As a Stanford student juggling political science and computer science, I’ve seen firsthand how generative AI is reshaping learning. It’s like we’ve been handed a life calculator—powerful, transformative, but also a potential crutch. The challenge isn’t just figuring out the right policies but shaping how students think about and engage with artificial intelligence. Without guidance, we risk creating a generation that leans on the technology to think for them rather than using it to think better. So, how can teachers help students—especially those in K-12—use AI to build their critical-thinking skills rather than bypass them?

Let’s be real: When an AI like Claude can solve an entire coding assignment in seconds, the temptation to cut corners is strong. I’ve experienced this dilemma myself, but after experimenting, failing, and learning, I’ve developed a nuanced approach to AI—a personal set of rules that maximize productivity without outsourcing my own intellectual growth. And that’s exactly what K-12 teachers should be doing to support their students’ learning, too.

1. Research without the rabbit hole.

One of the most valuable ways I’ve used aartificial intelligence is for research. Perplexity AI has become my go-to tool for finding sources because, unlike the endless rabbit hole of Google searches, it provides concise, credible results with verifiable links. Teachers can introduce students to bots’ research tools with an emphasis on fact-checking, bias awareness, and source verification. If students can get research summaries in minutes, they should be spending the saved time engaging critically with the material—not just accepting AI’s results at face value.



2. Treat AI as a study assistant, not a reading replacement.

For complex readings, I use Google’s NotebookLM to generate study guides or timelines. It doesn’t replace reading—it enhances comprehension. In one of my graduate-level political philosophy classes, I found that having the technology create a summary after I struggled through a dense text helped me double-check my understanding. This is a practice that teachers can encourage in their classrooms: AI as a tool for reinforcement, not a shortcut around deep engagement. Quizzes might then become not “what did the reading say” but “what did you personally interpret from what the reading says.”



3. Don’t let AI do your thinking.

I use AI to polish my grammar and formatting—ChatGPT catches my pesky capitalization mistakes and cleans up awkward phrasing. But here’s my golden rule: Never, ever let it generate ideas. I’ve tried, and every time, the results feel hollow—like words without real thought.

When I hit writer’s block in a political science essay on authoritarian regimes, I asked AI for a thesis. The response? A sentence full of jargon but empty of substance.

That struggle to formulate a real argument is where learning happens. If K-12 students rely on the technology to generate their thoughts, they’ll lose out on the critical process of wrestling with ideas.

As an exercise, one of my college professors gave us a ChatGPT-generated essay for our final essay prompt, which he then graded as a B-minus. That’s the best disincentive I’ve seen for students to put their own work into their writing.



4. Practice discernment, the most critical skill in the AI era.

The best skill students can develop today isn’t just learning how to use artificial intelligence—it’s knowing when to use it. If an AI-generated essay earns an A in a class, that’s not just a problem with AI use; it’s a problem with the assignment itself. Educators should design tasks that bots can’t easily complete—ones that demand originality, deep analysis, and personal insight. AI shouldn’t be an unfair advantage; it should be a tool to sharpen students’ ability to think for themselves.

AI isn’t going away, and banning it outright won’t solve anything. Instead, teachers should focus on teaching students how to integrate artificial intelligence thoughtfully, using it to enhance, not replace, their thinking. The future belongs to those who can engage critically with the technology, not those who let it do their thinking for them. If we get this right, AI won’t create a crisis of critical thought—it’ll be the tool that helps the next generation sharpen theirs.