Hour by Busy Hour: What a Principal’s Day Actually Looks Like
Left, Principal Michael C. Brown talks on a radio at Winters Mill High School in Westminster, Md., on May 17, 2022. Right, Boone Elementary School principal Manuela Haberer directs students and parents in the pick-up line at the conclusion of the school day on May 19, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas.
Left, Principal Michael C. Brown talks on a radio at Winters Mill High School in Westminster, Md. Right, Boone Elementary School Principal Manuela Haberer directs students and parents in the pick-up line at the conclusion of the school day in San Antonio, Texas.
From left, Steve Ruark and Lisa Krantz for Education Week
School & District Management

Hour by Busy Hour: What a Principal’s Day Actually Looks Like

By Denisa R. Superville, Jaclyn Borowski & Hyon-Young Kim — June 20, 2022 2 min read
School & District Management

Hour by Busy Hour: What a Principal’s Day Actually Looks Like

By Denisa R. Superville, Jaclyn Borowski & Hyon-Young Kim — June 20, 2022 2 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Even with the most carefully planned schedules, principals know that once the day starts, they can be pulled in any direction.

They must be nimble, ready to tackle the unexpected as it pops up but also still smart about ensuring that their time is focused on the aspects of school leadership that matter the most, according to research: instruction, people, and management.

With the 2021- 22 academic year coming to a close, Education Week asked two school leaders, Michael C. Brown, the principal of Winters Mill High School in Westminster, Md., and Manuela Haberer, principal of Boone Elementary School in San Antonio, Texas, to detail the expected and unexpected events that unfolded during a day in their lives at this moment in history.

“We never know when our schedule will be completely followed to a T or we should have just shredded it,” Haberer said. “Personally, I live by the belief that the better I can schedule the predictable and proactively plan—staying ahead of events and deadlines— the better … I can handle the other things that land on our lap surprisingly, on a daily basis.”

The daily swirl can make it a challenge to “make your rounds into the classrooms and really immerse yourself in instruction and see what’s going on,” said Brown said. “ I just love interacting with the students and the teachers, in their element, ... finding out what they are learning, what they are getting into.”

Here’s an hour-to-hour log of how this pair of principals spent a busy working day, along with audio clips from each.

I'm hitting the ground running; I'm grabbing my walkie-talkie...
Michael C. Brown, principal, Winters Mill High School, Westminster, Md.
Principal Michael C. Brown, left, talks with athletic director Jen Gosselin at Winters Mill High School in Westminster, Md., Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Michael C. Brown is in his 4th year as the principal of the 1,100-student Winters Mill High School in the Carroll County school district in Westminster, Md. He also serves as the president-elect of the Maryland Association of Secondary School Principals. Listen to a recording of him describing a typical day.

We never know when our schedule will be completely followed to a T, or we should have just shredded it.
Manuela Haberer, principal, Boone Elementary School, San Antonio, Texas
Manuela Haberer, principal of Boone Elementary School, visits with kindergartners Amalia Cavazos, 6, and William Dyas, 6, during the Pennies for Literacy event in the school library in San Antonio, Texas on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Manuela Haberer is the principal of Boone Elementary School in the Northside Independent school district in San Antonio, Texas. Amid staffing challenges, big changes in state education laws, and end-of-year celebrations and routines, Haberer recorded a day in her life as a school leader in the 476-student school. Listen to a recording of her describing a typical day.

At a Glance: A Principal’s Daily Schedule

Take a look at how two school principals manage and allocate their time, hour to hour, over the course of a busy school day, from early morning prep to late-night follow-up and planning.

📢 Principals, does this schedule look like yours? Share what your typical school day looks like on Twitter using the hashtag #MyK12Schedule.

Use the tabs below to see each principal’s schedule. As you scroll down, hover/click on the X icons to see exactly how they are spending their time.

Michael C. Brown's Schedule Manuela Haberer's Schedule

Read Next

Principal Michael C. Brown, from left, talks to seniors Brady D’Anthony, 18, and Sydney Dryden, 17, at Winters Mill High School in Westminster, Md., Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Principal Michael C. Brown, from left, talks to seniors Brady D’Anthony, 18, and Sydney Dryden, 17, at Winters Mill High School in Westminster, Md., Tuesday, May 17, 2022.
Steve Ruark for Education Week
School & District Management Photos What School Leadership Looks Like: A Day in the Life of a Principal
A look at a typical day for one elementary school principal in Texas and a high school principal in Maryland.
Jaclyn Borowski , June 20, 2022
1 min read

Denisa R. Superville
Assistant Editor Education Week
Denisa R. Superville is an assistant editor at Education Week who focuses on principals and school leadership.
Jaclyn Borowski
Visuals Editor Education Week
Jaclyn Borowski is the visuals editor for Education Week leading video and photo initiatives.
Hyon-Young Kim
Senior Digital News Specialist Education Week
Hyon-Young Kim is senior digital news specialist for Education Week.

Photo credits: Steve Ruark and Lisa Krantz for Education Week

Events

Wed., June 22, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Science K-12 Essentials Forum How To Teach STEM Problem Solving Skills to All K-12 Students
Join experts for a look at how experts are integrating the teaching of problem solving and entrepreneurial thinking into STEM instruction.
Register
Thu., June 23, 2022, 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology Webinar Laptops & Learning: How Schools Are Making the Hard Transition to 1-to-1 Computing
Join us for a webinar that examines the massive expansion in the use of laptops and digital curricula in K-12 education.
Register
Thu., June 23, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Modernizing Principal Support: The Road to More Connected and Effective Leaders
When principals are better equipped to lead, support, and maintain high levels of teaching and learning, outcomes for students are improved.
Content provided by BetterLesson
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Explainer Who Are Paraprofessionals and What Do They Do?
Paraprofessionals are a vital part of the classroom team with a wide range of responsibilities and skills.
Vanessa Solis
1 min read
What Does a Paraprofessional Do?
School & District Management Infographic School Staffing by the Numbers
How many people work in schools, what types of work do they do, and how much do they get paid? Education Week breaks it down for you.
Maya Riser-Kositsky
5 min read
Illustration of staff for a school.
Laura Baker/Education Week and treety and iStock/Getty
School & District Management Robert Runcie, Superintendent During the Parkland Massacre, to Lead School Safety Initiative
The $1 million project is linked to people who used to work in Broward County, Fla., Runcie's former district.
Scott Travis, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
7 min read
Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie listens during a meeting of the Broward County School Board in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie listens during a meeting of the Broward County School Board in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Lynne Sladky/AP
School & District Management What Happens When Districts, States, and Universities Collaborate on Principal-Prep?
A new report says broad partnerships can improve the learning experience for school leaders.
Denisa R. Superville
6 min read
Illustration of resume with large check mark.
Isovector/Getty
Load More ▼