The Top 10 Things That Keep Teachers Up at Night
Teaching Profession

The Top 10 Things That Keep Teachers Up at Night

By Arianna Prothero & Vanessa Solis — November 26, 2024 5 min read
A teacher in bed, unable to sleep. What keeps teachers up at night?
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Teachers have a notoriously hard, demanding job, and it’s no surprise that some of their work-related concerns keep them up at night.

But what, exactly, are the biggest stressors for teachers? To find out, the EdWeek Research Center asked a nationally representative sample of teachers to share what keeps them up at night in an open-ended survey question. From there, the research center analyzed all their responses and ranked them by theme.

Their answers show that while they’re worried about things like school funding and academic standards, teachers’ biggest concerns are directly tied to whether they and their students can show up to class ready to teach and learn.

Following is the official ranking of what is keeping teachers awake at night in 2024.

Curriculum, standards

It’s no surprise that the materials and policies that determine what teachers must include in their lessons—and that teachers often complain they have little say in choosing—made the list. What, exactly, is being taught in public schools continues to be a major front in the culture wars, likely adding to educators’ anxiety over this area.

Challenges with student achievement and learning

Student achievement and learning is, by the definition of their jobs, teachers’ primary concern. While every era and generation has brought unique challenges, the pandemic was an unprecedented shock to the education system that severely stunted students’ academic progress.

More than a year after the World Health Organization declared an end to the global public health emergency, many students are still lagging behind where they should be, and federal resources to address the issue are drying up.

Lack of parent engagement, support

When parents are engaged in their kids’ education, it can improve students’ academic achievement and motivation, research has found. So, it’s no surprise that parents being disengaged or unsupportive is a concern to teachers.

But many teachers also reported feeling like parents don’t respect them as professionals or value the importance of schooling. Specifically, several educators indicated in their responses that they wish parents were more involved in addressing behavioral issues with their children.

Ineffective, unsupportive school and district leadership

While several educators complained about poor leadership in general, many expressed frustration specifically over their administrators not backing them when they faced challenges related to parents and students.

“There have been multiple incidents with parents/guardians, students, or both that I have reported to my principal with no action being taken,” said a middle school English/language arts teacher in Iowa. “I reported an incident involving hateful destruction of my property in my classroom by a student and was told that there would be consequences, but there were none, and I teach that student again this year.”

“It seems like the students and parents have more rights and voice than the teachers and staff,” said a fine arts teacher in Florida.

School funding, resources, and staffing

School funding, the resources available, and staffing are three issues that greatly affect teachers’ day-to-day work, but teachers have little control over these areas—a frustrating combination, to say the least.

And as pandemic-era federal funding winds down, and teacher shortages, especially in hard-to-staff subjects and locales, remain persistent, these issues will likely be keeping teachers up for quite some time.

Political climate, state or federal politics

Heated debates over how—or whether—race, religion, gender, and sexuality can be taught or discussed in public schools have been raging across U.S. communities, with teachers perpetually stuck at the center of the storm. Plus, a growing political focus on “parents’ rights” and private school choice policies have left some teachers feeling villainized.

Teacher pay, financial concerns

Teacher pay is a long-standing pain point for the profession, especially as inflation has driven up the prices of some essential goods. Half of teachers said in a survey by the RAND Corp. this year that their base pay is inadequate given their role and work responsibilities. Teachers make less than peers in other professions with similar levels of education, and nearly 1 in 5 teachers hold second jobs to supplement their salaries.

Pay is also a major reason why so many Americans—60 percent—said in a PDK International poll this year that they don’t want their children to become teachers. (A lack of student discipline was the second-most cited reason.) Teachers largely agree. Only 21 percent would recommend a career in K-12 teaching to their own children or the children of a close family member or friend, according to the EdWeek Research Center’s State of Teaching survey.

Student apathy, engagement, and mental health

Rates of chronic absenteeism—commonly defined as missing 10 percent or more of school days for excused or unexcused reasons—have soared after the pandemic. Teachers are constantly competing with cellphones and social media for students’ attention in class. And, although the poor state of youth mental health is showing some signs of improvement, it’s still concerning, health experts say, with the U.S. surgeon general labeling it the “crisis of our time” last year.

This toxic mix of challenges makes teaching and learning nearly impossible, teachers tell the EdWeek Research Center again and again in its regular national surveys of educators.

Workload, preparation, stress, and lack of time

Many of the issues that teachers said keep them up at night ultimately feed into this one: Trying to get students—many of whom are struggling with mental health challenges—to make up for lost academic time, often without support from parents, administrators, and policymakers, drives up teachers’ workloads and stress levels.

That’s not to mention other pressures and new responsibilities, such as changing academic standards, fast-evolving technology, the growing population of English learners, tricky social issues, and the edict to tailor instruction to a wide range of student abilities. The demands on teachers are high—and so are the stakes.

Student behavior and discipline

Another lingering and pernicious effect of the pandemic is the decline in students’ behavior and social skills—a problem many educators feel is exacerbated by students’ cellphone and social media use. In a Pew Research Center survey from last spring, half of teachers said their students’ behavior was “fair” to “poor.”

Said a middle school special education teacher in California: “As a teacher, our work does not stop when the bell rings. Student social and mental health issues are destroying the classroom. They act like they do not know how to behave—no manners or empathy. ... I lose sleep over the future of our nation.”

Arianna Prothero
Assistant Editor Education Week
Arianna Prothero covers technology, student well-being, and the intersection of the two for Education Week.
Vanessa Solis
Associate Design Director Education Week
Vanessa Solis is the associate design director for Education Week and leads the design of the opinion section.

Vanessa Solis, Associate Design Director contributed to this article.

Events

Mon., December 02, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar Crafting Outcomes-Based Contracts That Work for Everyone
Discover the power of outcomes-based contracts and how they can drive student achievement.
Register
Fri., December 06, 2024, 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar EdMarketer Quick Hit: What’s Trending among K-12 Leaders?
What issues are keeping K-12 leaders up at night? Join us for EdMarketer Quick Hit: What’s Trending among K-12 Leaders?
Register
Mon., December 09, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar Teaching Students to Use Artificial Intelligence Ethically
Ready to embrace AI in your classroom? Join our master class to learn how to use AI as a tool for learning, not a replacement.
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession Data What Teacher Pay and Benefits Look Like, in Charts
A third of teachers report inadequate pay, and Black teachers are the likeliest to do extra unpaid work.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Vector illustration of a woman turning a piggy bank upside down with nothing but a few coins and flies falling out of it.
iStock/Getty
Teaching Profession The State of Teaching Why Teachers Likely Take So Few Days Off
The perception coincides with teachers' low levels of job satisfaction.
Alex Harwin
3 min read
Image of a calendar with a calendar date marked as "Day Off!"
Canva
Teaching Profession What the Research Says The More Students Miss Class, the Worse Teachers Feel About Their Jobs
Missing kids take a toll on teachers' morale, new research says. Here's how educators can cope with absenteeism.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
An empty elementary school classroom is seen on Aug. 17, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York. Nationwide, students have been absent at record rates since schools reopened after COVID-forced closures. More than a quarter of students missed at least 10% of the 2021-22 school year.
An empty elementary school classroom is seen on Aug. 17, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York. Nationwide, students have been absent at record rates since schools reopened after COVID-forced closures. Now research suggests the phenomenon may be depressing teachers' job satisfaction.
Brittainy Newman/AP
Teaching Profession Will Your Classroom Get Enough 'Likes'? Teachers Feel the Social Media Pressure
Teachers active on social media feel the competition to showcase innovative lessons and beautiful decorations.
Sarah D. Sparks
5 min read
Image of a cellphone on a desk.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼