AI Has Downsides. How Teachers Can Manage Them
Technology Video

Two teachers offer their insights
By Jaclyn Borowski , Elizabeth Rich & Vanessa Solis — January 25, 2024 1 min read
AI’s challenges offer opportunities to prepare students for the world they are graduating into, one where AI will be commonplace.
With the proliferation of artificial intelligence comes many challenges, including around access and equity. In this animated video, high school ELA teachers Larry Ferlazzo (who also hosts an EdWeek Opinion blog) and Katie Hull Sypnieski explain how to overcome potential roadblocks and offer solutions for teachers incorporating AI into their classrooms.

Jaclyn Borowski
Director of Photography & Videography Education Week
Jaclyn Borowski is the director of photography and videography for Education Week.
Elizabeth Rich
Assistant Managing Editor, Opinion Education Week
Elizabeth Rich is the assistant managing editor, opinion for Education Week.
Vanessa Solis
Associate Design Director Education Week
Vanessa Solis is the associate design director for Education Week and leads the design of the opinion section.

Larry Ferlazzo has taught English, social studies, and IB classes at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif., for more than 20 years. He has authored or edited 13 education-related books, including The Student Motivation Handbook. With Katie Hull Sypnieski, he co-authored The ESL/ELL Teacher’s Survival Guide and The ELL Teacher’s Toolbox. He hosts the popular EdWeek Opinion blog Classroom Q & A With Larry Ferlazzo.

Katie Hull Sypnieski teaches high school English-learners and English-proficient students in Sacramento, Calif. She is a teacher consultant with the Area 3 Writing Project at the University of California, Davis. She is a co-author with Larry Ferlazzo of The ELL Teacher’s Toolbox and the ESL/ELL Teacher’s Survival Guide.

