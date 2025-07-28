What Teens Really Want From Their Teachers
What Teens Really Want From Their Teachers

By Larry Ferlazzo — July 28, 2025 1 min read
    I’ve learned a lot from my students, including how to be a better teacher—and person; a greater appreciation of many cultures different from my own; and how truly critical a heightened sense of empathy is to the human condition.

    Here are commentaries from many high school students that might highlight some of those insights for you, too.

    1. Want to Up Your Teaching Game? Listen to These Students

    Students explain what makes them feel connected to their teachers and learning. Read more.

    2. Let Us ‘Talk Openly': What Students Want Right Now

    Fearful, students explain that they want educators to help them understand what’s going on. Read more.

    3. What Do Students Think of Their Teachers?

    Teachers who get high grades from students show they care for the person beyond the student. Read more.

    4. What Students Like (and Don’t Like) About School

    Students sound off on what makes a good teacher as well as the pros and cons of learning remotely. Read more.

