ferlazzo and Hull Sypnieski provide their guidance.