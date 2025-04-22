Today’s post is the latest in a multiyear series in which students share their best classroom experiences and what other teachers can learn from them.

‘Grow a Connection’

Jerimias Quintero is a junior at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento, Calif.:

During high school, I was in my freshman year or my sophomore year. My old elementary school had an open house and my cousin still attended that school so I thought I would join their family to go to the open house and see my old teachers and the school again.

I was especially looking forward to seeing my 5th & 6th grade teacher Mr. Tuller. It was cool having him in both 5th & 6th because that teacher was a good teacher. I liked him a lot.

I walked to his classroom and I walked in all nervous and awkwardly. I say, “Hey Mr. Tuller, remember me?” I don’t know why but I felt like a little kid again. I felt all small and tiny. He’s all wondering who I am and says I look familiar. I then tell him my name, Jeremias. His mouth drops and the expressions he does that I so weirdly remember. He repeats back my name, surprised.

He told me to get over and I came over and we started chatting. How high school is, how the school is doing, how he and I are doing. We did some catching up and the time came when my cousin was leaving so I had to go. So then I say bye to Mr. Tuller but then he pulls out his hand for a shake. I’m surprised and was not expecting and I’m like oh okay sure. I shake his hand and then he just pulls me in for a hug. This was really unexpected. I was full-on stunned and a little bamboozled. I didn’t know what to say other than wow. Even now I don’t know what to think.

It was as if we had gone through things together and that hug he gave me, almost like he was proud. Proud to have myself as a student and that I’m doing good. Each time I think back to it it gives me butterflies. A year later I came back again to another open house and this time he and I were really chatting it out. There was so much we talked about and when it was time to go I felt bummed out because there was even more I wanted to talk about.

I guess what teachers can learn from this is to grow a connection with the students. Don’t just be a person who gets paid to just stand in front of the class and talk for an hour. It makes the kids feel special and has a real positive impact on them. It gives them a chance to experience what I had experienced which was an awesome experience.

‘The Importance of Empathy’

Anika Mahoney is a junior at Luther Burbank High School in Sacramento:

One of the most impactful experiences I had during my educational journey occurred in the 8th grade, a year that was marked by challenges on many personal fronts. This chaotic period was characterized by a whirlwind of emotions and personal struggles, leaving me somewhat isolated and overwhelmed.

However, I was lucky enough at the time to have a teacher who genuinely cared deeply for her students and who always offered to support me, and tried her best to help me during this time: my French teacher since 7th grade, Madame C. Before her marriage, we referred to her as Mademoiselle Gwyn, a name that still lingered for some time after her marriage.

Madame C had a talent for sensing hidden or suppressed emotions/feelings in her classroom. It was almost as though she possessed this intuitive ability to perceive when a student was struggling, and she quickly recognized the turmoil I was experiencing. With her warm and approachable demeanor, she made it a point to check in with me regularly. Each time she did, it felt like a balm for my troubled spirit.

Her compassionate ear and encouraging words provided a safe way to express my feelings without fear of judgment. This kind of personalized attention made a lasting impression on me, allowing me to feel valued and understood. As a result, my concentration and engagement in her class flourished, helping to alleviate some of the emotional weight I carried.

In addition to her sensitivity, Madame C’s teaching style was nothing short of inspiring. She transformed our classroom into a safe, free, and gentle space, where sharing thoughts and feelings was not just encouraged, but celebrated. Through a diverse array of interactive activities—such as group discussions, role-playing, and collaborative projects—she succeeded in igniting our curiosity and making the learning experience vibrantly engaging.

Instead of traditional lectures that often left students disengaged, Madame C crafted lessons that felt like dynamic, real conversations, which fostered excitement and genuine connection among us.

I particularly appreciated her tireless efforts to cultivate a sense of community within our classroom. By promoting an environment where students felt safe to express themselves, she alleviated my feelings of isolation and loneliness during that challenging phase of my life. Each interaction, whether it was through group work or open discussions about the material, drew us closer together and made the classroom feel like a united front against external pressures.

Madame C’s exemplary approach holds valuable lessons for other educators. By prioritizing students’ emotional well-being alongside academic discipline, teachers can create a more unified and supportive atmosphere in their classrooms. Even simple, thoughtful gestures—like regularly checking in with students, providing constructive feedback, or fostering open discussions—can profoundly reshape a student’s educational experience.

It has become clear to me that the importance of empathy and connection is equal to that of academic instruction. When teachers embrace these elements, they not only enhance the learning process but also contribute to shaping emotionally well-rounded individuals equipped to navigate the complexities of emotional and social life beyond the classroom.

Creating a ‘Collaborative Relationship’

Carter Ghere is a student at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif., with an interest in psychology and self-development:

One of my best experiences in the classroom was in 7th grade. My social studies teacher, Mr. Matheson, thought of some of the most unique ideas to help us learn different concepts. Using Dell computers older than us to draw projects on Microsoft Paint, creating a classroom currency to incentivize students to work harder on tests and participation, and always looking forward to watching CNN10 with Carl Azuz, you walked into his classroom expecting a new surprise each morning.

I specifically remember one class where we were supposed to take a pop quiz on this vocabulary list, but he only remembered that three minutes before class ended. So, instead, he read the questions aloud to the class, and we all took the quiz together; only then would he think of something like that at the last minute.

When I walked through his classroom with my family before graduation, he instantly recognized my brothers, his previous students. His dedication to teaching is so strong he can remember every student he has taught, demonstrating that he genuinely cared about every student. He cared for each student’s success so much that he always accepted late work for 100% credit because he knew that even at a young age, students were learning more about themselves and growing as people.

What other teachers can learn from Mr. Matheson is that they don’t have to teach conventionally. It’s YOUR classroom, not the textbook’s. Students don’t want to walk into the classroom knowing that all they will do is sit and look at an inanimate object; they want to contribute, feel capable, and learn about topics that make them think.

Teachers assume every student is afraid to participate, but the effort goes both ways. The students want to participate in something new and unexpected, not just raise their hands when asked a question. It’s because of that, students aren’t willing to join because they don’t want to feel isolated. I don’t want to get this question wrong because I’ll embarrass myself, every student thinks, so come up with a new method!

The one thing I left out when talking about Mr. Matheson is that he asked us directly what worked for us the best when it came to learning. We created a collaborative relationship with him, and I believe that’s why he was so impactful.

‘Form Bonds’

Evelyn Thomas wrote this as part of their 6th grade class last year at Oakwood Intermediate School in College Station, Texas:

I won’t lie, I love school. I have had so many great experiences that make it so enjoyable. That being said, there is one specific experience that stands out the most to me. It was a simple action taken by my art teacher that was very impactful to me.

One day before art class started, I was reading a book. I didn’t really notice but my art teacher had sat down at my table and watched me. When I looked up she started to ask me questions about what I was reading. Now, I know that a lot of teachers do this but it has never stood out to me like this.

She asked me in-depth questions about some of the conflicts and plots, and she wasn’t even my language arts teacher! What made this experience even more special was that the next day, she remembered everything I told her and she asked how some of the problems were resolved. I couldn’t believe she remembered! She made me feel so happy because she remembered those details about me. I enjoyed talking to her so much that day. It made me feel like she cared about me. After that experience, I felt like I could talk to her about anything.

Whenever teachers try to form bonds with students like this, it helps to inspire us to branch out to others. A lot of us have a hard time making friends so when teachers can have an impact on us the way my art teacher did that day, it’s really special. It helps us to realize that we can talk to other people and form friendships. It helped me see that all it takes is a small conversation to completely change someone’s day.

If you have a nice and caring teacher, it can change the way you feel about school. The way my art teacher talked to me that day made me want to continue going to school even more, and I enjoyed having her as my teacher a lot.

Teachers need to talk to their students personally and allow them to share things that they are passionate about. Teachers can have a huge impact on their students by showing them that they care. What might seem like a small thing can really help someone. All in all, I think that the best thing that teachers can do to help their students have great classroom experiences is to form personal relationships with them.

