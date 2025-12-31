Crafting a Better Budget: How District and School Leaders Try to Avoid Short-Term Thinking
School & District Management

Crafting a Better Budget: How District and School Leaders Try to Avoid Short-Term Thinking

By Sean Cavanagh — December 31, 2025 3 min read
business and investment planning. Magnifying glass with business report on financial advisor desk. Concept of data analysis, accounting, audit, business research.
iStock/Getty
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

District and school leaders believe smart spending decisions start early.

The EdWeek Research Center recently asked K-12 administrators across the country what approaches would help them make strategically sound, long-term budget decisions about academic resources—as opposed to choices guided by short-term thinking.

The top responses focused on timing of those choices—more so than making broad overhauls to the budget process, getting buy-in from the superintendent, or getting outside support.

Forty-six percent of the administrators surveyed said the top approach for making strategic, long-term decisions happen is ensuring that department leaders in districts or schools are discussing their top spending priorities early in the budgeting process.

Nearly as many of those surveyed, 45%, said beginning their overall budget discussions—even preliminary ones—earlier, would be a key step.

The nationally representative, online survey was conducted by the EdWeek Research Center in June of 90 district leaders and 133 school leaders.

The survey was conducted as part of an ongoing research project, backed by the Gates Foundation, focused on how strategic resourcing can support teaching and learning goals. Reporting and research for the project is being carried out by Education Week, EdWeek Market Brief—a publication that explores business dynamics in the K-12 market—and the EdWeek Research Center. (The publications retain sole editorial control over their content.)

The survey results on the district budget process were included in the EdWeek Research Center’s full report breaking down the project’s 2025 findings on strategic resourcing.

School district budgets generally follow a fiscal year, rather than a calendar year, schedule, meaning top administrators typically finalize spending plans by around the end of June, and begin spending for the next year shortly afterward.

So what would it mean for districts to start the budgeting process earlier than normal?

A separate survey conducted by the EdWeek Research Center for EdWeek Market Brief in 2024 showed that a strong majority of district and school leaders believe their most impactful discussions about adding or cutting items from their budgets occur in the January through April window. Thirty-two percent said those talks play out in January and February, while 44% say those discussions occur in March and April.

But a much smaller portion of districts, just 10%, say they begin those discussions in November and December. And only 2% say impactful decisions play out in September and October.

District and school leaders also have an eye on sustainability of funding

The K-12 leaders surveyed this year pointed to other approaches that they believe will help them make strategic, long-term budget decisions, as opposed to short-term ones.

Forty-one percent of those surveyed said putting a greater emphasis on reviewing the sustainability of funding resources—such as local, state, and federal—would help make their decisions more strategic.

Forty percent said having more visibility into alternate funding sources would help; the same portion of respondents said putting more stock in the strategies laid out in the district’s strategic plan would help them think long term.

Districts’ year-to-year spending plans are most effective when they’re crafted with a long-term vision in mind, said a South Dakota school leader quoted in the research center’s report.

See Also

Illustration of man with briefcase walking path with confusing arrows.
DigitalVision Vectors
Budget & Finance Collection Strategic Resourcing: Aligning District Investments with Student Outcomes
August 27, 2025

"“When we do the budget, we look at our goals and we look at the personnel that we have,” the administrator said, “and then we align our personnel according to the goals that we have.”

A California curriculum leader quoted in the report emphasized the importance of administrators collaborating across departments, not making decisions in isolation.

“We have a very cohesive executive cabinet that works closely together representing human resources, educational services and curricula as well as our fiscal and business services,” the K-12 official said.

“[We] just have a very collaborative, cohesive district that has open dialogue relative to finances and where those resources are being put. Human and otherwise.”

Fewer district and school leaders were convinced that other options would lead them to more strategically sound decisions. Ranking relatively low were approaches such as creating a new process that allows for multi-year budgeting (26%), getting the superintendent’s buy-in to think beyond the current budget year (24%), or getting technical assistance/outside advice (9%).

The changes that K-12 administrators are convinced hold the most promise are, by comparison, relatively straightforward — and centered in committing to moving budget planning earlier on the calendar.

Sean Cavanagh
Managing Editor, Education Week
Sean Cavanagh is the Managing Editor of Education Week.

Coverage of strategic resourcing to support teaching and learning goals for Education Week and EdWeek Market Brief is supported in part by a grant from the Gates Foundation, at www.gatesfoundation.org. Our editors retain sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

Events

Wed., January 28, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Smarter Tools, Stronger Outcomes: Empowering CTE Educators With Future-Ready Solutions
Open doors to meaningful, hands-on careers with research-backed insights, ideas, and examples of successful CTE programs.
Content provided by Pearson
Register
Thu., January 08, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar Supporting Older Struggling Readers: Tips From Research and Practice
Reading problems are widespread among adolescent learners. Find out how to help students with gaps in foundational reading skills.
Register
Thu., January 15, 2026, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Improve Reading Comprehension: Three Tools for Working Memory Challenges
Discover three working memory workarounds to help your students improve reading comprehension and empower them on their reading journey.
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Principal by Day, DJ by Night: What School Leaders Learn From Their Side Hustles
Paid or unpaid, side hustles can teach principals new skills that help them run schools.
Olina Banerji
5 min read
Illustration of a male figure juggling plates above him.
DigitalVision Vectors
School & District Management These Are the New Skills Principals Want to Learn
Hint: It's not all about AI.
Olina Banerji
3 min read
Photo of principals concentrating during training class.
E+
School & District Management Letter to the Editor Teaching Executive Functions Should Start in Kindergarten
Starting earlier can help with development.
1 min read
Education Week opinion letters submissions
Gwen Keraval for Education Week
School & District Management From Our Research Center What Surveys Revealed This Year About Educators and Immigration
Immigration enforcement fueled fear, debate, and new pressures in schools.
Ileana Najarro
4 min read
Children disembark from a school bus in a largely Hispanic neighborhood that has been the subject of patrols and detentions by Border Patrol agents, during a federal immigration crackdown in Kenner, La., on Dec. 10, 2025.
Children disembark from a school bus in a largely Hispanic neighborhood that has been the subject of patrols and detentions by Border Patrol agents, during a federal immigration crackdown in Kenner, La., on Dec. 10, 2025. This year, the EdWeek Research Center included questions related to immigration in national surveys.
Gerald Herbert/AP
Load More ▼