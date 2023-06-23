This Principal Endured A Lot of Senior Pranks. One Stood Out
School & District Management In Their Own Words

This Principal Endured A Lot of Senior Pranks. One Stood Out

By Denisa R. Superville — June 23, 2023 3 min read
A three photo collage on dark blue paper of principal Chris LeGrande and others from school.
Photos: Courtesy of Chris LeGrande; Design: Gina Tomko/Education Week via Canva
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL


Chris LeGrande will relinquish his Walkie Talkie and keys when he retires at the end of the month. He’s spent 50 of his 55 years in schools. His entire career has been in Oklahoma, first teaching science for a decade and a half, then becoming an administrator, including a stint as a middle school assistant principal before moving to Guthrie High School in Guthrie, Okla. He often joked with his students that he loved school so much, he never left. Until now.

In his own words, LeGrande shares an unforgettable joke a group of graduating seniors played on him. The interview has been lightly edited for clarity and length.

Every year, our seniors do a senior prank. I tell them they can’t vandalize anything, and it cannot be something that’s going to do permanent damage. This last year, they toilet-papered the front of the school, and one year they took those round hay bales, and brought some tractors in, and moved them in front of the door, so no one could get into the door until we moved them.

I would say the best prank happened in 2016. I remember it because it was my oldest daughter’s senior year.

At graduation, as the graduates go through and get their diplomas, they shake hands with our school board president and our superintendent. Then they come over [to] take a photo and shake hands with each of the principals, myself, and my two assistants.

The very first student that came across the stage gave me a glass jar, almost like a vase. She goes, ‘You’re going to need this.’ I’m like ‘OK.’ I had no idea what this glass jar is for. It’s pretty big. The next student came across and they gave me a key, just like a car key. The next student came across and gave me a key. And the next student gave me a key. And so each of those 215 graduates gave me a key.

Then at the very end, I think it was the class president, who came up to me and said, ‘Mr. LeGrande, you’re going to need one of those keys to get home today.’ I’m like, ‘What do you mean?’

After everything is over, I go to my vehicle, and they—one of the students—had placed a boot, one of those things traffic controllers in big cities would use for illegally parked cars, on the front tire of my truck. I had to, in essence, go through every one of those 215 keys to find the key that was for the boot, so that I could unlock it and get home that evening.

If you can’t laugh at yourself and have fun then you’re not going to be in this profession very long.

I thought, how clever was that? Fortunately, one of the dads, who had given the student the boot, knew what key it was. He had come up to me at the end, before I went up to my truck, and said, ‘It’s the key that is silver and has like 284 on it. I still had to dig through to find it, but at least I knew what I was looking for, and I didn’t have to go individually through each one of those keys to find the one.

It sounds innocent. And it was; it was harmless. But I thought that was one of the cleverest things that they could have done. They thought it was so hilarious because can you imagine them coming through and giving me a key and going, ‘Uh, he has no idea why he was going to need this key.’ They got a big kick out of it. I got a big kick out of it. It was all in good fun.

They kind of had me on the edge of my seat. It’s almost like a good book, ‘OK, what’s coming next?’ To me it was intriguing trying to figure out why they were giving me all these keys because I knew I had my car keys in my pocket.

I’ve learned over the years, that’s the key—if you can’t laugh at yourself and have fun, then you’re not going to be in this profession very long. We are all children, or kids, at heart, and when you can express that, and that comes out to your students, they really enjoy that and it develops a special bond and relationship with those kids.

It was innovative. It was original. No one had ever done that before—and they haven’t done it since.

Read More

School & District Management In Their Own Words 'What Happened to Sherman?': A Principal Who Can't Shake the Memory of One Special Student
Catherine Diezi shared her love for literature with staff and students. She'll remember how that transformed their lives.
Denisa R. Superville
3 min read
A five photo collage on dark blue paper of principal Catherine Diezi and others from school.
Photos: Brad Vest for Education Week; Design: Gina Tomko/Education Week via Canva
School & District Management In Their Own Words Teaching 'Grand Students': A Principal Treasures Her Work With Multiple Generations
A New Jersey principal built connections over multiple generations of families.
Denisa R. Superville
2 min read
A two photo collage on dark blue paper of principal Stella Nwanguma and others from school.
Photos: Courtesy of Stella Nwanguma; Design: Gina Tomko/Education Week via Canva
School & District Management In Their Own Words 'The Kids Never Once Doubted I Loved Them': A Principal's Deep Connections With Students
Kansas middle school principal will remember the decades-long relationships she's built with students.
Denisa R. Superville
4 min read
A three photo collage on dark blue paper of principal Stacy Schreiner and others from school.
Photos: Courtesy of Stacy Schreiner; Design: Gina Tomko/Education Week via Canva

Denisa R. Superville
Assistant Editor Education Week
Denisa R. Superville is an assistant editor at Education Week who focuses on principals and school leadership.

Events

Thu., July 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
IT Infrastructure & Management Webinar Navigating Today’s Ed Tech Landscape for Tomorrow’s Success
Discover how to prioritize educational technology resources and effectively manage technology in schools.
Content provided by HP
Register
Thu., July 13, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Classroom Technology K-12 Essentials Forum AI in Education: Big Opportunities, Big Problems
How can schools use AI effectively but avoid problems such as cheating and breakdowns in data privacy? Find out in this virtual event.
Register
Thu., July 27, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
Jobs Virtual Career Fair for Teachers and K-12 Staff
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Opinion Did Districts Really Do That? Some of Their Worst Decisions
At times, districts make changes without consulting other members of the school community or considering the consequences.
Larry Ferlazzo
9 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
School & District Management From Clever Fun to Destructive Chaos: Here's How Social Media Is Intensifying Senior Pranks
Senior pranks are going viral on social media platforms, for better or worse.
Lydia McFarlane
7 min read
South River High School Class of 2020 seniors take a group photo after decorating their school during a senior prank at the school in Edgewater, Md., on May 13, 2020.
South River High School Class of 2020 seniors take a group photo after decorating their school during a senior prank at the school in Edgewater, Md., on May 13, 2020.
Susan Walsh/AP
School & District Management 3 Benefits of Superintendent Mentoring Programs
Mentoring helps both rookie superintendents and the veteran administrators guiding them.
Evie Blad
3 min read
An illustration of a woman watering a large flower that another woman is sitting in.
iStock/Getty Images Plus
School & District Management Opinion 5 Ways School Leaders Can Make Teachers Feel More Valued
Appreciating teachers demands a lot more than the occasional social media post or pizza party.
Sharif El-Mekki
4 min read
Photo illustration of a calendar with pins that have feedback icons on them.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week via Canva
Load More ▼