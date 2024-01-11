Using AI in the Classroom: Tips and Tricks From Two Teachers

In recent months, AI has become a sticky topic of conversation (and consternation) for educators as they consider how to prepare for its inevitability: What do they need to know? What do their students need to know? How can teachers educate their students about the dangers AI poses? How can students—and teachers—maximize AI to their benefit?
In this animated video, high school ELA teachers Larry Ferlazzo (who also hosts an EdWeek Opinion blog) and Katie Hull Sypnieski offer their best-practice advice for any educator who is either intrigued by, intimated by, or deeply comfortable with the use of AI. Whether it’s how to refresh a lesson plan, differentiate instruction, create high-interest reading materials, or leverage assistive technology—Ferlazzo and Hull Sypnieski provide their guidance.
Larry Ferlazzo has taught English, social studies, and IB classes at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif., for more than 20 years. He has authored or edited 13 education-related books, including The Student Motivation Handbook. With Katie Hull Sypnieski, he co-authored The ESL/ELL Teacher’s Survival Guide and The ELL Teacher’s Toolbox. He hosts the popular EdWeek Opinion blog Classroom Q & A With Larry Ferlazzo.
Katie Hull Sypnieski teaches high school English-learners and English-proficient students in Sacramento, Calif. She is a teacher consultant with the Area 3 Writing Project at the University of California, Davis. She is a co-author with Larry Ferlazzo of The ELL Teacher’s Toolbox and the ESL/ELL Teacher’s Survival Guide.