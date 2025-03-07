So far, this series has been highlighting advice from educators to colleagues about how they can respond to the present political climate.

I also asked my students what teachers and schools should be doing right now ....

‘Spreading Awareness’

Kim Phan is a junior at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif.:

Teachers, students, and schools should respond by spreading awareness to others in their community about what’s currently happening. They can help spread awareness by educating others about what they can do to exercise their constitutional rights. An example of this is giving out Red Cards that give sentences on what you can say if ICE agents show up at your door.

Another example of this is teachers helping their students by talking to their students about it and letting them talk about their feelings openly. By letting them talk about it, everyone will know how everyone feels about what’s currently happening and it’ll let everyone know that it’s a safe place, especially if that school considers itself to be a “Safe Haven School.” Schools can also increase their security as a form of reassurance for students who aren’t documented.

Protect Students

Abbigal Vang is a junior at Luther Burbank High School:

With Trump being our president once again, he has gone overboard and is ruining the lives of U.S. citizens. Schools may continue teaching and running as per usual, but with extra precautions. Schools and teachers should be providing education about how to deal with ICE, how to protect yourself, and providing support systems.

At this moment of time, many people are living in fear because they don’t want to be deported back to where they had escaped from. It’s crazy to think that people came to the U.S. for a better life, and most of the time, parents came here to provide a future for their children in a better environment.

No one should be considered illegal on a piece of land that was already stolen. Centuries ago, the U.S. was once land that was home to many Indigenous and native people, until European countries had ventured over and colonized the people and the land. It would be rather ironic that Trump and his followers are considering immigrants illegal for being undocumented when the U.S. is built with immigrant labor and immigrant hands.

And so, instead of supporting Trump’s ideology, schools and the individuals within should spread awareness and have a plan that’s set up as protection in case ICE ever plans to step foot onto campus.

Trump’s idea of deporting undocumented immigrants will not provide any benefits. Instead, it’ll only break apart bonds between families, friends, lovers, etc. As the daughter of an immigrant, it would break my heart to see my mother being dragged away and sent back to the land where she escaped. My mother is a documented immigrant who traveled from Thailand to find a better life in the U.S. after suffering in the Secret War (in Laos). I am forever grateful to be living the life I have now, and knowing my mother’s past, it motivates me and inspires me to be better so I can build a successful future for myself and my family.

In conclusion, I strongly believe that with the support of all teachers, staff, and students of a school, they should respond by providing resources, information, and education on how to deal with ICE and how to be protected—spreading awareness.

‘Inform Them’

Antonio Carrillo is a senior at Luther Burbank High:

I think that schools should talk about what is going on and offer/give students resources to help them or inform them more of what is going on. 2 of my teachers have already talked a little bit of what is going on and have offered to give out Red Cards for the people that are interested in it.

I think that more teachers should talk about it too because I think that it will be good for students to be more informed on what’s going on because some students saw what’s happening on the news or through friends. And if it doesn’t really apply to them and they don’t really care, i think that students should still know about it because it might apply to someone they know or a family member. And so they know how serious it is and don’t joke about it because a lot of people are really scared to leave their house.

‘Students Should Stay Informed’

Guile Cha is a senior at Luther Burbank:

Though political-level changes are important to know I don’t think they should change the way teachers or schools teach. I believe education is important as well as political change but there should be mutual value between them, meaning they should both be included in teaching. For example, at the end of class there can be a discussion about it, evaluating the political changes, meaning they should be both included in teaching. However, this conclusion should be balanced in a way that informs the students without disrupting their learning and way of teaching for teachers and schools.

Teachers should focus on providing an unbiased and stable learning environment. While they can mention and acknowledge political events at times, their primary responsibility should be to teach, not influencing, students as well as schools. For example, at the end of class, there can be a discussion about evaluating the political changes, and sharing students’ thoughts before making a firm agreement/disagreement with their political opinions. This way includes both a balanced way of teaching and political changes in students, teachers, and schools.

Students also should have a role in political changes. I think students should stay informed of political changes, think community wise, and respect political discussions. Schools can support this as well by posting what’s happening in the political world without forcing opinions on students. For example a teacher or principal might think differently of a student because of a political view, but letting the student analyze what’s happening would be better than assuming what to believe.

Schools as an educational system should always ensure that students are receiving their education as effectively and efficiently as possible, despite political changes even at a national level. Schools should be able to create a safe environment for students to be able to learn and discuss without feeling fear, bias. Guidelines for schools should be set for respectful political discussions and also ensuring that the political topics are introduced in an educational manner, rather than a persuasive way.

In conclusion, while political changes at a national level is important, it doesn’t mean education should be put back. They should be integrated into each other, being respectful and open-minded before making decisions about political changes in the world.

‘Teachers Can Play an Important Role’

Himeko Blake is a junior at Luther Burbank High:

During these big changes and fearful times regarding the political situation, I believe that teachers can play an important role in the lives of students. I think schools and teachers should make sure the students on campus feel safe.

For example, they can provide resources to those that are affected, and educate people on what’s happening and how they can take action. This can help students worry less when going to school, and help them feel like they are in a safe environment.

The information taught can also be applied outside of school to aid friends and family, and is useful for those who are confused and afraid. Making those that are affected feel welcome and wanted is also an important step.

Thanks to Kim, Abbigal, Antonio, Guile, and Himeko for sharing their experiences and advice.

