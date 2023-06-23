‘The Kids Never Once Doubted I Loved Them': A Principal’s Deep Connections With Students
School & District Management In Their Own Words

‘The Kids Never Once Doubted I Loved Them': A Principal’s Deep Connections With Students

By Denisa R. Superville — June 23, 2023 4 min read
A three photo collage on dark blue paper of principal Stacy Schreiner and others from school.
Photos: Courtesy of Stacy Schreiner; Design: Gina Tomko/Education Week via Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Leading a middle school during a global health emergency was a monumental challenge for many school leaders. For Stacy Schreiner, who was in her first year as a principal, it was akin to baptism by fire. But Schreiner, who retires as principal of Landon Middle School in Topeka, Kan., this month, takes pride in how she led the school and students during that tumultuous period. Schreiner started in the Topeka school district in 1993, fresh out of college, teaching language arts and social studies. Along the way, she worked as an instructional coach and assistant principal and led the district’s first middle school dual-language program. Her superpower was building connections with students, she said.

In her own words, Schreiner shares what will stay with her as she moves into retirement. The interview has been lightly edited for clarity and length.

My memories all surround my relationships with my students.

The district had some students write letters, and they put them in a book for me. The kids wrote things like, ‘Thanks for always listening,’ ‘Thanks for not giving up on me,’ and ‘Thanks for always letting me know there was a fresh start the next day.’

The best part, the thing I will miss the most and the thing that I will always carry in my heart, is my ability to build relationships with kids that really are lifelong.

Topeka is not a very big town. Everywhere I go, I see former students, and I get hugs. My friends say, ‘It just always amazes me, because middle school kids have to be cool. I go places with you and they want to come and sit with you. They want to hang out with the principal.’

I feel like the kids never once doubted that I loved them. Sometimes that was tough love, and I had to be tough, and I had to tell it like it was. I’m a pretty straight shooter. That’s the other thing—If you asked kids to describe me, they’d say she pretty much tells it like it is.

I found that over the years that that helped them trust me, being a straight shooter and being able to say the truth: ‘I know it’s hard to hear, but this is the truth, and I’m telling you because I love you.’ They trusted me, and they knew I was there for them.

In fact, it’s funny. I would get emails from kids, ‘Mrs. Schreiner, I don’t have a pencil. Can you bring me a pencil to my class?’ I would come home laughing and ask my sister, ‘Would you have ever dreamed to email your principal because you forgot your school supplies?’ And she’d say, ‘Never.’ But that’s the relationship I have with the kids.

The thing I will miss the most and the thing that I will always carry in my heart is my ability to build relationships with kids that really are lifelong.

I have a student right now; he is a very sweet little 6th-grade boy. He’s a special education student, and he’s emailed me every day to ask me if I would come visit him at his house.

He would come up to me at school every day and he’d say, ‘There’s my favorite principal.’ I would say, ‘There’s my favorite student.’ He would give me the biggest hugs. Just the sweetest little boy.

I have one student that comes to my mind because she and I had a lot of really tough talks because she was wise beyond her years.

I could always tell by the way she presented herself and the way she talked that she didn’t really have much chance to be a kid—taking care of her siblings while her mom worked, things like that.

She would sometimes behave in ways that were sometimes more adult than she was. I would have to have a conversation with her that you’re a little girl, and I know it’s hard that so much is out of your control. I had conversations with her about how tough it is to be a kid, and everyone makes all your decisions for you, and they tell you how, and why, and when, and where. Because she had a hard time accepting authority.

I would use examples like, “Do you think I enjoy everything my boss tells me to do? I don’t. But I do it. I do it with a smile on my face, because that’s how you behave, that’s appropriate. That’s what you do as you grow up. You start to learn that you don’t have to like everything.”

I’ve had to have some tough conversations with kids, especially lately, about tolerance, as the world changes and groups of kids change, and we are now facing all the world issues at the middle school level.

My big message has always been to be kind. I talk to the kids a lot about the world is hard. It’s a hard place, and people should get to come here and be safe, and come to school and feel loved and nurtured.

I told the kids a lot that it was my job, and our job as a school, to not only teach them school things, but teach them life things, and prepare them for the world and to be productive, good people.

I probably took that part the most seriously, because in a world of technology, there are lots of ways to get information that you need. Obviously, their academic education was very important to me, but I think what I felt was most important was the whole child—showing them how to be good people and supporting their parents in those efforts to raise good kids.

That’s the big thing—that’s what I will take with me: The relationships, the kids that have worked their way into my heart and will be there forever. I am still in touch with kids I had in my class 30 years ago.

Read More

School & District Management In Their Own Words 'What Happened to Sherman?': A Principal Who Can't Shake the Memory of One Special Student
Catherine Diezi shared her love for literature with staff and students. She'll remember how that transformed their lives.
Denisa R. Superville
3 min read
A five photo collage on dark blue paper of principal Catherine Diezi and others from school.
Photos: Brad Vest for Education Week; Design: Gina Tomko/Education Week via Canva
School & District Management In Their Own Words This Principal Endured A Lot of Senior Pranks. One Stood Out
Chris LeGrande won't forget 215 keys, a jar, and a parking boot.
Denisa R. Superville
3 min read
A three photo collage on dark blue paper of principal Chris LeGrande and others from school.
Photos: Courtesy of Chris LeGrande; Design: Gina Tomko/Education Week via Canva
School & District Management In Their Own Words Teaching 'Grand Students': A Principal Treasures Her Work With Multiple Generations
A New Jersey principal built connections over multiple generations of families.
Denisa R. Superville
2 min read
A two photo collage on dark blue paper of principal Stella Nwanguma and others from school.
Photos: Courtesy of Stella Nwanguma; Design: Gina Tomko/Education Week via Canva

Denisa R. Superville
Assistant Editor Education Week
Denisa R. Superville is an assistant editor at Education Week who focuses on principals and school leadership.

Events

Thu., July 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
IT Infrastructure & Management Webinar Navigating Today’s Ed Tech Landscape for Tomorrow’s Success
Discover how to prioritize educational technology resources and effectively manage technology in schools.
Content provided by HP
Register
Thu., July 13, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum AI in Education: Big Opportunities, Big Problems
How can schools use AI effectively but avoid problems such as cheating and breakdowns in data privacy? Find out in this virtual event.
Register
Thu., July 27, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Opinion Did Districts Really Do That? Some of Their Worst Decisions
At times, districts make changes without consulting other members of the school community or considering the consequences.
Larry Ferlazzo
9 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
School & District Management From Clever Fun to Destructive Chaos: Here's How Social Media Is Intensifying Senior Pranks
Senior pranks are going viral on social media platforms, for better or worse.
Lydia McFarlane
7 min read
South River High School Class of 2020 seniors take a group photo after decorating their school during a senior prank at the school in Edgewater, Md., on May 13, 2020.
South River High School Class of 2020 seniors take a group photo after decorating their school during a senior prank at the school in Edgewater, Md., on May 13, 2020.
Susan Walsh/AP
School & District Management 3 Benefits of Superintendent Mentoring Programs
Mentoring helps both rookie superintendents and the veteran administrators guiding them.
Evie Blad
3 min read
An illustration of a woman watering a large flower that another woman is sitting in.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
School & District Management Opinion 5 Ways School Leaders Can Make Teachers Feel More Valued
Appreciating teachers demands a lot more than the occasional social media post or pizza party.
Sharif El-Mekki
4 min read
Photo illustration of a calendar with pins that have feedback icons on them.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
Load More ▼