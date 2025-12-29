These Are the New Skills Principals Want to Learn
School & District Management

These Are the New Skills Principals Want to Learn

By Olina Banerji — December 29, 2025 3 min read
Photo of principals concentrating during training class.
E+
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The day-to-day demands on principals continued to grow in 2025. They implemented new cellphone policies, introduced reading curriculum, and for the better part of the year, helped their immigrant students navigate the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

All this, in addition to managing teacher morale, overseeing the rollout of new technologies like artificial intelligence, implementing district-level mandates, and brushing up on their skills as instructional leaders.

While principals are expected to wear several hats, they don’t always get the training needed to fulfill all their roles.

See also

Two professionals talking in hallway
E+
School & District Management 3 Ways to Be an Instructional Leader: A Guide for Principals
Olina Banerji, December 13, 2024
6 min read

Education Week asked five school leaders what skills they would like to improve in the new year, and if given a chance, what kind of professional development they would design for themselves.

Principals largely said they want to get better at helping their teachers succeed, improving their own work-life balance, and learning the skills necessary to climb the career ladder toward a district-level position.

Here are their responses.

Get better at being an instructional leader

“I am looking for more training that provides me with information on instructional leadership for our professional development with our teachers. I want to be able to give my teachers a toolkit of simultaneous scaffolding techniques. The goal would be to move away from the idea that differentiation means planning three separate lessons for one class.

“Instead, I want training that shows teachers how to design a single, robust lesson that makes complex, grade-level content accessible to special education students and English-language learners at the same time.”

—Shauna Haney, principal, Ogden High School, in Ogden, Utah

Get a better handle on AI

“AI continues to be a huge PD need for educators in general and school leaders. There continue to be developments and concerns with how to leverage AI with managerial tasks, how to enhance teaching and learning practices, how to teach students about responsible use, and how to handle discipline incidents that result from inappropriate use—whether that is related to academic dishonesty or even the creation of AI-generated media to harass other students.”

—Eric Fox, assistant principal, Jenks High School, in Jenks, Okla.

See also

Custom illustration by Stuart Briers showing two identical male figures sitting in a chair with a computer dot matrix pointing to different parts of the body. The background depicts soundwaves, a play button, speaker icon, eye, and ear.
Stuart Briers for Education Week
Artificial Intelligence From Our Research Center Why Schools Need to Wake Up to the Threat of AI 'Deepfakes' and Bullying
Olina Banerji, December 9, 2024
11 min read

Set new teachers up for success

“Teaching is becoming increasingly more demanding on staff, which leads to higher teacher turnover. The increase of teachers without formal teacher training is becoming more prevalent.

“I continually work to improve the experience of conditional teachers, career changers, and/or staff without formal teaching training to ensure that they are successful in their classroom.

“I am always looking for professional learning opportunities around supporting non-traditional teachers to help ensure students have the best person delivering instruction.”

—Anna Orry, assistant principal, Marley Middle School, Glen Burnie, Md.

Manage relationships better

“School leaders like me are seeking professional development that goes beyond instructional leadership to address the full scope of their role. Key areas of interest for me include time management, effective use of AI tools, and practical leadership skills.

“School leaders need support in mastering the social-emotional aspects of leadership, such as managing people, relationships, and stress. Balancing these responsibilities while remaining strong instructional leaders is a growing priority.”

—Rasheem Hollis, assistant principal, Hodgson Vocational Technical High School, Newark, Del.

See also

030425 SOT Principals Teachers EDU BS
Allison Shelley for All4Ed
Teaching Profession ‘Does Anyone Care How Hard I Worked Today?’: Principals and Teachers Get Candid
Olina Banerji & Jaclyn Borowski, March 4, 2025
2 min read

Meet career goals

“Because of the number of years I’ve spent in administration, I have considered moving up. The one thing I don’t have as a principal is professional learning on human resources or on operations. I don’t have learning opportunities to apply to district-level positions, and confidence levels in seeking these jobs are low because I don’t know what I don’t know.

“I also want to attend more conferences that are geared toward school leaders, and not just teachers. I want to sit in a room with other leaders and learn from their mistakes and about the great things they’re doing.”

—Suzan Harris, principal, Henderson Middle School, Jackson, Ga.

Olina Banerji
Staff Writer Education Week
Olina Banerji is a reporter for Education Week who covers school leadership.
Related Tags:
Principals Assistant Principals School Leadership

Events

Wed., January 28, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar Smarter Tools, Stronger Outcomes: Empowering CTE Educators With Future-Ready Solutions
Open doors to meaningful, hands-on careers with research-backed insights, ideas, and examples of successful CTE programs.
Content provided by Pearson
Register
Thu., January 08, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Webinar Supporting Older Struggling Readers: Tips From Research and Practice
Reading problems are widespread among adolescent learners. Find out how to help students with gaps in foundational reading skills.
Register
Thu., January 15, 2026, 3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Improve Reading Comprehension: Three Tools for Working Memory Challenges
Discover three working memory workarounds to help your students improve reading comprehension and empower them on their reading journey.
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management From Our Research Center What Surveys Revealed This Year About Educators and Immigration
Immigration enforcement fueled fear, debate, and new pressures in schools.
Ileana Najarro
4 min read
Children disembark from a school bus in a largely Hispanic neighborhood that has been the subject of patrols and detentions by Border Patrol agents, during a federal immigration crackdown in Kenner, La., on Dec. 10, 2025.
Children disembark from a school bus in a largely Hispanic neighborhood that has been the subject of patrols and detentions by Border Patrol agents, during a federal immigration crackdown in Kenner, La., on Dec. 10, 2025. This year, the EdWeek Research Center included questions related to immigration in national surveys.
Gerald Herbert/AP
School & District Management 4 Top Leaders Led Through Change. One Will Be Superintendent of the Year
They've boosted academic outcomes, piloted teacher apprenticeships, and steered through rapid growth.
Evie Blad
3 min read
The finalists for superintendent of the year, from left: Roosevelt Nivens, Demetrus Liggins, Sonia Santelises, Heather Perry
The finalists for superintendent of the year, from left: Roosevelt Nivens, Demetrus Liggins, Sonia Santelises, and Heather Perry.
Courtesy of AASA
School & District Management Opinion When Teachers Get in Trouble, It’s Rarely Bad Intentions. It’s Bad Boundaries
Here are 3 strategies principals can offer teachers to guide—not restrict—their care for students.
Brooklyn Raney
4 min read
A teacher sitting with a group of students with clearly marked boundaries around each of them.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
School & District Management Insights on Superintendents: How They Spend Their Time, Stress Levels, and More
Here's an interactive look at the nation's superintendents by the numbers.
Caitlynn Peetz Stephens
1 min read
Image of a worker juggling tasks
DigitalVision Vectors
Load More ▼