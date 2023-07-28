What Teachers Should Know About AI: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
What Teachers Should Know About AI: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

By Larry Ferlazzo — July 28, 2023 1 min read
F. Sheehan for EdWeek / Getty
Larry Ferlazzo is an English and social studies teacher at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif.

ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence tools are on the minds of many teachers, and, if it isn’t, it will be once school begins in the fall. Though I don’t believe the pronouncements of those who say this technology will revolutionize education (most of the people using these kinds of superlatives have never taught in a classroom), it can have a not insignificant impact on how we teach.

As I’ve said in some of these posts, though I don’t think AI will generally make schooling hugely better (except, perhaps, for second-language instruction), it does have the potential of making it a lot worse if we teachers don’t adapt to it.

The commentaries in these posts—all from educators and students who have actually used AI in class—may provide some practical insights about what those adaptations might look like.

1. 19 Ways to Use ChatGPT in Your Classroom

The AI tool doesn’t need to send you into a panic. It can be leveraged to help you and your students. Read more.

2. ChatGPT: Teachers Weigh In on How to Manage the New AI Chatbot

Sure, the program can lead to cheating, but it can also free up teachers’ time for important instruction. Read more.

3. Educators Need to Get With the AI Program. ChatGPT, More Specifically

AI tools offer teachers a great opportunity to prepare students for all the good—and the not so good—that they can do. Read more.

4. How Teachers Are Using Artificial Intelligence in Classes Today

Sure, ChatGPT can be misused, but when used correctly, the AI tool can help teachers and students alike in multiple subjects. Read more.

5. How Teachers Are Using ChatGPT in Class

Used smartly, AI tools can be valuable allies for teachers and students alike in the learning process. Read more.

6. AI Is Helping Us With Our Instructional Practice. Here’s How

Artificial intelligence can be a timesaver for teachers and an eye-opener for students. Read more.

7. Here’s What Students Think About Using AI in the Classroom

As much as teens are wed to technology, these high schoolers recognize its limitations. Read more.

Similar topics from Classroom Q&A:

Related Tags:
Artificial Intelligence Teaching Strategies

