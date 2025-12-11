School Leaders Struggle With Teacher Buy-in. What to Do About That
Professional Development Opinion

School Leaders Struggle With Teacher Buy-in. What to Do About That

4 key strategies to make lasting changes to instructional practice
By Thomas R. Guskey — December 11, 2025 5 min read
Thomas R. Guskey
Thomas R. Guskey is a professor emeritus in the College of Education at the University of Kentucky where he served as the department chair, head of the Educational Psychology Area Committee, and the president of the Faculty Council.

One of the most common questions I hear from school leaders is, “How do I get buy-in from teachers?” While they find the ideas we discuss around education reform valuable, many struggle with getting their staff and colleagues on board.

These dedicated leaders have tried various strategies but with limited success. Some approach the issue from a rational perspective, carefully constructing logical arguments to show the inconsistencies in teachers’ thinking, hoping that reason alone will reveal the flaws in their current beliefs and prompt change.

Others try emotional appeals. They share powerful stories about the challenges students face and the alleged harm caused by current practices, portraying change as a moral imperative to avoid these dire consequences.

Still others attempt direct confrontation. They begin by framing teachers’ existing beliefs as well-intentioned traditions, then quickly point out how limiting or harmful those beliefs can be, offering new ideas as the foundation for significant change.

Despite their efforts, these approaches rarely lead to lasting, meaningful change. Why? Because emotions, attitudes, perceptions, and beliefs are not shaped or defended through logic. As psychologist Edward de Bono observed, “Logic will never change emotion or perception.” Instead, these beliefs are rooted in teachers’ past knowledge and experiences.

What Does Work?
To create meaningful and lasting change requires a different understanding of how change actually occurs. Specifically, it requires a new view of the change process that challenges the typical sequence assumed in most education reforms. Educators generally agree that change efforts aim to influence three key areas: (1) teachers’ attitudes and beliefs, (2) teachers’ classroom practices, and (3) student learning outcomes, including achievement, engagement, and attitudes. What remains debated is the order in which these changes occur.

Many professional learning programs operate on the assumption that changing teachers’ attitudes and beliefs first will naturally lead to shifts in their practices, which will then improve student outcomes. But contemporary research on teacher change shows that this assumption is usually incorrect, particularly for experienced educators.

In reality, meaningful shifts in teachers’ attitudes and beliefs tend to happen after they see tangible improvements in student learning. These improvements are typically the result of specific changes teachers make in their instructional practices, such as adopting new materials, curricula, policies, or classroom routines.

The critical insight is that professional learning, on its own, rarely produces significant changes in teachers’ attitudes, beliefs, or dispositions. Teachers don’t fully commit to new practices or feel genuine buy-in until they see clear evidence that those practices are positively impacting their students’ learning. In other words, experience—not theory, logic, or confrontation—shapes teachers’ attitudes and beliefs.

Teachers stick with what works. They retain and repeat practices that help motivate students, manage students’ learning, and help students achieve desired outcomes. On the other hand, they abandon practices that don’t work or fail to yield any tangible evidence of improvement. So, the sustainability of any change in classroom practices depends on one thing: demonstrable results in student outcomes.

How Can We Change Experience?
If experience shapes teachers’ attitudes, beliefs, and dispositions, then the real question becomes, “How do we change the experience?” Four key actions from school leaders lay the groundwork for genuine, lasting change.

First, leaders must adopt realistic expectations for buy-in. Teachers rarely leave presentations or discussions about new materials, curricula, or instructional strategies genuinely convinced they will work. Many have tried similar initiatives before and been disappointed by the lack of results. At the outset, the most reasonable form of buy-in to expect is a shift from cynicism to skepticism. In other words, teachers leave saying, “I’m not convinced, but I’m willing to try.” If that initial trial leads to noticeable improvements in students’ learning, then and only then will true buy-in and commitment follow.

Second, leaders must provide practical, hands-on support. When teachers take that first step to try something new, they need assurance that essential resources will be available. They must know they will have help when unexpected challenges arise. Just as importantly, they need to feel that the extra time and effort they invest are recognized, valued, and appreciated.

Third, leaders must create structured opportunities for collaboration. Teachers often feel isolated and alone in their implementation efforts. Regular interaction with trusted colleagues gives them the opportunity to share successes, discuss difficulties, and plan adjustments that lead to greater effectiveness. When challenges are shared, they are far more likely to be overcome.

Fourth, leaders must help teachers gather and share regular feedback on results. Teachers need to see reliable evidence from their students that the changes they are implementing are making a real difference. Are students performing better on assessments? Are they more engaged in class? Do they demonstrate greater confidence as learners? Has classroom behavior improved?

Psychologist Albert Bandura referred to this as evidence of “mastery experiences,” the most influential source of self-efficacy. These experiences provide authentic evidence of teachers’ capabilities, strengthening their belief that they can accomplish challenging tasks.

Just as important, this evidence must come quickly. Teachers will not jeopardize their students’ learning for months, hoping an innovation eventually works. They need to see initial signs of improvement within a few weeks that the new approach is yielding positive results so they can move forward with confidence.

Taken together, these actions reshape teachers’ experiences. In doing so, they strengthen commitment and cultivate authentic buy-in. They create the conditions for meaningful, lasting reform. Ultimately, it is the experience of success that most transforms teachers’ attitudes and beliefs.



