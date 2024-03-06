JUST LAUNCHED: The State of Teaching, Education Week's exclusive report. Explore the project.
Nonstop From Classroom to Classroom, an ESOL Teacher’s Day
Teaching Profession Video

Nonstop From Classroom to Classroom, an ESOL Teacher’s Day

By Ileana Najarro & Jaclyn Borowski — March 06, 2024 1 min read
Florida ESOL teacher Griselle Rivera-Martinez moves from room to room throughout the day, working with students from kindergarten through 5th grade.
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Griselle Rivera-Martinez spends her days as an English-for-speakers-of-other-languages teacher crisscrossing the campus of Enterprise Elementary in Enterprise, Fla., as she works with English learners from kindergarten through 5th grade in various storage rooms-turned-classrooms strategically located near general classrooms.

Her daily work with students who are English learners highlights the experiences of many ESOL teachers. Her story is part of Education Week’s new project, The State of Teaching.

Rivera-Martinez sees firsthand the progress students make over time in acquiring English, and the additional classroom support needed for newcomer immigrant students whose education in their home countries has been either limited or interrupted.

sot visual stamp words only words only for inline promo

New national data on the teaching profession, vivid reporting from classrooms, and resources to help support this essential profession.
Explore the Exclusive Report.

She does her best to squeeze in time between class periods to update general education teachers about what English learners need to work on in mainstream classrooms. But it’s hard to find dedicated hours for the kind of collaboration researchers say is key for this growing population of students. Rivera-Martinez echoed the sentiments of educators and researchers alike about the need for more training among general education teachers on best practices for English learners.

Though her school had initially removed an online tutoring program for English learners, which was restored sometime after Rivera-Martinez spoke with Education Week about her work, challenges related to access to quality learning materials and programs remain top of mind for educators across the country.

Before You Go...

We’d love to hear what you thought about this video. Take a brief survey to help us improve our content and resources for the teaching profession.
Take Our Survey

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.
Jaclyn Borowski
Director of Photography & Videography Education Week
Jaclyn Borowski is the director of photography and videography for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Teachers Elementary School Florida

Events

Thu., March 28, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Thu., March 07, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Women Leaders Advancing STEM Opportunities for Girls
This Women's History Month, join us & learn how district leaders empower girls in STEM! Discover strategies, best practices & actionable steps to bridge the opportunity gap.
Content provided by Content provided by DreamBox Learning & Discovery Education
Register
Thu., March 14, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention K-12 Essentials Forum Building a Diverse Staff to Improve Equity and Student Outcomes
Join this free virtual event to get up to speed on the pivotal role of diversity in K-12 education.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching Profession The State of Teaching 'I Probably Cried Every Night': The Truth About Supporting New Teachers
New teachers are in hot demand, but face a changed—and challenging—profession.
Olina Banerji
13 min read
Collage of a teacher, students, clocks, lockers, school buildings.
Collage by Lincoln Agnew for Education Week (Images: iStock/Getty)
Teaching Profession Video Former Student Becomes a Colleague to Arizona Teacher: 'It Has Come Full Circle'
This Arizona music teacher has built connections within his community, but seeing a former student become a teacher is his greatest reward.
Catriona Ni Aolain
1 min read
the state of teaching arizona
Teaching Profession Video Teaching 'My Friends' Kids': An Alaska Educator With Deep Community Ties
This Alaska educator now teaches at the elementary school she once attended. It's a position ripe with rewards, and some challenges.
Catriona Ni Aolain
1 min read
Teacher in Alaska.
Teaching Profession Quiz How Much Do You Know About America's Teachers? Quiz Yourself
Take our quiz to gauge your knowledge of America's teaching profession—and find links to further reading.
Madeline Will & Marina Whiteleather
1 min read
Sofia Alvarez-Briglie, a middle school science teacher at Alcott Middle School in Norman, Okla., works with a student during class on Nov. 13, 2023.
Sofia Alvarez-Briglie, a middle school science teacher at Alcott Middle School in Norman, Okla., works with a student during class on Nov. 13, 2023.
Brett Deering for Education Week
Load More ▼